Author Topic: New Kit thread

Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15560 on: December 31, 2019, 06:42:52 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on December 30, 2019, 05:11:22 PM
You can preorder the CWC kit now.

Can imagine there's some that have bought a few iterations of the home kit now...  ::)

Just had a look at the club store, they're saying deliveries are commencing from 13th January for european shirts with the world club champions badge on if you preorder now
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15561 on: December 31, 2019, 07:43:56 AM »
Definitely wanna get that CWC badge on my shirt but Im assuming the club will make some type of announcement about it
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15562 on: December 31, 2019, 08:41:13 AM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 31, 2019, 07:43:56 AM
Definitely wanna get that CWC badge on my shirt but Im assuming the club will make some type of announcement about it

I mean you're expecting a lot from them
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15563 on: December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM »
These are floating about on twitter.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15564 on: December 31, 2019, 11:18:11 AM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

The cesspool of the internet. Makes sense with those monstrosities
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15565 on: December 31, 2019, 11:31:55 AM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.
I very much doubt they're legit, but they are the kind of trash that I'm expecting us to get from Nike.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15566 on: December 31, 2019, 11:35:20 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on December 31, 2019, 01:39:33 AM
As if I'm not already exited enough! Thanks for posting.

Where are you exiting?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15567 on: December 31, 2019, 01:03:19 PM »
That template is from this year's kit, that's a first sign of it being fake. Whatever we're getting, it will be based on a new template that Nike are releasing for the Euro's.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15568 on: December 31, 2019, 01:36:16 PM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

And a supposed training jersey too

https://ibb.co/80YXcrZ
https://ibb.co/TBnMRV0
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15569 on: December 31, 2019, 01:37:19 PM »
The Bret Hart kit is the supposed 3rd kit.  :D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15570 on: December 31, 2019, 01:38:54 PM »
Quote from: lfc_col on December 31, 2019, 01:36:16 PM
And a supposed training jersey too

https://ibb.co/80YXcrZ
https://ibb.co/TBnMRV0

Training kit would have Axa on it I'd have thought
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15571 on: December 31, 2019, 01:49:28 PM »
Quote from: lfc_col on December 31, 2019, 01:36:16 PM
And a supposed training jersey too

https://ibb.co/80YXcrZ
https://ibb.co/TBnMRV0

Looks like it's based on our kit from the 1989-90 season.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15572 on: December 31, 2019, 01:49:44 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on December 31, 2019, 01:38:54 PM
Training kit would have Axa on it I'd have thought

I thought that but it was labeled as a training shirt  ;D
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15573 on: December 31, 2019, 03:54:58 PM »
Well those kits would be a massive fucking let down if they turned out to be true.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15574 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 AM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

Home looks like the 13/14 Warrior shirt.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15575 on: Yesterday at 12:13:41 PM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

Come back NB, all is forgiven.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15576 on: Yesterday at 12:55:25 PM »
Rubbish kit. Nike better come up with special not the usual generic crap.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15577 on: Yesterday at 02:02:33 PM »
As been mentioned, those are this seasons templates, next season will be different template, most likely similar to what Nike make for Barcelona for 20/21
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15578 on: Yesterday at 02:18:47 PM »
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 12:55:25 PM
Rubbish kit. Nike better come up with special not the usual generic crap.

We will for sure have a generic kit.  That's what you get when you sign with a company like Nike or Adidas.  The good thing, though, is that they will sell fucking millions of them and we will make a lot of money from the deal. 
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15579 on: Yesterday at 02:20:45 PM »
Above Nike kits look fake af. We will get something better imo.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15580 on: Yesterday at 02:22:18 PM »
Id rather have some little Italian bespoke designer making our kits, one of a kind sort of thing not available to the public.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15581 on: Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Yesterday at 02:22:18 PM
Id rather have some little Italian bespoke designer making our kits, one of a kind sort of thing not available to the public.

Or the players. It's so exclusive that no one should have it
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15582 on: Yesterday at 03:31:24 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Yesterday at 02:22:18 PM
Id rather have some little Italian bespoke designer making our kits, one of a kind sort of thing not available to the public.

I'd rather not, i doubt little Italian bespoke designer would be able to meet demand, main reason were leaving NB, last season was ridiculous, kits were out of stock beyond November, this season you've been waiting months for the kits to go back in stock, Nike can meet demand which is why we've gone to them. 
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15583 on: Yesterday at 03:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 03:31:24 PM
I'd rather not, i doubt little Italian bespoke designer would be able to meet demand, main reason were leaving NB, last season was ridiculous, kits were out of stock beyond November, this season you've been waiting months for the kits to go back in stock, Nike can meet demand which is why we've gone to them. 

