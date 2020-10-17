Imagine if we'd said to Nike, you see our black/gold goalie top last season? You know, the one that was perennially sold out and those amateurs at NB literally couldn't make fast enough. Yes we know, a thing of beauty indeed. Well how about you tweak an almost identical version of that for our away kit? Maybe change the collar shape. Look how that gold trim stands out with our World Champions FIFA badge, almost like it's being spotlit. Mmmm. Ok ok you can do the wacky surfer camouflage third for the kids, but this has to be our away. Oh and whilst we're talking about goalie kits, you see the one-off silver Ali wore against Barcelona? Just saying. But the black/gold is definitely agreed ok? Huh? What do you mean Barcelona asked you first? They're shite.