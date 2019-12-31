Id rather have some little Italian bespoke designer making our kits, one of a kind sort of thing not available to the public.



Personally I'd like some avant-garde Japanese designer giving us three arm holes and long kilts instead of shorts, and preferably everything in shades of black.ALSO. The Nike kits are going to be one of two extremes: a) pretty safe but largely OK sports wear or b) 'provocative' statement 'reinventions' that will fuck off everyone here off to furious incandescence.That's Nike's unshakeable, boring modus operandi for its bigger teams. Season on season.Most seasons we're going to be happy, if a bit 'meh'. But within three seasons they're really going to piss us off to Warrior third kit levels. I don't know what they'll do to an all-red kit, but I will make a bet that they'll find a way.They are going to make us lots of money. Most of the kits will be OK. You can't have everything. This is sports under capitalism.