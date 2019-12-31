« previous next »
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: RainbowFlick on December 30, 2019, 05:11:22 PM
You can preorder the CWC kit now.

Can imagine there's some that have bought a few iterations of the home kit now...  ::)

Just had a look at the club store, they're saying deliveries are commencing from 13th January for european shirts with the world club champions badge on if you preorder now
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: New Kit thread
Definitely wanna get that CWC badge on my shirt but Im assuming the club will make some type of announcement about it
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:43:56 AM
Definitely wanna get that CWC badge on my shirt but Im assuming the club will make some type of announcement about it

I mean you're expecting a lot from them
Offline Mo2000

Re: New Kit thread
These are floating about on twitter.
Offline 7777

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Mo2000 on Yesterday at 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

The cesspool of the internet. Makes sense with those monstrosities
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Mo2000 on Yesterday at 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.
I very much doubt they're legit, but they are the kind of trash that I'm expecting us to get from Nike.
Online Welshred

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 01:39:33 AM
As if I'm not already exited enough! Thanks for posting.

Where are you exiting?
Offline deFacto

Re: New Kit thread
That template is from this year's kit, that's a first sign of it being fake. Whatever we're getting, it will be based on a new template that Nike are releasing for the Euro's.
Offline lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Mo2000 on Yesterday at 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

And a supposed training jersey too

https://ibb.co/80YXcrZ
https://ibb.co/TBnMRV0
Offline Samie

Re: New Kit thread
The Bret Hart kit is the supposed 3rd kit.  :D
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 01:36:16 PM
And a supposed training jersey too

https://ibb.co/80YXcrZ
https://ibb.co/TBnMRV0

Training kit would have Axa on it I'd have thought
Offline CentenaryBoy

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 01:36:16 PM
And a supposed training jersey too

https://ibb.co/80YXcrZ
https://ibb.co/TBnMRV0

Looks like it's based on our kit from the 1989-90 season.
Offline lfc_col

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 01:38:54 PM
Training kit would have Axa on it I'd have thought

I thought that but it was labeled as a training shirt  ;D
Offline petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

Re: New Kit thread
Well those kits would be a massive fucking let down if they turned out to be true.
Online gray19lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Mo2000 on Yesterday at 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

Home looks like the 13/14 Warrior shirt.
Online spider-neil

Re: New Kit thread
Quote from: Mo2000 on Yesterday at 11:16:38 AM
These are floating about on twitter.

Come back NB, all is forgiven.
