I don't know what legal work or lawyers they have to hire, but I think it's a CRUCIAL that we legally work around the Nike August 1st start date, and have that kit used for the Chelsea game/trophy lift.



Those pictures are going to be used until the end of time, and if we can't monetise that, we have every legal right to take action on commercial grounds.



It's like baking loads of cakes, but then being told you can't sell them. Then how do I make a living, if the one thing that I have advertised is not able to sell?



This is the biggest commercial opportunity in the history of the club. You want to condemn Rick Parry for the club shop being closed after Istanbul?



Well I assure you, we are a massively bigger brand since then, thanks partly to Ian Ayre when in that role (love him or hate him) and everything FSG have done since.



The amount of revenue we are missing out on by not having an unlimited supply of the trophy lift shirt is scandalous. Unless we get New Balance to do it, we have no choice but to arrange something where we wear Nike.



Either way, there needs to be an unlimited supply of the trophy lift shirt. It could be one of the biggest commercial opportunities missed in the history of the club.