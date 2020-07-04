« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2209216 times)

Offline KingKolo

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17480 on: July 4, 2020, 02:42:35 PM »
Quote from: Anfield89 on July  4, 2020, 09:34:29 AM
They are the same. Its just how its sitting.
Yeah its so obvious.

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July  4, 2020, 10:42:59 AM
Its hard to look at our away kit and feel its not unique, for good or bad ,D

Haha yeah, this is very true.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17481 on: July 5, 2020, 01:53:37 AM »
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.
Logged


Offline kb2x

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17482 on: July 5, 2020, 07:47:22 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  5, 2020, 01:53:37 AM
Apparently we're running out of replica kits after shifting 1.7m units and NB aren't willing to make any more due to the move across to Nike.

Contract ends in 25 days, so why would they?

Either NB Or the club would be stuck with excess jerseys they couldnt sell due to the Nike deal
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17483 on: July 5, 2020, 08:05:05 AM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July  4, 2020, 10:42:59 AM
I presumed when they said no templates that meant in terms of pattern rather than the design of the collars/sleeves.
No, they specified "no templates" meant different components like collars and sleeves.

"Were ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."
Logged





Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17484 on: July 5, 2020, 08:51:07 AM »
It's annoying that Nike's Chelsea kit has a solid blue trim but on the Liverpool kit the trim is white and Green. Why add the green?
Logged

Offline KST

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17485 on: July 5, 2020, 10:09:11 AM »
Its not the first time we have a green trim on a home kit to be fair . I remember it being on the collar and sleeves from 93 through to 95
Logged

Offline Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17486 on: July 5, 2020, 10:13:13 AM »
Quote from: kb2x on July  5, 2020, 07:47:22 AM
Contract ends in 25 days, so why would they?

Either NB Or the club would be stuck with excess jerseys they couldnt sell due to the Nike deal

Because it would make them a shit load of money.

Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on July  5, 2020, 08:05:05 AM
No, they specified "no templates" meant different components like collars and sleeves.

"Were ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."

It also isn't like Nike give the club the shirt and say "this is what you're having" - they'd have shown them several different options and this is the one the club have picked.
Logged




Offline Ratboy3G

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17487 on: July 5, 2020, 10:44:36 AM »
Gonna disagree with a few on here and say I quite like it from what I've seen so far. Obviously have to see it on a player first, but I think it's pretty decent (except for the weird collar). I don't mind the teal trim at all, don't really get what all the fuss is about either? I can't wait to see what the socks are like and what the reaction will be on here 🤣
Logged


Offline Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17488 on: July 5, 2020, 01:17:31 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on July  5, 2020, 10:44:36 AM
Gonna disagree with a few on here and say I quite like it from what I've seen so far. Obviously have to see it on a player first, but I think it's pretty decent (except for the weird collar). I don't mind the teal trim at all, don't really get what all the fuss is about either? I can't wait to see what the socks are like and what the reaction will be on here 🤣
Most of us are keeping our powder dry until they unveil the socks.

That's when there will either be a massive, collective sigh of relief, or it kicks off big time. 😁
Logged

    




Offline kb2x

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17489 on: July 5, 2020, 02:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on July  5, 2020, 10:13:13 AM
Because it would make them a shit load of money.

It also isn't like Nike give the club the shirt and say "this is what you're having" - they'd have shown them several different options and this is the one the club have picked.

But would it sell a shit load? Most who want jerseys already have them
Logged

Offline deFacto

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17490 on: July 5, 2020, 02:56:32 PM »
Quote from: KST on July  5, 2020, 10:09:11 AM
Its not the first time we have a green trim on a home kit to be fair . I remember it being on the collar and sleeves from 93 through to 95

It was shit then and it's shit now.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17491 on: July 5, 2020, 02:59:42 PM »
Shambolic from New Balance, no fuckin' wonder we've gone to a major brand.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17492 on: July 5, 2020, 03:06:27 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  5, 2020, 01:17:31 PM
Most of us are keeping our powder dry until they unveil the socks.

That's when there will either be a massive, collective sigh of relief, or it kicks off big time. 😁

If there is white on the socks again :no
Logged

Offline S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17493 on: July 5, 2020, 03:06:46 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  5, 2020, 02:59:42 PM
Shambolic from New Balance, no fuckin' wonder we've gone to a major brand.
I love their kit designs, but its farcical. Were the European and English champions and yet our shirts are somehow hard to find. They should be unavoidable, not something you have to wait patiently for.

Logged

Offline S

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17494 on: July 5, 2020, 03:08:01 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  5, 2020, 03:06:27 PM
If there is white on the socks again :no
I love the current socks!

