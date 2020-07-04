They are the same. Its just how its sitting.
Its hard to look at our away kit and feel its not unique, for good or bad ,D
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.
I presumed when they said no templates that meant in terms of pattern rather than the design of the collars/sleeves.
Contract ends in 25 days, so why would they?Either NB Or the club would be stuck with excess jerseys they couldnt sell due to the Nike deal
No, they specified "no templates" meant different components like collars and sleeves."Were ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."
Gonna disagree with a few on here and say I quite like it from what I've seen so far. Obviously have to see it on a player first, but I think it's pretty decent (except for the weird collar). I don't mind the teal trim at all, don't really get what all the fuss is about either? I can't wait to see what the socks are like and what the reaction will be on here 🤣
Because it would make them a shit load of money. It also isn't like Nike give the club the shirt and say "this is what you're having" - they'd have shown them several different options and this is the one the club have picked.
Its not the first time we have a green trim on a home kit to be fair . I remember it being on the collar and sleeves from 93 through to 95
Most of us are keeping our powder dry until they unveil the socks.That's when there will either be a massive, collective sigh of relief, or it kicks off big time. 😁
Shambolic from New Balance, no fuckin' wonder we've gone to a major brand.
If there is white on the socks again
Because it would make them a shit load of money.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
ExactlyThe idea that theyd be stuck with a load of old shirts once we switch to Nike is laughable.They could make three million of them and theyd all sell. Its the shirt we won the title in, it should be the most popular shirt and theyve just gone nah too many for us
