New Kit thread

KingKolo

Re: New Kit thread
July 4, 2020, 02:42:35 PM
Quote from: Anfield89 on July  4, 2020, 09:34:29 AM
They are the same. Its just how its sitting.
Yeah its so obvious.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July  4, 2020, 10:42:59 AM
Its hard to look at our away kit and feel its not unique, for good or bad ,D

Haha yeah, this is very true.
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:53:37 AM
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.
kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:53:37 AM
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.

Contract ends in 25 days, so why would they?

Either NB Or the club would be stuck with excess jerseys they couldnt sell due to the Nike deal
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:05:05 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July  4, 2020, 10:42:59 AM
I presumed when they said no templates that meant in terms of pattern rather than the design of the collars/sleeves.
No, they specified "no templates" meant different components like collars and sleeves.

"Were ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."
spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:51:07 AM
It's annoying that Nike's Chelsea kit has a solid blue trim but on the Liverpool kit the trim is white and Green. Why add the green?
KST

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:09:11 AM
Its not the first time we have a green trim on a home kit to be fair . I remember it being on the collar and sleeves from 93 through to 95
Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:13:13 AM
Quote from: kb2x on Yesterday at 07:47:22 AM
Contract ends in 25 days, so why would they?

Either NB Or the club would be stuck with excess jerseys they couldnt sell due to the Nike deal

Because it would make them a shit load of money.

Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 08:05:05 AM
No, they specified "no templates" meant different components like collars and sleeves.

"Were ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."

It also isn't like Nike give the club the shirt and say "this is what you're having" - they'd have shown them several different options and this is the one the club have picked.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:44:36 AM
Gonna disagree with a few on here and say I quite like it from what I've seen so far. Obviously have to see it on a player first, but I think it's pretty decent (except for the weird collar). I don't mind the teal trim at all, don't really get what all the fuss is about either? I can't wait to see what the socks are like and what the reaction will be on here 🤣
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 01:17:31 PM
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:44:36 AM
Gonna disagree with a few on here and say I quite like it from what I've seen so far. Obviously have to see it on a player first, but I think it's pretty decent (except for the weird collar). I don't mind the teal trim at all, don't really get what all the fuss is about either? I can't wait to see what the socks are like and what the reaction will be on here 🤣
Most of us are keeping our powder dry until they unveil the socks.

That's when there will either be a massive, collective sigh of relief, or it kicks off big time. 😁
kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:09:03 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:13:13 AM
Because it would make them a shit load of money.

It also isn't like Nike give the club the shirt and say "this is what you're having" - they'd have shown them several different options and this is the one the club have picked.

But would it sell a shit load? Most who want jerseys already have them
deFacto

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:56:32 PM
Quote from: KST on Yesterday at 10:09:11 AM
Its not the first time we have a green trim on a home kit to be fair . I remember it being on the collar and sleeves from 93 through to 95

It was shit then and it's shit now.
Samie

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:59:42 PM
Shambolic from New Balance, no fuckin' wonder we've gone to a major brand.
rob19:6

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:06:27 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:17:31 PM
Most of us are keeping our powder dry until they unveil the socks.

That's when there will either be a massive, collective sigh of relief, or it kicks off big time. 😁

If there is white on the socks again :no
S

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:06:46 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:59:42 PM
Shambolic from New Balance, no fuckin' wonder we've gone to a major brand.
I love their kit designs, but its farcical. Were the European and English champions and yet are shirts are somehow hard to find. They should be unavoidable, not something you have to wait patiently for.
S

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 03:08:01 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 03:06:27 PM
If there is white on the socks again :no
I love the current socks!

29 years of all red socks and the one year we change we win the title. Long live the half and half socks.
Anfield89

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:06:10 PM
fucking appalled

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:11:23 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:13:13 AM
Because it would make them a shit load of money.

Exactly

The idea that theyd be stuck with a load of old shirts once we switch to Nike is laughable.

They could make three million of them and theyd all sell. Its the shirt we won the title in, it should be the most popular shirt and theyve just gone nah too many for us
kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:10:18 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:11:23 PM
Exactly

The idea that theyd be stuck with a load of old shirts once we switch to Nike is laughable.

They could make three million of them and theyd all sell. Its the shirt we won the title in, it should be the most popular shirt and theyve just gone nah too many for us

Legally they arent allowed to sell the LFC brand from Aug 1st
CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 02:26:33 AM
Well, if New Balance have decided they can't be arsed selling any more Liverpool shirts, why don't Nike just put some on sale instead? The contract was due to begin with them some time ago, what's served by no kits going out the door before August?
