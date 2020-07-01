Looking at Chelsea's new kit, I think we can make certain assumptions about what Liverpool's will look like. It looks like Chelsea have a dark blue stripe running down the side of their shirt and shorts; presumably we will have a white one. I had seen this on the mock-ups, fakes but assumed this was a mistake, and we would get the lightning bolt design Nike have been using on a lot of their kits.



Interesting that the promise we would have a bespoke kit, not one based on a template, turned out to be complete and utter bollocks...