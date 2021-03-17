« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 519 520 521 522 523 [524]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2576976 times)

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,385
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20920 on: March 17, 2021, 11:55:39 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 11:30:17 am
Sales have been really good from all Ive seen mentioned.

Think Pearce said there are no penalties for a season out, and only a modest one (given the modest guaranteed payment) for multiple.

Fair enough. I do wonder how severe the penalties might be across the spectrum of sponsorship agreements, mind you.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,947
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20921 on: March 17, 2021, 12:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 17, 2021, 11:55:39 am
Fair enough. I do wonder how severe the penalties might be across the spectrum of sponsorship agreements, mind you.

There is a pretty good article on The Athletic which sets out the financial implications of missing out on top 4.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,511
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 03:54:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 15, 2021, 06:56:18 pm
General design of it was lovely, but I don't think that wasn't the colour, it was much darker than that. Could have been an absolute classic that one, and we almost won a European Cup in it.
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 15, 2021, 06:56:18 pm
General design of it was lovely, but I don't think that wasn't the colour, it was much darker than that. Could have been an absolute classic that one, and we almost won a European Cup in it.

This is fairly accurate, colour wise. It was the next one that we did win the European cup in that was really(probably too) dark.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 04:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March 17, 2021, 11:30:17 am
Sales have been really good from all Ive seen mentioned.

Think Pearce said there are no penalties for a season out, and only a modest one (given the modest guaranteed payment) for multiple.

The kit was launched later than usual so guess there is a question over whether there was pent up demand that will overcome that shortfall, especially after winning the league and it being our first kit with Nike.
Logged

Online Penfold78

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20924 on: Today at 10:29:36 am »
Terrible away kit, but then who buys kits anyway? Perhaps the most in your face example of exploitation in the football world. Selling kits for ludicrous prices to working class families, many of who cant really afford it but get swept along by peer pressure. Makes me squirm when my sons U9 team all turn up for training in full replica kit when many of them also find it hard to keep up with the monthly junior football subscription.

Im sure Nike would say they are just innocent suppliers and the market sets the value  :no
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20925 on: Today at 12:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 10:29:36 am
Im sure Nike would say they are just innocent suppliers and the market sets the value  :no

And they'd be absolutely correct to do so. Fuck peer pressure, it's time people took responsibility for their own actions. If you can't afford it, you don't buy it. End of story.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • Twitter me bro
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20926 on: Today at 12:45:46 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:33:35 pm
And they'd be absolutely correct to do so. Fuck peer pressure, it's time people took responsibility for their own actions. If you can't afford it, you don't buy it. End of story.

I'm not a parent, but I can understand why parents will spend on perhaps what people might regard as 'frivolous' purchases just so their child can fit in and enjoy themselves. Nothing wrong with that.
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 519 520 521 522 523 [524]   Go Up
« previous next »
 