They are the same. Its just how its sitting.
Its hard to look at our away kit and feel its not unique, for good or bad ,D
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.
I presumed when they said no templates that meant in terms of pattern rather than the design of the collars/sleeves.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]