The best film out of the lot.



And actually had more interesting versions characters like Doctor Strange and Thor than their own films did.Watching the trailer back, it really was lightning in a bottle that they'll need good half decade minimum to have any hope of capturing again: the three original heavy-hitters who had each had a trilogy of films to really establish them; Spider-Man still pretty fresh to the MCU; Black Panther only a year after the mania around his film; plus linking up the Guardians with the Earth heroes for the first time.Who will be bringing the hype in the next Avengers? Captain Marvel isn't really popular with fans; we've not seen Shang-Chi, the Eternals or Ant-Man outside their mediocre-at-best solo films; new Captain America has barely been set up; Guardians have disbanded... Kang was their trump card and that's on a knife edge as to whether they'll be forced to recast/scrap him.Think the only chance of them making an Avengers film that rivals Infinity War/Endgame is if they manage to ace the X-Men and Fantastic 4 reboots, and then bring them together with Spider-Man and maybe some of the OG heroes like Thor and the Guardians returning after a hiatus. And have them up against an established Doctor Doom.