Author Topic: New Kit thread  (Read 2185750 times)

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17360 on: June 24, 2020, 03:26:14 PM »
:D

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17361 on: June 24, 2020, 03:31:43 PM »
Just a nice plain green/teal colour without any of the pattern and that would have been gorgeous.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17362 on: June 24, 2020, 03:34:16 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on June 24, 2020, 03:26:14 PM


Whats that, our Jungle warfare camo kit?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17363 on: June 24, 2020, 03:37:03 PM »
I just want some Liverpool Air Jordans
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17364 on: June 24, 2020, 03:56:09 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on June 24, 2020, 03:26:14 PM


This is a fake version of the official one by the way. The Malaysian (if I remember right) guy that posted it originally is selling fake kits.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17365 on: June 24, 2020, 04:50:15 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June 24, 2020, 03:56:09 PM
This is a fake version of the official one by the way. The Malaysian (if I remember right) guy that posted it originally is selling fake kits.

Yeah doubtful we see the World Champions & Premier League Champions badges on the same kit next season either, but I hope I'm wrong.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17366 on: June 24, 2020, 04:53:04 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on June 24, 2020, 04:50:15 PM
Yeah doubtful we see the World Champions & Premier League Champions badges on the same kit next season either, but I hope I'm wrong.

FA Cup we should right?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17367 on: June 24, 2020, 04:59:46 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on June 24, 2020, 04:50:15 PM
Yeah doubtful we see the World Champions & Premier League Champions badges on the same kit next season either, but I hope I'm wrong.
Quote from: J_Kopite on June 24, 2020, 04:53:04 PM
FA Cup we should right?


FA Cup shirts will have the FA Cup sponsor Emirates on the sleeve not the EPL badge.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17368 on: June 24, 2020, 05:22:26 PM »
Hope we get stuff like this but not sure if there will be Nike-Jordan stuff of ours or if its exclusive to PSG?
https://www.nike.com/gb/t/jordan-paris-saint-germain-short-sleeve-football-top-318w52/BV6099-100?cp=54917759108_soc_?dclid=CKCS4PnrmuoCFQUXBgAdV5UHCg
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17369 on: June 25, 2020, 11:23:24 AM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on June 24, 2020, 04:53:04 PM
FA Cup we should right?

We won't be World Champions by the time we enter the FA Cup, unless the tournament this year doesn't go ahead
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17370 on: June 25, 2020, 03:09:36 PM »
Anyone know where you can get the NHS patch to put on the front?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17371 on: June 26, 2020, 02:53:49 AM »
Fuck Jordan and PSG. If we don't do a Lebron x LFC range we are thick. So are Nike. I'd hazard a guess at 50% of u20s would consider Lebron the goat. That's a large market that Nike sell gear to. And we're living off sales. Even better we happen to be League, European and World Champions. Capitalise on our success like we should've done in the early 90s.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17372 on: June 26, 2020, 03:30:20 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 02:53:49 AM
Fuck Jordan and PSG. If we don't do a Lebron x LFC range we are thick. So are Nike. I'd hazard a guess at 50% of u20s would consider Lebron the goat. That's a large market that Nike sell gear to. And we're living off sales. Even better we happen to be League, European and World Champions. Capitalise on our success like we should've done in the early 90s.

The problem is that Lebron leisurewear is non existent and no where near as good and diverse as Jordan.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17373 on: June 26, 2020, 03:42:40 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 02:53:49 AM
Fuck Jordan and PSG. If we don't do a Lebron x LFC range we are thick. So are Nike. I'd hazard a guess at 50% of u20s would consider Lebron the goat. That's a large market that Nike sell gear to. And we're living off sales. Even better we happen to be League, European and World Champions. Capitalise on our success like we should've done in the early 90s.

Nike sold $3.14b of Jordan Brand gear in 2019.

For some perspective Jordan (retired since 2003) earned $130m versus Lebron $32m in endorsements from sneaker sales last year.

I love Lebron, but MJ is still by far he biggest brand in sport.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17374 on: June 26, 2020, 11:27:18 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 26, 2020, 03:42:40 AM
Nike sold $3.14b of Jordan Brand gear in 2019.

For some perspective Jordan (retired since 2003) earned $130m versus Lebron $32m in endorsements from sneaker sales last year.

I love Lebron, but MJ is still by far he biggest brand in sport.
Yeah, I agree.

I don't follow basketball at all.
To the extent that I didn't even know who Lebron James was until he bought shares in us. I had to Google him at the time.
I still don't know how he plays.

But, Jordan. Oh my. Michael Jordan. Jordans. The whole image around him and his trainers in the 90s.
Forget basketball. Jordan is a cultural icon. Well done to the marketing of it all - obviously on the back of his considerable talent.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17375 on: June 26, 2020, 11:30:29 AM »
Saw some fella in a fake Nike home shirt sat in the sun at Pier Head yesterday  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17376 on: June 26, 2020, 11:30:40 AM »
The council has announced a parade but no set date. But by then we will be with Nike. So do the players don New Balance gear for the parade as it's for this season?

Can see NB up in arms for missing a commercial opportunity that they technically would of got.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17377 on: June 26, 2020, 11:32:22 AM »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on June 26, 2020, 11:30:40 AM
The council has announced a parade but no set date. But by then we will be with Nike. So do the players don New Balance gear for the parade as it's for this season?

Can see NB up in arms for missing a commercial opportunity that they technically would of got.

