New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:22:50 PM
Quote from: Dave D on July  1, 2020, 02:57:28 PM
The football one can’t be real. There’s no way that would go on sale.

Probably won’t once they see the backlash.

Someone has pointed out how the flames and 96 are starting to become a for of branding and it’s disgusting.
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:32:44 PM
Quote from: deFacto on July  1, 2020, 02:01:14 PM
That's not down to Nike, that's down to the club. The club are the ones who have sponsors on training merchandises. Anything that the players wear whether it be in training or before the match, will have a sponsor on it.

There will be other merchandise that Nike makes for us, that won't have it as it won't be worn by players. There's an example of that already in the link provided above

Yep we've had sponsors on our training gear for a few years now
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:32:55 PM
Sorry pardon my ignorance....but whats happened with a football and 96 branding?

Very distasteful (at best) if true....but Im really struggling to find anything about it anywhere else?
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:34:53 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on July  1, 2020, 04:32:44 PM
Yep we've had sponsors on our training gear for a few years now

Yeah I don't understand this either, started with Bet Victor when we signed a deal with them in 2016 I believe
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:37:05 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on July  1, 2020, 04:32:55 PM
Sorry pardon my ignorance....but whats happened with a football and 96 branding?

Very distasteful (at best) if true....but Im really struggling to find anything about it anywhere else?

https://twitter.com/ofoballnew/status/1278208958793240576?s=21
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:48:16 PM
I bought this to Chris Jennions attention and they are looking into this
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:52:45 PM
Quote from: Welshred on July  1, 2020, 04:34:53 PM
Yeah I don't understand this either, started with Bet Victor when we signed a deal with them in 2016 I believe

We had a training kit sponsor before Bet Victor in Garuda Indonesia

Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:55:54 PM
Completely forgot about Garuda but yeah we've had them on our kits for a long, long time now
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 04:56:13 PM
Quote from: J_Kopite on July  1, 2020, 02:03:06 PM
Nope: https://shop.tottenhamhotspur.com/category/adult-spurs-training-kit

Never thought I'd be jealous of fucking Spurs ;D

Hopefully well get similar stuff further down the line.
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 05:08:19 PM
Those moaning about sponsors on kit, be thankful if you aren't into motorsport or don't buy the team merch



As far as LFC are concerned, it's likely written into the sponsorship deal that the logos go on the Merch, so by wearing it, rather than think your are advertising the sponsor, think more along the lines that you are helping the club bring in bigger and better deals and therefore more money for players.  :wave
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 05:28:21 PM
^ What Rob said.

Like I said, there will be plenty of Nike merchandise without sponsors that you can still buy
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 07:03:08 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on June 29, 2020, 11:56:31 AM
they are absolute amateurs in that regard

We're just too big for them now.
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 08:06:59 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  1, 2020, 05:08:19 PM
Those moaning about sponsors on kit, be thankful if you aren't into motorsport or don't buy the team merch



or into Liga MX.

Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 08:47:23 PM
Looking at Chelsea's new kit, I think we can make certain assumptions about what Liverpool's will look like. It looks like Chelsea have a dark blue stripe running down the side of their shirt and shorts; presumably we will have a white one. I had seen this on the mock-ups, fakes but assumed this was a mistake, and we would get the lightning bolt design Nike have been using on a lot of their kits.

Interesting that the promise we would have a bespoke kit, not one based on a template, turned out to be complete and utter bollocks...
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 09:28:18 PM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on July  1, 2020, 08:06:59 PM
or into Liga MX.

Mexican sides always have a ridiculous amount of sponsors:lmao Leon are definitely the kings in this department
Re: New Kit thread
July 1, 2020, 09:48:19 PM
Quote from: kb2x on July  1, 2020, 02:00:13 PM
Its all quite generic
Hate the massive LFC they always stick on the back of jackets, NB did it as well. So ostentatious.
Re: New Kit thread
July 2, 2020, 12:37:43 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  1, 2020, 09:28:18 PM
Mexican sides always have a ridiculous amount of sponsors:lmao Leon are definitely the kings in this department

Kings of Leon?
Re: New Kit thread
July 2, 2020, 02:14:27 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  2, 2020, 12:37:43 PM
Kings of Leon?

Depends on how much you like your sex on fire I suppose.
Re: New Kit thread
July 2, 2020, 04:47:25 PM
Quote
or into Liga MX.



Really, really hard to pick which one is the shittest!!

 ;D
Re: New Kit thread
July 2, 2020, 05:36:26 PM
Home and GK shirt out of stock for the remainder of the season.

Just announced on the LFC Retail twitter.
Re: New Kit thread
July 2, 2020, 06:17:00 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on July  2, 2020, 05:36:26 PM
Home and GK shirt out of stock for the remainder of the season.

Just announced on the LFC Retail twitter.

Seems a strangely appropriate ending to our association with New Balance, which pretty much sums up how things have been throughout their time as our kit suppliers.
Re: New Kit thread
July 2, 2020, 07:12:02 PM
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on July  2, 2020, 06:17:00 PM
Seems a strangely appropriate ending to our association with New Balance, which pretty much sums up how things have been throughout their time as our kit suppliers.

