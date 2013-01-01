Well, presumably once Nike take over we can all be suitably fleeced in a truly ruthless and rapacious way. I'm sort of assuming there will be a world of difference, but does anyone know how effective Nike have been with other clubs? Does Chelsea sell a shed-load of stuff, in an efficient and shelves-always-stocked kind of fashion?



"we can all be suitably fleeced", only if you buy the stuff, it's your choice. I don't wear football kit as a fashion accessory so it won't affect me, but millions wiil. Remember your affection for our club isn't measured by wearing a rip off kit that should be worn by those playing the game. I know I am something of a dinosaur here, but the yearly ripping off of those who want to parade around in a shirt baffles me. I have a matchday scarf and a few Love Follow Conquer tee shirts which suit me just fine.