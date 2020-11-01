« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2471454 times)

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20480 on: Yesterday at 05:40:00 PM »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,187
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20481 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 05:40:00 PM
Both gone, any other links?

I haven't looked elsewhere, if I come across them, I'll post them.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,187
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20482 on: Yesterday at 08:03:21 PM »
Quote from: flyingcod on Yesterday at 05:36:34 PM
Aside from money, the purpose of the 4th kit is?

Or it becomes our emergency away after the abomination of the teal kit?

fc

There is no other purpose other than money.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • Maths Mug!
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20483 on: Today at 05:32:20 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:12:29 AM
Ecru and yellow seem a bit similar to have as the two change strips.

I reckon we can wear Ecru against red teams and claret teams, and yellow against red and white stripey bastards.. that works?
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20484 on: Today at 10:39:43 AM »
We will have a European home shirt next season - like in 05/06
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,187
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20485 on: Today at 12:18:03 PM »
Logged

Offline kb2x

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20486 on: Today at 12:36:41 PM »
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20487 on: Today at 12:39:58 PM »
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20488 on: Today at 01:20:50 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:18:03 PM
https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/11/nike-liverpool-21-22-away-kit-colors.html
Nice!

Although I noticed that the guy is not sure what the socks will look like...........could be make or break based on that!!
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20489 on: Today at 01:52:52 PM »
Can't wait for sockgate Summer 2021.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20490 on: Today at 01:56:34 PM »
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,377
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20491 on: Today at 03:17:47 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:39:58 PM
That is fucking beautiful.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:56:34 PM
Looks quality. See it´s not so hard is it?

Horse's mouth:

Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
I just made some mockups based on the catalogcolours already leaked. Design is old nike-templates, and shorts/socks are just a prediction. Not sure about how the accent colours used, but this is my guess(trims/logos).
1:27 PM · Oct 7, 2020



Quote
fumlerRawk @FumlerRawk
of course not. But this is just a mockup to show the colours and how they could go together.
5:11 PM · Nov 17, 2020


Logged

Online drmick

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20492 on: Today at 03:23:35 PM »
That's not really ecru though? More an off white sort of thing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 508 509 510 511 512 [513]   Go Up
« previous next »
 