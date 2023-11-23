I haven't watched The Marvels so I haven't given an opinion on it yet. When it comes to everything else, I don't think it's been disastrous but I think if you were to put all of the old and new movies on a scale, the best of the new stuff would be hovering just above the worst of the old stuff. The shows have genuinely been quite bad however, which I don't think has helped.



If I was looking to get Marvel back on track I'd be looking to tie up the multiverse stuff and get a fresh start with either Fantastic Four or X-Men, focus on maybe two movies per year, and try to build a core set of strong characters portrayed by some big screen presences.



I think the "best" of the new stuff is GOTG3, which came out this year; it is *easily* in the top 10 of any MCU film, and arguably top 5 (definitely better than any film in Phase 1, other than maybe the Avengers (I think it might actually be better, but can see the other side), and better than anything in Phase 2 other than the original GOTG and Winter Soldier.Other than that, in Phase 4 we've had Shang Chi which I'd also put up there in the top 10-15ish films - so way better than "hovering just above the worst of the old stuff"; and equally the Spider-man: No Way Home is a great Spider-man film (I might actually put it the best of the 3 MCU Spideys). And as I said earlier in this thread, I really loved the Marvels.I'd say the only film which is in the bottom 5ish from the Phase 4/5 era is the Eternals; Thor Love and Thunder whilst not good, was still much (much) better than IM2/3, Thor 2 and that.If I compare it to Phase 2, in that phase you had 2 actively *terrible* movies which nothing in Phase 4 is as bad as (Iron Man 3, Thor 2), 1 average (Avengers 2), 1 really good (Ant Man 1), and 2 brilliant (Winter Soldier, GOTG). So in that phase, *including* a below average Avengers film, you only had 6 films - and 3 were average or bad. In phase 4, we've had 7 films, and 8 tv shows - and I didn't even realise that we are now technically 3 movies into "phase 5" - and there will be 7 more seasons of tv shows. So the quality declining slightly (but not by as much as many seem to believe) could be more dilution, and more satiation, then anything.