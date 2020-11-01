Air Max 90's, same colorway as our 3rd kithttps://www.nike.com/t/air-max-90-mens-shoe-HvZ886/CZ4222-001
Air Max 95'shttps://www.nike.com/t/air-max-95-mens-shoe-X9qD8S/DA1513-001
I am all for authoritarian rule
Both gone, any other links?
Aside from money, the purpose of the 4th kit is?Or it becomes our emergency away after the abomination of the teal kit?fc
Ecru and yellow seem a bit similar to have as the two change strips.
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/nike-liverpool-21-22-away-kit-colors.html
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
That is fucking beautiful.
Looks quality. See it´s not so hard is it?
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawkI just made some mockups based on the catalogcolours already leaked. Design is old nike-templates, and shorts/socks are just a prediction. Not sure about how the accent colours used, but this is my guess(trims/logos).1:27 PM · Oct 7, 2020
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawkof course not. But this is just a mockup to show the colours and how they could go together.5:11 PM · Nov 17, 2020
Page created in 0.095 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]