« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2204542 times)

Offline Ginieus

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17520 on: Today at 12:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:48:12 PM
Wanted the black Alisson top for months. In fact I ordered it once but after 3 fucking months of waiting i cancelled it. That was £50 lost to the club. I actually phoned up and complained and she said "do you want to order another" and "are you making a complaint about your order" and i said no. I said i wanted to make a complaint about the fact i cannot give money to the club i love despite wanting to do so and that therefore we were failing commercially. She didn't seem interested and i did that nasty thing of asking to speak to her boss because i felt that it was important that any money to be made by the club is on tap and it was scandalous "our" club was not in a position to take the money off me I was offering

Size small left on New Balance website.
Logged

Offline CentenaryBoy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • JFT96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17521 on: Today at 12:24:56 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:48:12 PM
Wanted the black Alisson top for months. In fact I ordered it once but after 3 fucking months of waiting i cancelled it. That was £50 lost to the club. I actually phoned up and complained and she said "do you want to order another" and "are you making a complaint about your order" and i said no. I said i wanted to make a complaint about the fact i cannot give money to the club i love despite wanting to do so and that therefore we were failing commercially. She didn't seem interested and i did that nasty thing of asking to speak to her boss because i felt that it was important that any money to be made by the club is on tap and it was scandalous "our" club was not in a position to take the money off me I was offering

Well, presumably once Nike take over we can all be suitably fleeced in a truly ruthless and rapacious way. I'm sort of assuming there will be a world of difference, but does anyone know how effective Nike have been with other clubs? Does Chelsea sell a shed-load of stuff, in an efficient and shelves-always-stocked kind of fashion?
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17522 on: Today at 01:00:47 AM »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 12:24:56 AM
Well, presumably once Nike take over we can all be suitably fleeced in a truly ruthless and rapacious way. I'm sort of assuming there will be a world of difference, but does anyone know how effective Nike have been with other clubs? Does Chelsea sell a shed-load of stuff, in an efficient and shelves-always-stocked kind of fashion?

"we can all be suitably fleeced", only if you buy the stuff, it's your choice. I don't wear football kit as a fashion accessory so it won't affect me, but millions wiil. Remember your affection for our club isn't measured by wearing a rip off kit that should be worn by those playing the game. I know I am something of a dinosaur here, but the yearly ripping off of those who want to parade around in a shirt baffles me. I have a matchday scarf and a few Love Follow Conquer tee shirts which suit me just fine.

Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,607
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17523 on: Today at 01:31:31 AM »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:00:47 AM
"we can all be suitably fleeced", only if you buy the stuff, it's your choice. I don't wear football kit as a fashion accessory so it won't affect me, but millions wiil. Remember your affection for our club isn't measured by wearing a rip off kit that should be worn by those playing the game. I know I am something of a dinosaur here, but the yearly ripping off of those who want to parade around in a shirt baffles me. I have a matchday scarf and a few Love Follow Conquer tee shirts which suit me just fine.

It's not specified to just a football kit. There's plenty of merchandise that Nike will create for us as they do for other clubs, aside from the actual kits.

I buy our kits, but seldom wear them, but for instance I'd be more inclined to wear track suits and general leisure wear made for us by Nike, as I generally wear Nike as it is.
Logged

Online Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,238
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17524 on: Today at 02:42:53 AM »
Anyone know when the new home kits are going to be introduced?  For that matter, anyone know when the fixture list is going to be released?
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,096
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17525 on: Today at 03:04:38 AM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 02:42:53 AM
Anyone know when the new home kits are going to be introduced?  For that matter, anyone know when the fixture list is going to be released?

Nike deal starts on August 1st so youd imagine well do a full release then.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Up
« previous next »
 