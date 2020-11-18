As I've said since late september when I leaked the colours for next years kits;Now I got colournames on anything but the socks.Usually, some of the other stuff(balls, socks etc) can give away some design-hints, but for now, I've not made any attempt to do a mockup based on anything of that.For the 20/21 kits I also got the names early, and also saw the socks for the third kit early, so this was my attempt to make a mockup early in february/march:So as you can see, it was pretty similar to what we have, but still, the design is off. I also took wrong about the accent colours on the third, as they where more pinkish in the picture I saw of the socks.