Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2568714 times)

Offline Samio

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20840 on: Yesterday at 05:45:10 pm »
Someones done a mock up with it on Virgil and it doesnt look nearly as bad.

Obviously take it for what it is, a mock up on a player.

https://twitter.com/ukigfx/status/1370429316274720769?s=21
Offline Zlen

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20841 on: Yesterday at 05:51:02 pm »
Peps cardigans would look good on Virgil.
Offline Agent99

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20842 on: Yesterday at 06:04:02 pm »


Beautiful  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20843 on: Yesterday at 06:32:33 pm »
I do like that. But then I also like our away kit this season.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20844 on: Yesterday at 06:35:39 pm »
Even Virgil doesn't do that kit any favours, it's shit. What were they thinking with the pink sleeves and collar??
Online Craig 🤔

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20845 on: Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm »
Whattabout the socks tho?
Offline TJ2318H

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20846 on: Yesterday at 06:58:29 pm »
Black Collar = United
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20847 on: Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Mo2000 on Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm
This is floating about on twitter today. Can anyone shed any light?

Sent from my SM-G973F using Tapatalk
I can shed some light. It's bloody awful.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20848 on: Yesterday at 07:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:04:02 pm


Beautiful  ;D
Oh man. Defeat clawed from the jaws of sublime victory.  :butt

Lose the ridiculous paint splashes and I throw all my money at that.
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20849 on: Yesterday at 07:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Mo2000 on Yesterday at 02:42:02 pm
Black collar, very unconventional. Would Nike be controversial enough to reinstate white shorts? Remember when they first took over Arsenal in mid 90s they were gonna remove the famous white sleeves before fans and players protested.

Some have suggested it is a dark green collar, not black; although it's impossible to tell from that photo.

There's no way the club would agree to Nike bringing back white shorts. That's never going to happen (except for a one-off to commemorate a special anniversary).
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20850 on: Yesterday at 07:51:55 pm »
Andy Heaton off of the Wrapping Up Anfield podcast has said the black collar effort is 100% fake.

Dunno how he knows but his word is good enough for me.  :)

Mainly because it confirms my hopes about that disgusting garbage being a fever dream.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20851 on: Yesterday at 08:11:37 pm »
Atrocious designs. Nike better be getting us Mbappe as a sweetner.
Online red1977

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20852 on: Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:38:01 pm
The huge smiley in the middle ruins it for me to be honest.

Its not even in the middle its off centre. Shoddy draughtmanship.
Offline JRed

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20853 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm »
No way is Mbappe going to wear them tops. Need to get them changed before he sees them!
Online Hazell

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20854 on: Yesterday at 08:49:17 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm
No way is Mbappe going to wear them tops. Need to get them changed before he sees them!

Never underestimate the awful taste footballers have.
Offline Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20855 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm
I can shed some light. It's bloody awful.

Looks like one of those adidas designed shirts from the 2014 world cup
Online Al 666

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20856 on: Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm »
Last time I saw something that bad was just before I flushed the chain.
Offline 4pool

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20857 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm
No way is Mbappe going to wear them tops. Need to get them changed before he sees them!

He designed them.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20858 on: Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 05:45:10 pm
Someones done a mock up with it on Virgil and it doesnt look nearly as bad.

Obviously take it for what it is, a mock up on a player.

https://twitter.com/ukigfx/status/1370429316274720769?s=21

Looks even worse on him. Which clown at Nike is making these?
Offline Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20859 on: Today at 01:06:26 am »
Couple of weird ones.

The one in the middle is apparently a leak for next season, though if it's training gear or not, who knows.

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20860 on: Today at 02:02:34 am »
^
I'm sorry, but...  :lmao

If I put a crayon in my dog's paw he'd come up with better.
Online gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20861 on: Today at 11:06:00 am »
That last red one is sublime
