« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 626787 times)

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8560 on: Today at 01:40:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:40:15 am
Was in Origins



I'd completely forgot about him being in that, and the film itself really. Worst thing it did was make them cancel the Magneto origins film, a full film of him tracking down and killing nazis would've been fantastic.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Up
« previous next »
 