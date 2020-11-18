« previous next »
New Kit thread

J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: New Kit thread
November 18, 2020, 05:40:00 pm
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,999
Re: New Kit thread
November 18, 2020, 08:02:59 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on November 18, 2020, 05:40:00 pm
Both gone, any other links?

I haven't looked elsewhere, if I come across them, I'll post them.
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,999
Re: New Kit thread
November 18, 2020, 08:03:21 pm
Quote from: flyingcod on November 18, 2020, 05:36:34 pm
Aside from money, the purpose of the 4th kit is?

Or it becomes our emergency away after the abomination of the teal kit?

fc

There is no other purpose other than money.
kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • Maths Mug!
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 05:32:20 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 18, 2020, 10:12:29 am
Ecru and yellow seem a bit similar to have as the two change strips.

I reckon we can wear Ecru against red teams and claret teams, and yellow against red and white stripey bastards.. that works?
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 10:39:43 am
We will have a European home shirt next season - like in 05/06
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,999
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 12:18:03 pm
kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 12:36:41 pm
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 01:20:50 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 19, 2020, 12:18:03 pm
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/nike-liverpool-21-22-away-kit-colors.html
Nice!

Although I noticed that the guy is not sure what the socks will look like...........could be make or break based on that!!
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 01:52:52 pm
Can't wait for sockgate Summer 2021.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 01:56:34 pm
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 03:17:47 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 19, 2020, 12:39:58 pm
That is fucking beautiful.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November 19, 2020, 01:56:34 pm
Looks quality. See it´s not so hard is it?

Horse's mouth:

Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
I just made some mockups based on the catalogcolours already leaked. Design is old nike-templates, and shorts/socks are just a prediction. Not sure about how the accent colours used, but this is my guess(trims/logos).
1:27 PM · Oct 7, 2020



Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
of course not. But this is just a mockup to show the colours and how they could go together.
5:11 PM · Nov 17, 2020


drmick

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 03:23:35 pm
That's not really ecru though? More an off white sort of thing.
Logged

J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 03:35:13 pm
Would look much nicer with black trim than that dark green I think.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 03:44:12 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on November 19, 2020, 03:35:13 pm
Would look much nicer with black trim than that dark green I think.

https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk/status/1307981133716619264

Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
Nike Liverpool 2021/2022 away kit, color names:

10:52 am · 21 Sep 2020
Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,933
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 03:44:36 pm
I like yellow kits, although our last one from Warrior was revolting
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 03:51:55 pm
Quote from: Bakez0151 on November 19, 2020, 03:44:36 pm
I like yellow kits, although our last one from Warrior was revolting

I don't feel as though we've had one quite right for years really.

The last one - the Warrior one - was the elephant one, yeah?  Shite.

The Adidas one 06/07 was alright.  Although I've got the 04/05 Reebok one and have good memories of it (Leverkusen match* and a BISCAN 25-printed version of it, which was my last Christmas gift from my nan, who passed away on the morning of the final), it was a bit of a horror really.  The 97/98 Reebok one was alright, from what I remember (best of the lot?).  Early 90s one a bit of a cult classic.

*Newcastle's gear from last week reminded me of this match, although it looks sort of green in the photos:

fumler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 03:55:21 pm
As I've said since late september when I leaked the colours for next years kits; I don't know the design yet. I only have the colournames.

Now I got colournames on anything but the socks.

Usually, some of the other stuff(balls, socks etc) can give away some design-hints, but for now, I've not made any attempt to do a mockup based on anything of that.

For the 20/21 kits I also got the names early, and also saw the socks for the third kit early, so this was my attempt to make a mockup early in february/march:

https://twitter.com/FumlerRawk/status/1234840744093003778?s=20


So as you can see, it was pretty similar to what we have, but still, the design is off. I also took wrong about the accent colours on the third, as they where more pinkish in the picture I saw of the socks.

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,806
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kit thread
November 19, 2020, 05:19:26 pm
Quote from: drmick on November 19, 2020, 03:23:35 pm
That's not really ecru though? More an off white sort of thing.
How very dare you, it's clearly fossil you heathen ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,950
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 01:19:55 am
Bright crimson...

Going back to the Pinkish Red....
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 01:23:12 am
Quote from: 4pool on November 20, 2020, 01:19:55 am
Bright crimson...

Going back to the Pinkish Red....

That's just for the away jersey no? Some leaks on the home training gear for next year are a very dark red.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

CentenaryBoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 01:27:40 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 20, 2020, 01:23:12 am
That's just for the away jersey no? Some leaks on the home training gear for next year are a very dark red.

The Anfield Wrap did an interview with a Nike executive, around the time the new kit came out, and he implied that next season's kit would be a darker red.
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 01:45:44 am
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on November 20, 2020, 01:27:40 am
The Anfield Wrap did an interview with a Nike executive, around the time the new kit came out, and he implied that next season's kit would be a darker red.

