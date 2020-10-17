« previous next »
FlashGordon

Re: New Kit thread
October 17, 2020, 10:42:46 AM
Any details on the deal? Think it looks better than Western Union if I'm being honest.
unknownuser

Re: New Kit thread
October 17, 2020, 10:46:16 AM
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on October 17, 2020, 09:53:20 AM
Expedia on the shirt sleeves from now on then. Wonder if we will see it today

Fabulous_aurelio

Re: New Kit thread
October 17, 2020, 11:07:44 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on October 17, 2020, 10:42:46 AM
Any details on the deal? Think it looks better than Western Union if I'm being honest.
A million times better I think!
bradders1011

Re: New Kit thread
October 17, 2020, 11:10:08 PM
Surprised they found anyone at Expedia to talk to this year, none of their customers have.
rocco

Re: New Kit thread
October 18, 2020, 11:24:43 AM
Any figures on the yearly income for the Expedia deal
4pool

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:24:01 AM
After getting smashed by Leeds in the Black change strip, it was nice to beat Ajax in it. Maybe the World Club Champions badge made the difference.  ;)
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:28:24 AM
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:24:01 AM
After getting smashed by Leeds in the Black change strip, it was nice to beat Ajax in it. Maybe the World Club Champions badge made the difference.  ;)
Has the trauma of the loss made you forget it was Aston Vile?
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:57:47 AM
I like it, love the World Champions badge too



4pool

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:16:31 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:28:24 AM
Has the trauma of the loss made you forget it was Aston Vile?

Apparently so... :-[ :-[ :-[ :-[ :-[ :-[ :-[


To traumatized.. :D
Lad

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:49:46 AM
I thought the black kit was our third kit ! In which case Klopp must rightly think we look like clowns in the blue/green mess and wasnt having it last night.
lamonti

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:41:08 AM
Both are change kits are absolute fucking horror shows.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:31:17 AM
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:57:47 AM
I like it, love the World Champions badge too

It's a right dogs dinner, FIFA badge or not. Remove the sponsor and you'd swear it was another Warrior horror show. The ugly pink side patches, weird two-tone sleeves and worst of all, that grey/pink collar. Take those out (not sure why they were added never mind approved) and you have a half-decent Croatia away.

Actually prefer the turquoise surfer kit - it's actually cleaner visually, and that's saying something.
Jon2lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:45:42 AM
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:31:17 AM
It's a right dogs dinner, FIFA badge or not. Remove the sponsor and you'd swear it was another Warrior horror show. The ugly pink side patches, weird two-tone sleeves and worst of all, that grey/pink collar. Take those out (not sure why they were added never mind approved) and you have a half-decent Croatia away.

Actually prefer the turquoise surfer kit - it's actually cleaner visually, and that's saying something.
Agreed, it's a right dog's dinner of a kit.

That Club World Champions badge looks so out of place on it.
i.e. a prestigious badge on a cheap looking kit.

I actually prefer the camo kit to this - and that's saying somat!
rossipersempre

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:59:47 AM
Imagine if we'd said to Nike, you see our black/gold goalie top last season? You know, the one that was perennially sold out and those amateurs at NB literally couldn't make fast enough. Yes we know, a thing of beauty indeed. Well how about you tweak an almost identical version of that for our away kit? Maybe change the collar shape. Look how that gold trim stands out with our World Champions FIFA badge, almost like it's being spotlit. Mmmm. Ok ok you can do the wacky surfer camouflage third for the kids, but this has to be our away. Oh and whilst we're talking about goalie kits, you see the one-off silver Ali wore against Barcelona? Just saying. But the black/gold is definitely agreed ok? Huh? What do you mean Barcelona asked you first? They're shite.
Qston

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 11:21:39 AM
I couldn`t make out shirt numbers on that kit we played in last night
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:08:42 PM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:21:39 AM
I couldn`t make out shirt numbers on that kit we played in last night

Same, thought they were really hard to distinguish.
Penfold78

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:39:21 PM
3 very unattractive kits this season.  Genius tactic, very 2020. But lets sort it out next time. Please. Supporters will always favour classic understated styles over bold dogs dinner statements.
Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:41:13 PM
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:39:21 PM
3 very unattractive kits this season.  Genius tactic, very 2020. But lets sort it out next time. Please. Supporters will always favour classic understated styles over bold dogs dinner statements.

All 3 kits have broken sales records so far...
Bakez0151

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:45:25 PM
I honestly don't see how you could think our home is very unattractive. Maybe it's down to personal preference on what a Liverpool strip should look like, but it's a good looking kit

Dislike the black one though
rossipersempre

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:59:54 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:41:13 PM
All 3 kits have broken sales records so far...
Yeah right.
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 12:45:25 PM
I honestly don't see how you could think our home is very unattractive. Maybe it's down to personal preference on what a Liverpool strip should look like, but it's a good looking kit
If you're Welsh.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:04:38 PM
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:59:54 PM
Yeah right.If you're Welsh.

Thats next seasons kit.

Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:07:58 PM
Nice to see you bought your christmas jumper early this year Nicholas.