Nike should have taken over by now and even with the extra demand, where were they supposed to get them made during Covid?
Re: New Kit thread
July 2, 2020, 07:16:29 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  2, 2020, 07:12:02 PM
Nike should have taken over by now and even with the extra demand, where were they supposed to get them made during Covid?

I think people wouldve been a lot more understanding had this not been a regular issue
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:38:05 PM
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on July  2, 2020, 06:17:00 PM
Seems a strangely appropriate ending to our association with New Balance, which pretty much sums up how things have been throughout their time as our kit suppliers.

In fairness I'd imagine NB have been trying to exhaust every means to squeeze every last penny out of our CL and PL gear but maybe the pandemic hasn't helped.

I'd imagine quite a few Sports Directs etc still have stock though.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:23:39 PM
Nike have ceased production of that ball and the club have issued an apology, saying an error led to the 96 being used in that way.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:26:08 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 08:23:39 PM
Nike have ceased production of that ball and the club have issued an apology, saying an error led to the 96 being used in that way.

Good
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:26:51 PM
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:52:21 PM
Remember how Nike aren't using templates this season?

https://www.soccerbible.com/news/2020/02/nike-are-ditching-template-football-jersey-designs/

Funny, because this kit...



...appears to be from exactly the same template as this one:



And this one...



...is clearly from the same template as this one:



Pretty lame.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:56:59 PM
The first two quite clearly have different necks.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:59:32 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:26:51 PM
Very catalogue will have the champions NB shirt in stock from the 25th, £65

https://www.very.co.uk/new-balance-liverpool-fc-premier-league-champions-1920-home-shirt-red/1600460258.prd?Ntt=liverpool%20fc

I think i'll now wait for the Nike shirts to be released, rather than pay £65 for a shirt that'll be out of date in a month even if it has the Champions patch on, at least i have this seasons white european shirt, which i brought a year ago.
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:05:39 PM
I assume the club aren't just selling the Champions badge separately?
Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 10:48:34 PM
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Yesterday at 09:05:39 PM
I assume the club aren't just selling the Champions badge separately?
No. But this fella is, in the merchandise thread.  :thumbup


Quote from: AI Pro on June 30, 2020, 03:13:03 PM
🏆 NOW IN-STOCK: GOLD Champions 19/20 Badges

🆕 Iron-On Badges for your 2019/20 #LFC shirts

✅ FULLY LICENSED OFFICIAL BADGES

🚚 Badges from £5.99 each, Adult & Kid sizes available with fast Worldwide shipping available.

🛒 Buy Online at https://www.eplindex.shop/collections/badges-lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:21:59 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:56:59 PM
The first two quite clearly have different necks.
Different how?

The Chelsea one even has the crossover at the back. It's the same template.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:29:33 AM
Quote from: KingKolo on Yesterday at 11:21:59 PM
Different how?

The Chelsea one even has the crossover at the back. It's the same template.

It's hard to tell because of the dark shade of blue, but it looks like the Chelsea collar is a crew neck, whereas the Liverpool one is a v-neck.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 12:35:14 AM
Quote from: CentenaryBoy on Today at 12:29:33 AM
It's hard to tell because of the dark shade of blue, but it looks like the Chelsea collar is a crew neck, whereas the Liverpool one is a v-neck.
If my eyes are not playing tricks on me, the collar on the white Chelsea top and the Liverpool home top are indeed the same style. Both are 'V' necks and both have the crossover at the front and the back. Only difference I can see is the colour.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:30:47 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:35:14 AM
If my eyes are not playing tricks on me, the collar on the white Chelsea top and the Liverpool home top are indeed the same style. Both are 'V' necks and both have the crossover at the front and the back. Only difference I can see is the colour.

I'm getting confused as to who is comparing what to what. I agree, those two kits seem to have a v-neck.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:54:10 AM
The Liverpool and Chelsea shirts are clearly from the same template. Does it really matter though? Its Nike, they do their own thing, they dont listen to soccer franchises when it comes to kits.
At least the ball has been knocked on the head.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 08:16:35 AM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:54:10 AM
The Liverpool and Chelsea shirts are clearly from the same template. Does it really matter though? Its Nike, they do their own thing, they dont listen to soccer franchises when it comes to kits.
At least the ball has been knocked on the head.

I guess you can't have it both ways. The reason why they can manufacture huge amounts of kits it's because of that. Making every kit super unique i guess it would slow down the manufacturing process. Considering how many clubs they have under their name, it's just impossible to satisfy everyone.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 09:34:29 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:56:59 PM
The first two quite clearly have different necks.

They are the same. Its just how its sitting.
Re: New Kit thread
Today at 10:42:59 AM

So its not 5 clubs with the same stripe, panel, blocky pattern in different colours. Its hard to look at our away kit and feel its not unique, for good or bad ,D

