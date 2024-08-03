« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 3, 2024, 03:56:50 pm
Should bring Dan Stevens in to play a villain, would make for a perfect plot to reintroduce the X-Men.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 3, 2024, 04:03:33 pm
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 3, 2024, 09:00:11 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  3, 2024, 03:56:50 pm
Should bring Dan Stevens in to play a villain, would make for a perfect plot to reintroduce the X-Men.

That would be great, Legion had more imagination and verve in one episode than the MCU has had since Spider-Man No Way Home.

Too niche and weird for Marvel to bother with, you'd think - they're now just looking at what can revive the flagging bottom line, and that means banking it all on the heavy hitters like Deadpool, Robert Downey Jr, etc.
redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 5, 2024, 12:05:15 pm
Just watched new Deadpool and thought it was great, but really they can't miss with Deadpool and the nature of the films but it is very worrying that Deadpool is kind of carrying MCU right now when it's basically a comedy / pisstake of superhero films.

It's like Scary Movie carrying the Scream franchise
AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 12, 2024, 11:19:56 am
Daredevil: Born Again trailer looked really good.
Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 12, 2024, 03:18:14 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 12, 2024, 11:19:56 am
Daredevil: Born Again trailer looked really good.

Hard to tell in the poor quality leak I saw. I just hope they don't chop up the fight scenes like they did for his appearance in She Hulk and lean too much on CG. Even in his Echo cameo it felt so much lighter and less brutal than what the Netflix Daredevil gave us. I hope they don't hold back. Daredevil needs to be gritty. I want more of this -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaXXoTfPqUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZaXXoTfPqUo</a>

AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 19, 2024, 09:29:49 am
Thought Deadpool & Wolverine was really good, Hugh Jackman was brilliant.
LiamG

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 21, 2024, 11:34:29 am
RDJ has confirmed he will be playing Victor Von Doom and not a variant of Tony Stark

https://comicbookmovie.com/avengers/avengers-doomsday/avengers-robert-downey-jr-breaks-silence-on-mcu-return-as-doctor-doom-confirms-hes-playing-victor-von-doom-a212746#gs.ddfbxb

Still going to be strange how they tie all this in
Draex

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 21, 2024, 11:36:48 am
Quote from: LiamG on August 21, 2024, 11:34:29 am
RDJ has confirmed he will be playing Victor Von Doom and not a variant of Tony Stark

https://comicbookmovie.com/avengers/avengers-doomsday/avengers-robert-downey-jr-breaks-silence-on-mcu-return-as-doctor-doom-confirms-hes-playing-victor-von-doom-a212746#gs.ddfbxb

Still going to be strange how they tie all this in

Mads Mikkelsen was in early talks, not my first choice but I think he would have been great.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 21, 2024, 11:52:08 am
Quote from: Draex on August 21, 2024, 11:36:48 am
Mads Mikkelsen was in early talks, not my first choice but I think he would have been great.

Mads would have been GREAT as Doom

But also he did play the villain in Dr Strange so would have been another return character
whtwht

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 21, 2024, 12:44:15 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August 21, 2024, 11:52:08 am
Mads would have been GREAT as Doom

But also he did play the villain in Dr Strange so would have been another return character

Again it's boring regurgitating the same ol faces.. Seriously is the pool of top actors that small?
AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 23, 2024, 12:58:30 pm
Echo was a whole load of nothing.
lobsterboy

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 23, 2024, 05:54:53 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 23, 2024, 12:58:30 pm
Echo was a whole load of nothing.

It was utter shite and had one of the worst fight scenes in Marvel.
lobsterboy

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 23, 2024, 06:01:43 pm
I mean even go back only as far as winter soldier and civil war for example, its so far beyond the shit they are churning out now.
Especially the streaming stuff.

Last decent Star Wars was Andor.
That was really good, like someone made Blakes 7 in a galaxy far, far away and a long time ago.
Also had the best ship since the Millenium Falcon as well.

I rarely bother with any of it now, sticking to books again. There are still talented authors out there not constrained by studios and activist agendas.

Or maybe I'm just getting too old...

DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 24, 2024, 12:29:59 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on August 23, 2024, 06:01:43 pm
I mean even go back only as far as winter soldier and civil war for example, its so far beyond the shit they are churning out now.
Especially the streaming stuff.

Last decent Star Wars was Andor.
That was really good, like someone made Blakes 7 in a galaxy far, far away and a long time ago.
Also had the best ship since the Millenium Falcon as well.

