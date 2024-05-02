Agree with all of the above. The other harsh truth is Anthony Mackie isn't lead actor material. I'd love to be proven wrong, but I've never seen him in anything where he really steals the show. He was also particularly awful in Altered Carbon, which might be colouring my judgement. But still, I just don't feel he has the gravitas to play Captain America. This guy is meant to be leader of the goddamn Avengers. Can you imagine Iron Man or Thor taking orders from him on the battlefield?



I was definitely in the 'it should've been Bucky' camp. He made so much more sense thematically and we'd also seen him go toe to toe with Cap in Winter Soldier soldier god mode. They could have built a really interesting story around him making peace with that side of himself and finding the balance between wrecking machine and hero in order to feel worthy of taking the mantle of Captain America.



Definitely not a film I'm terribly excited for. I'll wait and see for reviews, but unlike Deadpool it's not an instant cinema must see for me.

