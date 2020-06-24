Nike sold $3.14b of Jordan Brand gear in 2019.
For some perspective Jordan (retired since 2003) earned $130m versus Lebron $32m in endorsements from sneaker sales last year.
I love Lebron, but MJ is still by far he biggest brand in sport.
Yeah, I agree.
I don't follow basketball at all.
To the extent that I didn't even know who Lebron James was until he bought shares in us. I had to Google him at the time.
I still don't know how he plays.
But, Jordan. Oh my. Michael Jordan. Jordans. The whole image around him and his trainers in the 90s.
Forget basketball. Jordan is a cultural icon. Well done to the marketing of it all - obviously on the back of his considerable talent.