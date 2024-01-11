Spoiler It'd be interesting if Captain Marvel lost a lot of her power restarting that sun, otherwise they'll need to constantly come up with ways to cripple her or remove her temporarily to keep things interesting.

- Enjoyed it more than I thought I would. Last minute reshoots are often a bad sign and Marvel have got into the habit of changing their minds and ripping things up last minute, which always seems to end badly. I thought the story was cohesive enough, the characters worked well together and the effects were better than the trailers looked like they would be. It wasn't incredible, the action was very run of the mill with lots of energy blasts and they never really made good use of the body switching, but it was fun and it's good to see some of the newly established characters get used.- Made me feel slightly less negative about the upcoming Daredevil show, I've always felt like Marvel would bottle it and make something a bit more fun for the whole family, and his cameo in She-Hulk didn't exactly inspire confidence. The show itself is pretty good, the showrunners obviously like Reservation Dogs since they yoinked half of the cast, and the action was pretty decent. I don't like forcing every show to be so short though, Some of the Netflix stuff suffered because the seasons were just too long, and it feels like Disney are causing themselves similar problems.I'm a bit sick of Kingpin at this point, he's becoming a bit of a caricature of the Netflix incarnation, and seeing him just constantly survive/escape everything gets a bit tedious.I'm also tired of shows that put their main character in situations where they should really just die, with no backup plan, but they don't because the story demands it. It happens in Echo a couple of times, it happens in Reacher a fair bit and it's just a general trend of lazy writing I've been noticing.