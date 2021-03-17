Terrible away kit, but then who buys kits anyway? Perhaps the most in your face example of exploitation in the football world. Selling kits for ludicrous prices to working class families, many of who cant really afford it but get swept along by peer pressure. Makes me squirm when my sons U9 team all turn up for training in full replica kit when many of them also find it hard to keep up with the monthly junior football subscription.Im sure Nike would say they are just innocent suppliers and the market sets the value