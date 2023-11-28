« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
November 28, 2023, 02:20:45 pm
I think there was a decent movie in there weighed down by an incessant desire to go for the comedy angle. Ragnarok balanced that so much better, but Love and Thunder went way too far in one direction. Visually a big fan of the black and white confrontation between Thor and Gorr.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
November 28, 2023, 02:26:23 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 28, 2023, 02:20:45 pm
I think there was a decent movie in there weighed down by an incessant desire to go for the comedy angle. Ragnarok balanced that so much better, but Love and Thunder went way too far in one direction. Visually a big fan of the black and white confrontation between Thor and Gorr.
I agree. I don't think it's the worst of their films by any means (will agree that I find Taika very annoying these days though, after a very cool outset to his career)

Was some of the black and white moon part referencing A Trip to the Moon? (not seen it, to my shame)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
November 28, 2023, 03:00:08 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 27, 2023, 02:30:13 pm
I think the "best" of the new stuff is GOTG3, which came out this year; it is *easily* in the top 10 of any MCU film, and arguably top 5 (definitely better than any film in Phase 1, other than maybe the Avengers (I think it might actually be better, but can see the other side), and better than anything in Phase 2 other than the original GOTG and Winter Soldier. 

Other than that, in Phase 4 we've had Shang Chi which I'd also put up there in the top 10-15ish films - so way better than "hovering just above the worst of the old stuff"; and equally the Spider-man: No Way Home is a great Spider-man film (I might actually put it the best of the 3 MCU Spideys).   And as I said earlier in this thread, I really loved the Marvels.

I'd say the only film which is in the bottom 5ish from the Phase 4/5 era is the Eternals; Thor Love and Thunder whilst not good, was still much (much) better than IM2/3, Thor 2 and that. 

If I compare it to Phase 2, in that phase you had 2 actively *terrible* movies which nothing in Phase 4 is as bad as (Iron Man 3, Thor 2), 1 average (Avengers 2), 1 really good (Ant Man 1), and 2 brilliant (Winter Soldier, GOTG).  So in that phase, *including* a below average Avengers film, you only had 6 films - and 3 were average or bad.  In phase 4, we've had 7 films, and 8 tv shows - and I didn't even realise that we are now technically 3 movies into "phase 5" - and there will be 7 more seasons of tv shows.   So the quality declining slightly (but not by as much as many seem to believe) could be more dilution, and more satiation, then anything.

Even I thought the Eternals was complete shite

Maddest Marvel film out there. No build up, just a billion different characters and a crap storyline to boot :)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
November 28, 2023, 04:04:55 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 28, 2023, 03:00:08 pm
Even I thought the Eternals was complete shite

Maddest Marvel film out there. No build up, just a billion different characters and a crap storyline to boot :)

Externals was bizarrely bad.

Actually that auto correct is quite accurate. ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
November 28, 2023, 10:17:32 pm
Watched Guardians of the galaxy 3 yesterday. Was excellent!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:21:09 am
6 years ago today, this trailer dropped

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4</a>

Absolute peak of the MCU.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:39:25 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 28, 2023, 02:20:45 pm
I think there was a decent movie in there weighed down by an incessant desire to go for the comedy angle. Ragnarok balanced that so much better, but Love and Thunder went way too far in one direction. Visually a big fan of the black and white confrontation between Thor and Gorr.

Didn't Love and Thunder get its length cut quite dramatically in post-production? Marvel seem to have gone down the route of demanding mass changes to movies already in development and it's leading to similar issues we've seen with DC.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:05:59 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:21:09 am
6 years ago today, this trailer dropped

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4</a>

Absolute peak of the MCU.

100%

The entire Infinity Stones saga was brilliant, everything intertwined perfectly, Thanos was impeccable as the ultimate boss.

Although my best Marvel moment is the original Avengers Assemble bit, proper goosebumps in the cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBqqI6NMeaM

It was always the little subtle humour which had great affect and kept the films ticking over, Love and Thunder was just the final nail of pushing cheese overload.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:21:09 am
6 years ago today, this trailer dropped

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/00DZ2jiSFP4</a>

Absolute peak of the MCU.

The best film out of the lot.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:51:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:05:59 am
Although my best Marvel moment is the original Avengers Assemble bit, proper goosebumps in the cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBqqI6NMeaM

As a big Cap fan, this is mine -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EpI3x6gf2uA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EpI3x6gf2uA</a>
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm


Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:58:29 am
The best film out of the lot.


And actually had more interesting versions characters like Doctor Strange and Thor than their own films did.

Watching the trailer back, it really was lightning in a bottle that they'll need good half decade minimum to have any hope of capturing again: the three original heavy-hitters who had each had a trilogy of films to really establish them; Spider-Man still pretty fresh to the MCU; Black Panther only a year after the mania around his film; plus linking up the Guardians with the Earth heroes for the first time.

Who will be bringing the hype in the next Avengers? Captain Marvel isn't really popular with fans; we've not seen Shang-Chi, the Eternals or Ant-Man outside their mediocre-at-best solo films; new Captain America has barely been set up; Guardians have disbanded... Kang was their trump card and that's on a knife edge as to whether they'll be forced to recast/scrap him.

Think the only chance of them making an Avengers film that rivals Infinity War/Endgame is if they manage to ace the X-Men and Fantastic 4 reboots, and then bring them together with Spider-Man and maybe some of the OG heroes like Thor and the Guardians returning after a hiatus. And have them up against an established Doctor Doom.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 02:03:26 am
It will be the xmen that rebuild interest. Such a good set of characters to use