Sounds encouraging. Next year's kits might please everyone hopefully.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 02:45:44 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 20, 2020, 01:45:44 am
Sounds encouraging. Next year's kits might please everyone hopefully.

  :)
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 03:43:35 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 20, 2020, 02:45:44 am
  :)
You were one of the first I thought of.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

fumler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 07:44:32 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 20, 2020, 01:23:12 am
That's just for the away jersey no? Some leaks on the home training gear for next year are a very dark red.

The home kit also got some bright crimson on it. It will be primarily gym red(which is dark), but the accent colours will be bright crimson and fossil.

Home:
Shirt:
Gym Red / Bright Crimson / Fossil


Away:
Shirt:
Fossil / Bright Crimson / DK Atomic Teal

Shorts:
Black / Fossil


Third:
Shirt:
Chrome Yellow / Yellow Rush

Shorts:
Chrome Yellow / Yellow Rush

Made a mockup based on the colournames for next year:

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 10:46:55 am
Cheers mate thanks for the info.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

fumler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 11:24:30 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 20, 2020, 10:46:55 am
Cheers mate thanks for the info.
cheers.

As soon as I know something more, I'll post it on my twitter/here.
It's getting harder and harder each year to actually see the kits in person before they are revealed by Supplier/Club, and especially Nike has been very secret about this stuff, but I still have access to colornames and sometimes other apparel, equipment etc(that can give away some hints about design).
Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 11:26:50 am
Quote from: jackh on November 19, 2020, 03:17:47 pm
Horse's mouth:

Thought it was too good to be true. I´ll take my leave. Expect me to be back here next April/May to slam whatever shite they put (dodgy collar, unecessary line, too flash...whatever it is!)
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 12:38:43 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 20, 2020, 03:43:35 am
`

You were one of the first I thought of.
😂

Thanks Flash. I'm flattered.

Love,

Gok. 😊
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,999
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 03:17:58 pm
Quote from: fumler on November 20, 2020, 11:24:30 am
cheers.

As soon as I know something more, I'll post it on my twitter/here.
It's getting harder and harder each year to actually see the kits in person before they are revealed by Supplier/Club, and especially Nike has been very secret about this stuff, but I still have access to colornames and sometimes other apparel, equipment etc(that can give away some hints about design).

You've made it on the page again :D
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/liverpool-21-22-home-away-third.html
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 03:51:56 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on November 20, 2020, 11:26:50 am
Thought it was too good to be true. I´ll take my leave. Expect me to be back here next April/May to slam whatever shite they put (dodgy collar, unecessary line, too flash...whatever it is!)

fumler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 06:45:42 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 20, 2020, 03:17:58 pm
You've made it on the page again :D
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/liverpool-21-22-home-away-third.html

Sometimes they give me credits, sometimes they dont. But they always use me as the main source for Liverpool kits-news.
LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,226
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 07:24:50 pm
Quote from: fumler on November 20, 2020, 07:44:32 am
The home kit also got some bright crimson on it. It will be primarily gym red(which is dark), but the accent colours will be bright crimson and fossil.

Home:
Shirt:
Gym Red / Bright Crimson / Fossil


Away:
Shirt:
Fossil / Bright Crimson / DK Atomic Teal

Shorts:
Black / Fossil


Third:
Shirt:
Chrome Yellow / Yellow Rush

Shorts:
Chrome Yellow / Yellow Rush

Made a mockup based on the colournames for next year:



I'd buy all 3 of them if they were to be made!
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: New Kit thread
November 20, 2020, 10:45:34 pm
Quote from: LiamG on November 20, 2020, 07:24:50 pm
I'd buy all 3 of them if they were to be made!

Those 3, as mocked up, all look class. I'm probably most excited to see the yellow.
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 am
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
November 21, 2020, 12:20:37 am
They are nice, but if I may be allowed a brief Gok moment, I'd say that the home top really needs the pinstripe on the collar and arms to be white rather than that pinky-red.
King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,872
Re: New Kit thread
November 21, 2020, 12:32:04 am
Glad we're sticking with the dark red, it suits our club beautifully. The lighter shade always reminds me of 2001 when most of the time it would look pink;

https://i2-prod.liverpoolecho.co.uk/incoming/article11349686.ece/ALTERNATES/s1200c/JS43555704.jpg

Side note, Gary Mac is a real blast from the past!
Logged

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,171
  • YNWA
Re: New Kit thread
November 21, 2020, 02:00:04 am
Waddabout da socks tho.
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,717
  • BAGs
Re: New Kit thread
November 21, 2020, 02:40:06 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November 21, 2020, 02:00:04 am
Waddabout da socks tho.
We haven't seen them yet, but I'm calling it now. They'll be shite.

Some things in life are just inevitable.
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
November 21, 2020, 03:55:43 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 21, 2020, 12:20:37 am
They are nice, but if I may be allowed a brief Gok moment, I'd say that the home top really needs the pinstripe on the collar and arms to be white rather than that pinky-red.

You're a lost cause  ;D
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
