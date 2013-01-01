« previous next »
New Kit thread

KingKolo

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #17480 on: Yesterday at 02:42:35 PM
Quote from: Anfield89 on Yesterday at 09:34:29 AM
They are the same. Its just how its sitting.
Yeah its so obvious.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:42:59 AM
Its hard to look at our away kit and feel its not unique, for good or bad ,D

Haha yeah, this is very true.
BarryCrocker

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #17481 on: Today at 01:53:37 AM
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.
kb2x

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #17482 on: Today at 07:47:22 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:53:37 AM
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.

Contract ends in 25 days, so why would they?

Either NB Or the club would be stuck with excess jerseys they couldnt sell due to the Nike deal
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #17483 on: Today at 08:05:05 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:42:59 AM
I presumed when they said no templates that meant in terms of pattern rather than the design of the collars/sleeves.
No, they specified "no templates" meant different components like collars and sleeves.

"Were ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."