Itll be Nike. And itll be NBs own fault for not sorting the supply and distribution problems despite having more than enough time to do so.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17378 on: June 26, 2020, 11:38:53 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 26, 2020, 03:42:40 AM
Nike sold $3.14b of Jordan Brand gear in 2019.

For some perspective Jordan (retired since 2003) earned $130m versus Lebron $32m in endorsements from sneaker sales last year.

I love Lebron, but MJ is still by far he biggest brand in sport.

It's pretty amazing isn't it?  Watching the documentary on ESPN he initially didn't even want to meet with Nike.  Guessing both parties are quite happy that meeting took place. 
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17379 on: June 26, 2020, 11:47:30 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 02:53:49 AM
Fuck Jordan and PSG. If we don't do a Lebron x LFC range we are thick. So are Nike. I'd hazard a guess at 50% of u20s would consider Lebron the goat. That's a large market that Nike sell gear to. And we're living off sales. Even better we happen to be League, European and World Champions. Capitalise on our success like we should've done in the early 90s.

Yes, as a player. But those u20s are probably infinitely more likely to have owned something Jordan brand than anything Lebron.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17380 on: June 26, 2020, 03:26:28 PM »
Yeah but do you not think we should now try to get them in to our Lebron gear. I know the Jordan brand is infinitely more popular, but we can make the Lebron brand more popular on the back of our success.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17381 on: June 26, 2020, 03:43:28 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 03:26:28 PM
Yeah but do you not think we should now try to get them in to our Lebron gear. I know the Jordan brand is infinitely more popular, but we can make the Lebron brand more popular on the back of our success.

Shoes sure, they aren't too bad, but anything else, I'm not even sure that they make that much for his ''brand''
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17382 on: June 26, 2020, 04:29:55 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 02:53:49 AM
Fuck Jordan and PSG. If we don't do a Lebron x LFC range we are thick. So are Nike. I'd hazard a guess at 50% of u20s would consider Lebron the goat. That's a large market that Nike sell gear to. And we're living off sales. Even better we happen to be League, European and World Champions. Capitalise on our success like we should've done in the early 90s.

Get the Mbappe range sorted too, Nike can pay his fee and wages then ;)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17383 on: June 26, 2020, 04:37:46 PM »
Just think there's definitely an untapped market their we should be pursuing relentlessly.

Anyway, up the fucking league winning Reds.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17384 on: Yesterday at 01:18:23 PM »
So now we have broken our 30-year barren spell in the league while wearing white bottoms on our socks, is it safe to say we have established a new tradition, up there with the famous changing to all red under Shankly?

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17385 on: Yesterday at 01:24:51 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:18:23 PM
So now we have broken our 30-year barren spell in the league while wearing white bottoms on our socks, is it safe to say we have established a new tradition, up there with the famous changing to all red under Shankly?


Naa. Just a fluke.  ;)
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17386 on: Yesterday at 05:41:57 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 04:37:46 PM
Just think there's definitely an untapped market their we should be pursuing relentlessly.

Anyway, up the fucking league winning Reds.

Oh deffo, we should be looking at exploiting whatever we can right now. It wouldn't shock me if Mbappe for example was something Nike were looking at.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17387 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 26, 2020, 03:26:28 PM
Yeah but do you not think we should now try to get them in to our Lebron gear. I know the Jordan brand is infinitely more popular, but we can make the Lebron brand more popular on the back of our success.

Lebron doesn't really have the same star factor imho. Very rarely see rappers or sports stars wearing Lebron shoes and that trickles down to sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts. Making a Liverpool collection with Lebron is unlikely to really be that interesting to anyone.

Anyway, if Nike have done their research they'll release some 110s and Reacts.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17388 on: Yesterday at 10:08:59 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:45:00 PM
Lebron doesn't really have the same star factor imho. Very rarely see rappers or sports stars wearing Lebron shoes and that trickles down to sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts. Making a Liverpool collection with Lebron is unlikely to really be that interesting to anyone.

Anyway, if Nike have done their research they'll release some 110s and Reacts.

All I want is some Air Max 90's/95's made for us
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17389 on: Yesterday at 10:18:56 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:45:00 PM
Lebron doesn't really have the same star factor imho. Very rarely see rappers or sports stars wearing Lebron shoes and that trickles down to sneaker and streetwear enthusiasts. Making a Liverpool collection with Lebron is unlikely to really be that interesting to anyone.

Anyway, if Nike have done their research they'll release some 110s and Reacts.

87s hopefully, the 55s are shite
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17390 on: Today at 01:09:04 AM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:18:23 PM
So now we have broken our 30-year barren spell in the league while wearing white bottoms on our socks, is it safe to say we have established a new tradition, up there with the famous changing to all red under Shankly?
Nope. We won it despite the white on the socks, not because of it. 😊
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17391 on: Today at 01:31:52 AM »
Still talking about the socks 🤦‍♂️😂
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17392 on: Today at 01:42:17 AM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:18:23 PM
So now we have broken our 30-year barren spell in the league while wearing white bottoms on our socks, is it safe to say we have established a new tradition, up there with the famous changing to all red under Shankly?


:D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17393 on: Today at 07:31:07 AM »
Nice to see NB have sorted their distribution issues.  :butt
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #17394 on: Today at 07:41:10 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 10:08:59 PM
All I want is some Air Max 90's/95's made for us

Air Max 95s were just

