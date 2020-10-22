« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 506 507 508 509 510 [511]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2447092 times)

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • 19:06
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20400 on: October 22, 2020, 11:43:20 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on October 22, 2020, 12:45:25 PM
I honestly don't see how you could think our home is very unattractive. Maybe it's down to personal preference on what a Liverpool strip should look like, but it's a good looking kit
I think the gripe most people seem to have with it is the white stripe down the sides and the ridiculous, fat, back-to-front collar. They really are flies in the ointment and detract quite markedly from the aesthetic.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline flyingcod

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • Georginio Wijnaldum - El Destructor català
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20401 on: Yesterday at 12:08:43 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 11:43:20 PM
I think the gripe most people seem to have with it is the white stripe down the sides and the ridiculous, fat, back-to-front collar. They really are flies in the ointment and detract quite markedly from the aesthetic.

You are Gok Wan and I claim my £5.   ;D

fc

Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20402 on: Yesterday at 12:24:38 PM »
My main issue with the Home hit is that stripe (although could be worse, Spurs have a stripe from Nike too but it kind of zig zags halfway down and carries on asymettrically), the collar and the single biggest thing, the shade of red. As a recovering Goth, I loved the dark red kits. Actually got 2 of them (CL winning kit and last seasons) for the gym which was the first time I got any kit in a decade. I was gutted we went back to a lighter shade.
Logged

Offline zadoktBeast

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20403 on: Yesterday at 01:54:55 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 12:24:38 PM
My main issue with the Home hit is that stripe (although could be worse, Spurs have a stripe from Nike too but it kind of zig zags halfway down and carries on asymettrically), the collar and the single biggest thing, the shade of red. As a recovering Goth, I loved the dark red kits. Actually got 2 of them (CL winning kit and last seasons) for the gym which was the first time I got any kit in a decade. I was gutted we went back to a lighter shade.

Totally agree with this the blood red of the last few seasons was beautiful!

As for that black away kit, don't get me started - it looks like a jarg Travel Chess set that you get in the airport in 1995
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • 19:06
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20404 on: Yesterday at 02:09:10 PM »
Quote from: flyingcod on Yesterday at 12:08:43 PM
You are Gok Wan and I claim my £5.   ;D

fc
I've been rumbled.   :-*
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Dr_Evil

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20405 on: Yesterday at 03:09:18 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 01:54:55 PM
Totally agree with this the blood red of the last few seasons was beautiful!

As for that black away kit, don't get me started - it looks like a jarg Travel Chess set that you get in the airport in 1995

The last few seasons weren't blood red - certainly not as Shanks envisaged, and definitely not as worn in the 60s and 70s. This years kit colour is more of a traditional Liverpool red
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 15, 2011, 07:30:07 PM
Holy fuck lads I got family home. My computer isn't at a hidden place in the house. They saw the penis.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,566
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20406 on: Yesterday at 05:14:26 PM »
Dark Red looks better :D
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,847
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20407 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 22, 2020, 11:43:20 PM
I think the gripe most people seem to have with it is the white stripe down the sides and the ridiculous, fat, back-to-front collar. They really are flies in the ointment and detract quite markedly from the aesthetic.
I've grown to like the collar. It makes the shirt very easy to get on and off. I prefer my shirts more form fitting, and last years one, I almost tore a few time putting my head through the neck. Anyway, I don't think the collar is any more weird or ridiculous than our 1996 cricket shirt. Though I loved that one too, and I also remember it being very comfortable.

What people should be pissed at is the tier model and pricing of the kit. Nike are a fucking joke. There is a serious difference in the look and feel between the 100 quid player model and the shite-looking knock off they have the balls to sell fans for 70 quid a pop at. I think that's what most people are seeing, because the player version of the shirt is really one of the better looking kits we've had when viewed in person.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,847
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20408 on: Yesterday at 05:42:50 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 22, 2020, 10:31:17 AM
It's a right dogs dinner, FIFA badge or not. Remove the sponsor and you'd swear it was another Warrior horror show. The ugly pink side patches, weird two-tone sleeves and worst of all, that grey/pink collar. Take those out (not sure why they were added never mind approved) and you have a half-decent Croatia away.

Actually prefer the turquoise surfer kit - it's actually cleaner visually, and that's saying something.

I actually like it. Don't '@' me or whatever the fuck it is all the cool kids say these days. When you see it from the TV camera perspective, the red accentuated against the black. It looks like a football kit, rather than the modern art Pollard surfer dude Hawaii away effort. Which would be fine in Barbados, but not in the cold, wet dark months of winter in places like Ireland.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • 19:06
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20409 on: Yesterday at 08:08:24 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:36:52 PM
I've grown to like the collar. It makes the shirt very easy to get on and off. I prefer my shirts more form fitting, and last years one, I almost tore a few time putting my head through the neck. Anyway, I don't think the collar is any more weird or ridiculous than our 1996 cricket shirt. Though I loved that one too, and I also remember it being very comfortable.

What people should be pissed at is the tier model and pricing of the kit. Nike are a fucking joke. There is a serious difference in the look and feel between the 100 quid player model and the shite-looking knock off they have the balls to sell fans for 70 quid a pop at. I think that's what most people are seeing, because the player version of the shirt is really one of the better looking kits we've had when viewed in person.

Fair point about the ease of wearing it with that collar. I've not tried it on as I don't like it, so can't comment on how it feels to wear. I never tried the shirt with the cricket collar on either as, and this won't surprise you, I hated that one too. I agree in that I don't like a tight fitting collar though.

I've not bought any of the shirts this season for running or casual summer and holiday wear because I don't like any of them. I went for a training top instead. Despite that, I'm really annoyed with the pricing of the kit and also the two-tier quality on offer. To me, £70 for any football top is scandalous, but if they are determined to sell at that price, it should have been for the Vapor version, and the 'cheap' version should never have seen the light of day.

I agree that in person the home Vapor top is quality and nice but, for me personally, it's ruined by the collar and the side stripes. That's just personal taste though. It's enough for me to keep my money in my pocket. Actually, so is the stick-on Liver Bird. I don't buy a top without an embroidered bird.  :-*
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:10:33 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,096
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20410 on: Today at 01:08:03 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:14:26 PM
Dark Red looks better :D

What do you think about the socks?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20411 on: Today at 01:15:20 AM »
The black chequered get up is growing on me, although I wish that pink were binned off for a maroon or deep red.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,566
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20412 on: Today at 01:22:27 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:08:03 AM
What do you think about the socks?

Socks don't matter  ;D
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • 19:06
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #20413 on: Today at 01:37:27 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:22:27 AM
Socks don't matter  ;D
Controversial opinion.  :)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 506 507 508 509 510 [511]   Go Up
« previous next »
 