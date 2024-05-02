« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 644303 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8600 on: May 2, 2024, 10:43:43 am »
Despite shitting on recent Marvel movies and their live-action series, the new X-Men '97 animated series is really good. Feels very like the comics from the 1980's which is when I was really into comics.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8601 on: May 2, 2024, 12:16:56 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  2, 2024, 10:43:43 am
Despite shitting on recent Marvel movies and their live-action series, the new X-Men '97 animated series is really good. Feels very like the comics from the 1980's which is when I was really into comics.

I thought the creative use of powers in the first episode was great, but then the following couple of episodes I was just really bored.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8602 on: May 10, 2024, 07:04:02 am »
Galactus, the big bad in the Fantastic Four film, will be played by Ralph Ineson. Best known as Finchy in The Office  :D
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,410
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8603 on: May 10, 2024, 11:43:55 am »
John Malkovich cast aswell.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,306
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8604 on: May 10, 2024, 01:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 10, 2024, 07:04:02 am
Galactus, the big bad in the Fantastic Four film, will be played by Ralph Ineson. Best known as Finchy in The Office  :D

So we can expect a picture of Reed getting screwed by Ben, and Reed blaming Johnny, before the true master plan is revealed?
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8605 on: May 10, 2024, 06:05:02 pm »
If the final battle involves having to throw a shoe over a building the fantastic four have no chance.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,950
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8606 on: May 10, 2024, 06:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on May 10, 2024, 07:04:02 am
Galactus, the big bad in the Fantastic Four film, will be played by Ralph Ineson. Best known as Finchy in The Office  :D

Just googled who that Galactus is. Think I will give that a swerve, most likely will be incredibly silly.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8607 on: May 10, 2024, 07:30:10 pm »
Quote from: John_P on May 10, 2024, 06:05:02 pm
If the final battle involves having to throw a shoe over a building the fantastic four have no chance.
"Galactus, why don't you fuck off"
Logged

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 957
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8608 on: May 13, 2024, 08:49:56 am »
Rumours floating around that The Rock could be playing Apocalypse in the live action X-Men  MCU films.

Feels like that's either gonna be really good or really bad, not quite sure where i stand on that one! 
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,950
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8609 on: May 13, 2024, 09:10:16 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on May 13, 2024, 08:49:56 am
Rumours floating around that The Rock could be playing Apocalypse in the live action X-Men  MCU films.

Feels like that's either gonna be really good or really bad, not quite sure where i stand on that one! 

If the Rock is in it then its guaranteed to be shite.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8610 on: May 13, 2024, 12:54:06 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on May 13, 2024, 08:49:56 am
Rumours floating around that The Rock could be playing Apocalypse in the live action X-Men  MCU films.

Feels like that's either gonna be really good or really bad, not quite sure where i stand on that one! 

I'll be amazed if that's true. Seems like the least Marvel-like casting for Apocalypse possible.

Doubt they'd touch him after the abomination of Black Adam in any case.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 957
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8611 on: May 13, 2024, 01:03:46 pm »
Always felt with The Rock he was good in movies where he isnt the main character but more of a main side character if that makes sense.

If he had limited time on screen and maybe just the few lines here and there but lines that were impactful then i think it could be a good move.

But from what it sounds like, he doesnt like to be beaten apparently...
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8612 on: May 13, 2024, 01:03:56 pm »
Im a sucker for mad casting choices so bring it on.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8613 on: May 13, 2024, 02:11:49 pm »
I've only ever seen him in Jumanji, which I enjoyed, but for some reason, whenever I now see a film appearing with him it, I know it's not going to be my cup of tea. Does that make sense?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8614 on: May 13, 2024, 02:16:12 pm »
The Rock has become pretty unlikeable, always advertising his shitty tequila and pretending to binge eat. He can only play one character too and Apocalypse isn't that character.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8615 on: May 13, 2024, 04:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 13, 2024, 02:16:12 pm
The Rock has become pretty unlikeable, always advertising his shitty tequila and pretending to binge eat. He can only play one character too and Apocalypse isn't that character.

Apocalypse as a loud mouthed badass jock, who is also an anti-hero because Dwayne doesn't want to play a full villain, just a hero who plays by his own rules
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8616 on: May 13, 2024, 06:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 13, 2024, 04:56:12 pm
Apocalypse as a loud mouthed badass jock, who is also an anti-hero because Dwayne doesn't want to play a full villain, just a hero who plays by his own rules

I assume the eyebrow thing is in every contract he signs too.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Trada
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8617 on: July 8, 2024, 06:41:31 pm »
Looks ok[

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,524
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8618 on: July 8, 2024, 08:49:04 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May  2, 2024, 10:43:43 am
Despite shitting on recent Marvel movies and their live-action series, the new X-Men '97 animated series is really good. Feels very like the comics from the 1980's which is when I was really into comics.
Was unsure about it initially but got better as it went along. Was good I thought!
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8619 on: July 8, 2024, 09:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July  8, 2024, 06:41:31 pm
Looks ok[

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oj9GbXcCEpE</a>
Like the look a lot actually. And Kathryn Hahn was ace as Agatha in Wandavision
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8620 on: July 9, 2024, 11:42:59 am »
That certainly looks a lot more interesting than I expected, so it will be intriguing to see how Disney manage to fuck this up and make another mess - because they will.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8621 on: July 10, 2024, 11:09:56 am »
Not a chance Agatha All Along would get the greenlight in this new more focused direction theyre trying to take in the MCU. Agree it looks interesting but I thought the same of the Echo trailer and that was one of the dullest most pointless TV shows Ive watched in a while. Will definitely give it a watch though.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8622 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
Still feeling kind of lukewarm on this one, but it's a good trailer I think -


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O_A8HdCDaWM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O_A8HdCDaWM</a>
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8623 on: Today at 02:55:47 pm »
I'm struggling to get past Cap not having powers, Marvel has always been a bit on the ridiculous side when it comes to unpowered people performing inhuman feats, but this could easily take it way too far. I know that doesn't bother some people because it's a world with dragons and people flying through space but it's always been something that bugs me.