Oh so you took that post seriously.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15584 on: Yesterday at 04:03:15 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Yesterday at 02:22:18 PM
Id rather have some little Italian bespoke designer making our kits, one of a kind sort of thing not available to the public.

Personally I'd like some avant-garde Japanese designer giving us three arm holes and long kilts instead of shorts, and preferably everything in shades of black.

ALSO. The Nike kits are going to be one of two extremes: a) pretty safe but largely OK sports wear or b)  'provocative' statement 'reinventions' that will fuck off everyone here off to furious incandescence.

That's Nike's unshakeable, boring modus operandi for its bigger teams. Season on season.

Most seasons we're going to be happy, if a bit 'meh'. But within three seasons they're really going to piss us off to Warrior third kit levels. I don't know what they'll do to an all-red kit, but I will make a bet that they'll find a way.

They are going to make us lots of money. Most of the kits will be OK. You can't have everything. This is sports under capitalism.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15585 on: Yesterday at 05:39:35 PM »
Quote from: Mighty Zeus on Yesterday at 04:03:15 PM
Personally I'd like some avant-garde Japanese designer giving us three arm holes and long kilts instead of shorts, and preferably everything in shades of black.

ALSO. The Nike kits are going to be one of two extremes: a) pretty safe but largely OK sports wear or b)  'provocative' statement 'reinventions' that will fuck off everyone here off to furious incandescence.

That's Nike's unshakeable, boring modus operandi for its bigger teams. Season on season.

Most seasons we're going to be happy, if a bit 'meh'. But within three seasons they're really going to piss us off to Warrior third kit levels. I don't know what they'll do to an all-red kit, but I will make a bet that they'll find a way.

They are going to make us lots of money. Most of the kits will be OK. You can't have everything. This is sports under capitalism.

They'll never do anything as bad as Warrior's 2012-13 third kit.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15586 on: Yesterday at 05:50:07 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Or the players. It's so exclusive that no one should have it

We could do an emperors new clothes sort of thing and then sell the invisible kits, £30 a pop. Cheaper than everywhere else, never run out of stock and no one can whinge about templates.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15587 on: Yesterday at 06:10:13 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Yesterday at 05:50:07 PM
We could do an emperors new clothes sort of thing and then sell the invisible kits, £30 a pop. Cheaper than everywhere else, never run out of stock and no one can whinge about templates.
This would play havoc with var and a part of the player being onside or offside.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15588 on: Today at 09:27:58 AM »
Quote from: lfc_col on December 31, 2019, 01:36:16 PM
And a supposed training jersey too

https://ibb.co/80YXcrZ
https://ibb.co/TBnMRV0

Really good looking. Hoping for that one as a first kit. :scarf
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15589 on: Today at 09:29:47 AM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

I like them.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15590 on: Today at 09:44:38 AM »
The thing I dislike most is the colour is not 'blood red'. I really hope we don't go back to the 'rose' red of Reebok.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15591 on: Today at 10:45:31 AM »
It will be the same as Portugals red from their last kit
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15592 on: Today at 11:49:43 AM »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 11:57:35 AM
Home looks like the 13/14 Warrior shirt.
The 13/14 was my favorite of the Warrior shirts so I like this one.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15593 on: Today at 01:13:43 PM »
Quote from: Mo2000 on December 31, 2019, 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.
Praying to God that these are fake and the real ones are nothing like these!!

The 'black away with pink' is too Everton for my liking! (or very Leeds/Championship team Away..)

And we'd have to re-sign SAS if the home is legit..
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15594 on: Today at 01:36:44 PM »
Why have Nike not announced the partnership yet? Hardly a secret
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15595 on: Today at 01:51:01 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Today at 01:36:44 PM
Why have Nike not announced the partnership yet? Hardly a secret

They'll announce with Mbappe in the new kit.
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15596 on: Today at 02:05:21 PM »
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Today at 01:36:44 PM
Why have Nike not announced the partnership yet? Hardly a secret

Probably something to do with the new balance contract still being active id imagine?
Re: New Kit thread
« Reply #15597 on: Today at 02:06:47 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 02:05:21 PM
Probably something to do with the new balance contract still being active id imagine?

That's the reason. The NB deal hasn't expired.