I rarely bother with any of it now, sticking to books again. There are still talented authors out there not constrained by studios and activist agendas.

Or maybe I'm just getting too old...

Nope, don't think it's just about getting too old. I have a younger family member who recently got into Marvel and has been watching all the films over the last year, so has basically seen Winter Soldier and Ant Man 3 within a few months of each other. She feels the same way, although doesn't think the drop-off has been quite as bad (probably because she hasn't seen the TV shows yet!), and enjoyed the Marvels and Shang-Chi more than I did.

That being said, I think the biggest problem for me is less about the individual quality of the films and more that so little of Phase 4/5 felt like it was building something. Even some of the duller early instalments in Phase 1/2 at least did a serviceable job of introducing important characters or teasing more exciting future elements. You got the odd turkey like Thor 2, but most felt like they were contributing to that wider story and universe in some way, which made them worth watching.

Whereas now, everything is so disjointed that the individual products stand or fall on their own merits, which are rarely sufficient. And Marvel seemed to have lost the courage of their convictions to stick with characters who don't necessarily smash it first time at the box office (the Disney influence, perhaps?) or take the bolder, darker approach that made Civil War and Infinity War interesting.

Why have we seen or heard nothing of Shang-Chi or the Eternals since their films? Why was Ant-Man able to defeat Kang with an army of ants (that film could've been so much better as an Empire Strikes Back equivalent - Ant Man losing the fight for the quantum realm and only 'winning' by saving his family) Why did we get a whole Doctor Strange film about the multiverse that somehow failed to tie in the multiversal villain they needed to tee up for the Avengers, instead leaving that to a TV show that the average viewer wasn't watching?

You could argue that they've actually done more work setting up the Thunderbolts than the next Avengers, which is not a good place to be. And now they're rushing in Dr Doom, who should've been their post-Kang trump card, as a late salvage job. All feels very messy.
Buck Pete

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
September 4, 2024, 11:48:35 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 19, 2024, 09:29:49 am
Thought Deadpool & Wolverine was really good, Hugh Jackman was brilliant.

Crammed full of gags. Was hard to keep up. Defo needs a rewatch.

Loved the bit where Blade (Wesley Snipes) was screaming "There is only one blade, there will never be another Blade!!"

The knowing embarrassed look Deadpool shoots directly to the camera was brilliant :lmao
Brian Blessed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
September 19, 2024, 04:23:08 am
Me and my eldest really enjoyed the first two episodes of Agatha, hopefully they keep it up.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
September 20, 2024, 08:17:12 pm
I liked the Agatha character in Wandavision, and I like Kathryn Hahn. Think I was always going to enjoy this. Excellent start and has me intrigued already. Pretty funny as well, which helps.
Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
September 20, 2024, 11:28:30 pm
The first episode wasn't great, lots of cliches and all a bit stilted and lazy. Probably because they knew they were going to switch gears quickly and so that aspect of the show didn't need to be too thought out. You could argue that it makes sense for it to be cliched and poorly written since it's all in her head, but I don't really think that makes for good viewing.

The second episode was better but did have that typical Marvel/Star Wars feel of a long run time and yet nothing happening.
spider-neil

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
September 21, 2024, 03:33:28 am
Really enjoyed the second episode of Agatha. That was a lot of fun.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm
Ive held off on Deadpool until now but I see its up on Amazon for £13.99 today. Worth taking the plunge or wait until it comes on to Disney now? I think I found out most of cameos within 2 days of the release, so thought I could wait until the hype was all over.
Logged

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,425
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:03:37 pm
Ive held off on Deadpool until now but I see its up on Amazon for £13.99 today. Worth taking the plunge or wait until it comes on to Disney now? I think I found out most of cameos within 2 days of the release, so thought I could wait until the hype was all over.

May aswell wait a couple of months. I imagine it will be on D+ Christmas Day or around then.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 07:48:54 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm
May aswell wait a couple of months. I imagine it will be on D+ Christmas Day or around then.

I kind of thought that. I am staying with my sister for a couple of days next week though, as I am going into hospital for an operation. If I can left in peace one day, I'll maybe purchase it on her account. I'm sure she'll not mind.
thegoodfella

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:47:54 pm
Who is the targeted audience for Agatha All Along? I am wondering if I should invest my time watching a couple of episodes or not...
