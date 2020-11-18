« previous next »
New Kit thread

J_Kopite

Re: New Kit thread
November 18, 2020, 05:40:00 PM
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
November 18, 2020, 08:02:59 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on November 18, 2020, 05:40:00 PM
Both gone, any other links?

I haven't looked elsewhere, if I come across them, I'll post them.
Re: New Kit thread
November 18, 2020, 08:03:21 PM
Quote from: flyingcod on November 18, 2020, 05:36:34 PM
Aside from money, the purpose of the 4th kit is?

Or it becomes our emergency away after the abomination of the teal kit?

fc

There is no other purpose other than money.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:32:20 AM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 18, 2020, 10:12:29 AM
Ecru and yellow seem a bit similar to have as the two change strips.

I reckon we can wear Ecru against red teams and claret teams, and yellow against red and white stripey bastards.. that works?
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:39:43 AM
We will have a European home shirt next season - like in 05/06
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:18:03 PM
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:36:41 PM
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 12:39:58 PM
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:20:50 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:18:03 PM
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/nike-liverpool-21-22-away-kit-colors.html
Nice!

Although I noticed that the guy is not sure what the socks will look like...........could be make or break based on that!!
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:52:52 PM
Can't wait for sockgate Summer 2021.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:56:34 PM
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:17:47 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:39:58 PM
That is fucking beautiful.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:56:34 PM
Looks quality. See it´s not so hard is it?

Horse's mouth:

Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
I just made some mockups based on the catalogcolours already leaked. Design is old nike-templates, and shorts/socks are just a prediction. Not sure about how the accent colours used, but this is my guess(trims/logos).
1:27 PM · Oct 7, 2020



Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
of course not. But this is just a mockup to show the colours and how they could go together.
5:11 PM · Nov 17, 2020


Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:23:35 PM
That's not really ecru though? More an off white sort of thing.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:35:13 PM
Would look much nicer with black trim than that dark green I think.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:44:12 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 03:35:13 PM
Would look much nicer with black trim than that dark green I think.

https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk/status/1307981133716619264

Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
Nike Liverpool 2021/2022 away kit, color names:

10:52 am · 21 Sep 2020
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:44:36 PM
I like yellow kits, although our last one from Warrior was revolting
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:51:55 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 03:44:36 PM
I like yellow kits, although our last one from Warrior was revolting

I don't feel as though we've had one quite right for years really.

The last one - the Warrior one - was the elephant one, yeah?  Shite.

The Adidas one 06/07 was alright.  Although I've got the 04/05 Reebok one and have good memories of it (Leverkusen match* and a BISCAN 25-printed version of it, which was my last Christmas gift from my nan, who passed away on the morning of the final), it was a bit of a horror really.  The 97/98 Reebok one was alright, from what I remember (best of the lot?).  Early 90s one a bit of a cult classic.

*Newcastle's gear from last week reminded me of this match, although it looks sort of green in the photos:

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:55:21 PM
As I've said since late september when I leaked the colours for next years kits; I don't know the design yet. I only have the colournames.

Now I got colournames on anything but the socks.

Usually, some of the other stuff(balls, socks etc) can give away some design-hints, but for now, I've not made any attempt to do a mockup based on anything of that.

For the 20/21 kits I also got the names early, and also saw the socks for the third kit early, so this was my attempt to make a mockup early in february/march:

https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk/status/1234840744093003778?s=20


So as you can see, it was pretty similar to what we have, but still, the design is off. I also took wrong about the accent colours on the third, as they where more pinkish in the picture I saw of the socks.

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 03:23:35 PM
That's not really ecru though? More an off white sort of thing.
How very dare you, it's clearly fossil you heathen ;D
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:19:55 AM
Bright crimson...

Going back to the Pinkish Red....
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:23:12 AM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:19:55 AM
Bright crimson...

Going back to the Pinkish Red....

That's just for the away jersey no? Some leaks on the home training gear for next year are a very dark red.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:27:40 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:23:12 AM
That's just for the away jersey no? Some leaks on the home training gear for next year are a very dark red.

The Anfield Wrap did an interview with a Nike executive, around the time the new kit came out, and he implied that next season's kit would be a darker red.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:45:44 AM
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 01:27:40 AM
The Anfield Wrap did an interview with a Nike executive, around the time the new kit came out, and he implied that next season's kit would be a darker red.

Sounds encouraging. Next year's kits might please everyone hopefully.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:45:44 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:45:44 AM
Sounds encouraging. Next year's kits might please everyone hopefully.

  :)
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:43:35 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:45:44 AM
  :)
`

You were one of the first I thought of.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:44:32 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:23:12 AM
That's just for the away jersey no? Some leaks on the home training gear for next year are a very dark red.

The home kit also got some bright crimson on it. It will be primarily gym red(which is dark), but the accent colours will be bright crimson and fossil.

Home:
Shirt:
Gym Red / Bright Crimson / Fossil


Away:
Shirt:
Fossil / Bright Crimson / DK Atomic Teal

Shorts:
Black / Fossil


Third:
Shirt:
Chrome Yellow / Yellow Rush

Shorts:
Chrome Yellow / Yellow Rush

Made a mockup based on the colournames for next year:

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:46:55 AM
Cheers mate thanks for the info.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:24:30 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:46:55 AM
Cheers mate thanks for the info.
cheers.

As soon as I know something more, I'll post it on my twitter/here.
It's getting harder and harder each year to actually see the kits in person before they are revealed by Supplier/Club, and especially Nike has been very secret about this stuff, but I still have access to colornames and sometimes other apparel, equipment etc(that can give away some hints about design).
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:26:50 AM
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:17:47 PM
Horse's mouth:

Thought it was too good to be true. I´ll take my leave. Expect me to be back here next April/May to slam whatever shite they put (dodgy collar, unecessary line, too flash...whatever it is!)
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:38:43 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:43:35 AM
`

You were one of the first I thought of.
😂

Thanks Flash. I'm flattered.

Love,

Gok. 😊
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:17:58 PM
Quote from: fumler on Today at 11:24:30 AM
cheers.

As soon as I know something more, I'll post it on my twitter/here.
It's getting harder and harder each year to actually see the kits in person before they are revealed by Supplier/Club, and especially Nike has been very secret about this stuff, but I still have access to colornames and sometimes other apparel, equipment etc(that can give away some hints about design).

You've made it on the page again :D
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/liverpool-21-22-home-away-third.html
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:51:56 PM
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:26:50 AM
Thought it was too good to be true. I´ll take my leave. Expect me to be back here next April/May to slam whatever shite they put (dodgy collar, unecessary line, too flash...whatever it is!)

;D