29 years of all red socks and the one year we change we win the title. Long live the half and half socks.
Logged

Offline Anfield89

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17495 on: July 5, 2020, 07:06:10 PM »
...
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17496 on: July 5, 2020, 07:11:23 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on July  5, 2020, 10:13:13 AM
Because it would make them a shit load of money.

Exactly

The idea that theyd be stuck with a load of old shirts once we switch to Nike is laughable.

They could make three million of them and theyd all sell. Its the shirt we won the title in, it should be the most popular shirt and theyve just gone nah too many for us
Logged



Offline kb2x

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17497 on: July 5, 2020, 08:10:18 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  5, 2020, 07:11:23 PM
Exactly

The idea that theyd be stuck with a load of old shirts once we switch to Nike is laughable.

They could make three million of them and theyd all sell. Its the shirt we won the title in, it should be the most popular shirt and theyve just gone nah too many for us

Legally they arent allowed to sell the LFC brand from Aug 1st
Logged

Online CentenaryBoy

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17498 on: July 6, 2020, 02:26:33 AM »
Well, if New Balance have decided they can't be arsed selling any more Liverpool shirts, why don't Nike just put some on sale instead? The contract was due to begin with them some time ago, what's served by no kits going out the door before August?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17499 on: July 6, 2020, 06:21:45 AM »
Yeah the whole thing is just a mess. Feels like they've gone "Fuck it, they took us to court to get rid of us, we're not gonna go out of our way to produce more shirts since we're out in a few weeks anyway" and the club pretty much can't do anything about it, looks like. Probably something in the extension agreement that Nike absolutely can't sell anything till August or whenever
Logged


Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17500 on: July 6, 2020, 09:20:06 AM »
I don't know what legal work or lawyers they have to hire, but I think it's a CRUCIAL that we legally work around the Nike August 1st start date, and have that kit used for the Chelsea game/trophy lift.

Those pictures are going to be used until the end of time, and if we can't monetise that, we have every legal right to take action on commercial grounds.

It's like baking loads of cakes, but then being told you can't sell them. Then how do I make a living, if the one thing that I have advertised is not able to sell?

This is the biggest commercial opportunity in the history of the club. You want to condemn Rick Parry for the club shop being closed after Istanbul?

Well I assure you, we are a massively bigger brand since then, thanks partly to Ian Ayre when in that role (love him or hate him) and everything FSG have done since.

The amount of revenue we are missing out on by not having an unlimited supply of the trophy lift shirt is scandalous. Unless we get New Balance to do it, we have no choice but to arrange something where we wear Nike.

Either way, there needs to be an unlimited supply of the trophy lift shirt. It could be one of the biggest commercial opportunities missed in the history of the club.

Logged

Offline stevo7

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17501 on: July 6, 2020, 09:58:15 AM »
As the present shirt is on pre-order at a number of online stores, I reckon New Balance has said fuck it and will make as much out it as they can and not supply LFC store with more stock. We took them to court after all.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17502 on: July 6, 2020, 10:14:45 AM »
Thankfully NB will soon be out of the way and the club will be able to maximise it's revenue in relation to our on field success.
Both my sons want to wait until the Nike kit is launched rather than purchase the current kit.
Logged


Offline Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17503 on: July 6, 2020, 10:51:45 AM »
Quote from: stevo7 on July  6, 2020, 09:58:15 AM
As the present shirt is on pre-order at a number of online stores, I reckon New Balance has said fuck it and will make as much out it as they can and not supply LFC store with more stock. We took them to court after all.

They actually took us to court. 
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17504 on: July 6, 2020, 11:34:40 AM »
This isn't new kit related but merch. I saw these advertised on my social media yesterday. The fly bird range..

https://footballtown.com/search?type=product&q=Bird

I think they look amazing. Anyone ever bought from this site before? Just wondered before taking the plunge..
Logged
*

Online CentenaryBoy

  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17505 on: July 6, 2020, 04:06:40 PM »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on July  6, 2020, 11:34:40 AM
This isn't new kit related but merch. I saw these advertised on my social media yesterday. The fly bird range..

https://footballtown.com/search?type=product&q=Bird

I think they look amazing. Anyone ever bought from this site before? Just wondered before taking the plunge..

I considered buying something from them a few months ago, but I was curious about the fit of their shirts. I emailed them and they got back to me, saying that their designs were a slim/tailored fit. As a well-upholstered gentleman, I decided to give them a pass. That's not really what you asked, but that was my experience with them.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17506 on: July 6, 2020, 04:08:54 PM »
The logo makes them look like cheap knockoffs, which they arent. Thats the problem when you try and copy a logo with enough changes to get passed copyright issues.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17507 on: July 6, 2020, 04:14:45 PM »
We normally wear our new kit on the last home game of the sesaon, so Nike kit with lifting of the trophy?  :D
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17508 on: July 6, 2020, 04:29:09 PM »
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on July  6, 2020, 04:06:40 PM
I considered buying something from them a few months ago, but I was curious about the fit of their shirts. I emailed them and they got back to me, saying that their designs were a slim/tailored fit. As a well-upholstered gentleman, I decided to give them a pass. That's not really what you asked, but that was my experience with them.

