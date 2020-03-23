This is floating about on twitter today. Can anyone shed any light?Sent from my SM-G973F using Tapatalk
Beautiful
Black collar, very unconventional. Would Nike be controversial enough to reinstate white shorts? Remember when they first took over Arsenal in mid 90s they were gonna remove the famous white sleeves before fans and players protested.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
The huge smiley in the middle ruins it for me to be honest.
No way is Mbappe going to wear them tops. Need to get them changed before he sees them!
I can shed some light. It's bloody awful.
Someones done a mock up with it on Virgil and it doesnt look nearly as bad.Obviously take it for what it is, a mock up on a player.https://twitter.com/ukigfx/status/1370429316274720769?s=21
