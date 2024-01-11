I love spider-man but i actually feel like his best moment on screen is when hes part of the MCU and there is wider MCU implications to his films.
I dont think the spider characters alone can make a good film, he needs a Iron-Man, Dr Strange to make the film good imo.
a Kingpin Arc would be pretty cool, maybe Kingpin brings together the insidious six which would be amazing. But defo feel like he needs a major movie arc is needed for him, Venom, Kingpin or maybe set up the secret wars with Dr Doom
I have to disagree. As big as MCU is Spiderman still generally reigns supreme as the best superhero to many, and now especially with Miles and Gwen getting a lot of love to, I think you can absolutely do a very new york centric Spiderman only tale without the other avengers. In fact if anything I felt the other avengers detracted from Spiderman in his films in the MCU.
Kingpin and crony villains (Scorpion, Shocker, Rhino, Vulture, etc) works great for a New York centric Spiderman, I think Kraven works great as a villain for a NY centric Spiderman hunting the greatest game with little regard for the hunting ground (New York). Same with Mister Negative as a new crime boss on the scene he is an interesting one to me
And again all work with Symbiote Spiderman as you have Spiderman going hyper aggressive against ultimately just criminals (rather than world ending villains). If you introduce Miles as well it becomes interesting again - you open up perhaps your big ending being Spiderman vs Spiderman (Peter symbiote corrupted and Miles trying to save him)
Again I think you can make a whole Symbiote Saga arc rather than one film linked to Doom as the overarching villain of Avengers. Let Peter be evil tainted, then have a Venom and possibly Carnage film after that too, rather than have that as one film. There's a lot there to work with.
I feel the symbiote invasion itself can be an Avengers villain (leading to Peter taking over the Tony role in the avengers as was teased in the films, and Miles taking over Spiderman mantle street level)