 :lmao
Logged


Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17509 on: July 6, 2020, 04:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  6, 2020, 04:14:45 PM
We normally wear our new kit on the last home game of the sesaon, so Nike kit with lifting of the trophy?  :D

Does that apply to when we change manufacturers though? I thought we weren't doing Nike stuff until August 1st?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17510 on: July 6, 2020, 04:40:06 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  6, 2020, 04:39:29 PM
Does that apply to when we change manufacturers though? I thought we weren't doing Nike stuff until August 1st?

Yeah we wont be wearing Nike kits this season.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17511 on: July 6, 2020, 05:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  5, 2020, 01:17:31 PM
Most of us are keeping our powder dry until they unveil the socks.

That's when there will either be a massive, collective sigh of relief, or it kicks off big time. 😁
Logged





Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  
  
  
  
  
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17512 on: July 6, 2020, 07:46:03 PM »
Quote from: S on July  5, 2020, 03:08:01 PM
I love the current socks!

29 years of all red socks and the one year we change we win the title. Long live the half and half socks.

:missus

13 leagues, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA cups, 3 Super Cups in all red socks   :D
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17513 on: July 6, 2020, 08:37:15 PM »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on July  6, 2020, 09:20:06 AM
I don't know what legal work or lawyers they have to hire, but I think it's a CRUCIAL that we legally work around the Nike August 1st start date, and have that kit used for the Chelsea game/trophy lift.

Those pictures are going to be used until the end of time, and if we can't monetise that, we have every legal right to take action on commercial grounds.

It's like baking loads of cakes, but then being told you can't sell them. Then how do I make a living, if the one thing that I have advertised is not able to sell?

This is the biggest commercial opportunity in the history of the club. You want to condemn Rick Parry for the club shop being closed after Istanbul?

Well I assure you, we are a massively bigger brand since then, thanks partly to Ian Ayre when in that role (love him or hate him) and everything FSG have done since.

The amount of revenue we are missing out on by not having an unlimited supply of the trophy lift shirt is scandalous. Unless we get New Balance to do it, we have no choice but to arrange something where we wear Nike.

Either way, there needs to be an unlimited supply of the trophy lift shirt. It could be one of the biggest commercial opportunities missed in the history of the club.

It sounds patronising when i say it, and it's genuinely not, but that is a really good point. 
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17514 on: July 6, 2020, 08:48:12 PM »
Quote from: S on July  5, 2020, 03:06:46 PM
I love their kit designs, but its farcical. Were the European and English champions and yet are shirts are somehow hard to find. They should be unavoidable, not something you have to wait patiently for.

Wanted the black Alisson top for months. In fact I ordered it once but after 3 fucking months of waiting i cancelled it. That was £50 lost to the club. I actually phoned up and complained and she said "do you want to order another" and "are you making a complaint about your order" and i said no. I said i wanted to make a complaint about the fact i cannot give money to the club i love despite wanting to do so and that therefore we were failing commercially. She didn't seem interested and i did that nasty thing of asking to speak to her boss because i felt that it was important that any money to be made by the club is on tap and it was scandalous "our" club was not in a position to take the money off me I was offering   
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,319
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17515 on: July 6, 2020, 08:51:49 PM »
Does anyone know where I can buy that turquoise (ish) training kit?
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,408
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17516 on: July 6, 2020, 09:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  6, 2020, 04:14:45 PM
We normally wear our new kit on the last home game of the sesaon, so Nike kit with lifting of the trophy?  :D

We tend to wear the following seasons home kit for the last home game when we stay with the kit manufacturer for the following season, i cant remember us a wearing warrior kit the last home game the season before we moved to them from adidas.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,218
  • J.F.T.96
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17517 on: July 6, 2020, 09:13:44 PM »
There is Zero chance of us wearing a Nike kit this season.

Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17518 on: July 6, 2020, 09:26:53 PM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July  6, 2020, 09:13:44 PM
There is Zero chance of us wearing a Nike kit this season.
If the last 3 months have taught us anything.. never say never

 ;D
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,669
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17519 on: July 6, 2020, 09:56:54 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on July  6, 2020, 05:51:33 PM

*Chokes on my coffee*

Holy shit. I'm out.  :rollseyes
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