Aside from that, it could be great or it could be awful, the devil will be in the details.

Also I completely missed that Harrison Ford is playing Ross as the previous actor died.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8624 on: Today at 03:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:55:47 pm
I'm struggling to get past Cap not having powers, Marvel has always been a bit on the ridiculous side when it comes to unpowered people performing inhuman feats, but this could easily take it way too far. I know that doesn't bother some people because it's a world with dragons and people flying through space but it's always been something that bugs me.

Aside from that, it could be great or it could be awful, the devil will be in the details.

Also I completely missed that Harrison Ford is playing Ross as the previous actor died.

And clearly told them to fuck off about growing/wearing a moustache  ;D
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8625 on: Today at 03:18:42 pm »
Giancarlo Esposito being in a role here is interesting as I know his name was being mentioned a lot as potentially being Magneto. This obviously indicates he won't be which raises the question - who will be Magneto.

I am perfectly OK with multiverse shenanigans leading to Michael Fasbender and James McAvoy continuing to player Magneto and Charles Xavier
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,063
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8626 on: Today at 03:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:55:47 pm
I'm struggling to get past Cap not having powers, Marvel has always been a bit on the ridiculous side when it comes to unpowered people performing inhuman feats, but this could easily take it way too far. I know that doesn't bother some people because it's a world with dragons and people flying through space but it's always been something that bugs me.

Aside from that, it could be great or it could be awful, the devil will be in the details.

Also I completely missed that Harrison Ford is playing Ross as the previous actor died.

100% it should have been the winter soldier picking up the shield. Also a far better actor as well.

Imagine going from Steve Rogers who went toe to toe with fucking Thanos to a guy who has mechnical wings.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,773
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8627 on: Today at 03:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:20:20 pm
100% it should have been the winter soldier picking up the shield. Also a far better actor as well.

Imagine going from Steve Rogers who went toe to toe with fucking Thanos to a guy who has mechnical wings.

I think the wingsuit has some cool possibilities with the shield, especially now that it's made of the same material, but the squishy human inside it just bugs me. You could argue the same thing about Iron Man I guess but that suit felt enclosed enough to be less jarring.

I agree on Bucky, it would have been a great end to a long redemption arc, and him lashing the shield about with his robot arm would have been awesome.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,063
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8628 on: Today at 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:24:15 pm
I think the wingsuit has some cool possibilities with the shield, especially now that it's made of the same material, but the squishy human inside it just bugs me. You could argue the same thing about Iron Man I guess but that suit felt enclosed enough to be less jarring.

I agree on Bucky, it would have been a great end to a long redemption arc, and him lashing the shield about with his robot arm would have been awesome.

I'd add he has no gravitas, Captain America is the leader, Sam is a support character.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8629 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm »
Agree with all of the above. The other harsh truth is Anthony Mackie isn't lead actor material. I'd love to be proven wrong, but I've never seen him in anything where he really steals the show. He was also particularly awful in Altered Carbon, which might be colouring my judgement. But still, I just don't feel he has the gravitas to play Captain America. This guy is meant to be leader of the goddamn Avengers. Can you imagine Iron Man or Thor taking orders from him on the battlefield?

I was definitely in the 'it should've been Bucky' camp. He made so much more sense thematically and we'd also seen him go toe to toe with Cap in Winter Soldier soldier god mode. They could have built a really interesting story around him making peace with that side of himself and finding the balance between wrecking machine and hero in order to feel worthy of taking the mantle of Captain America.

Definitely not a film I'm terribly excited for. I'll wait and see for reviews, but unlike Deadpool it's not an instant cinema must see for me.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8630 on: Today at 04:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:18:42 pm
Giancarlo Esposito being in a role here is interesting as I know his name was being mentioned a lot as potentially being Magneto. This obviously indicates he won't be which raises the question - who will be Magneto.

I am perfectly OK with multiverse shenanigans leading to Michael Fasbender and James McAvoy continuing to player Magneto and Charles Xavier

I'm for this. There are other great actors out there, but Fassbender especially was so goddamn great as Magneto. As long as he's willing to commit to multi-films of course. It also saves them having to do an origin film, which we as an audience don't really need at this point. It means they can then put more focus on the mutants that Fox totally ballsed up last time. A proper Cyclops character and Gambit are all I ask for.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,063
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8631 on: Today at 04:52:06 pm »
Gambit is my favourite superhero! Criminally underused.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,429
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8632 on: Today at 05:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:52:06 pm
Gambit is my favourite superhero! Criminally underused.

Snap. Getting the casting just right with his cajun accent is going to be damn tricky.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8633 on: Today at 05:55:22 pm »
Try and get Austin Butler as Gambit and just be some with it.

I absolutely love Gambit, my favorite marvel character along with Nightcrawler and Magneto

I would like to see an X-Men movie with Mister Sinister but have him as like the most evil human experimenting scientist like he is displayed in X-Men 97
« Last Edit: Today at 05:57:02 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8634 on: Today at 05:58:04 pm »
Harrison Ford transforming into the Red Hulk will be interesting to watch
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8635 on: Today at 09:05:27 pm »
That looks pretty poor to be honest. They need to concentrate on the big stories like secret wars and kang dynasty (with a recast).

The tv show has probably left me cold, that was poor. Also no Bucky in trailer?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 