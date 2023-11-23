« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 588160 times)

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,933
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8360 on: November 23, 2023, 08:23:08 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 23, 2023, 07:04:42 am
Lucky he didnt hold stereotypically backwards views of his time wasnt it! Could have been a funny watch though.

Would have changed the scene where he met Sam running. Instead of on your left it would have been to the back
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,106
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8361 on: November 24, 2023, 07:53:14 am »
The problem with the current Marvel is there is too much of it. It now feels like homework to keep up. That said, I think people are looking at past Marvel movies through rose-tinted glasses. Phase 1 and 2 is very much a mixed bag with Marvel truly hitting their stride in Phase 3. The problem with Phases 4 and 5 is there have been too many movies and TV shows to keep up with it's too much. Also, there has been no Avengers movie to punctuate the Phase.

But wisely Marvel is going to slow the output to a crawl and pretty much every movie for the next two years will build up to the Avengers saga. It's not looking great for Marvel but they can turn things around. They just need to prioritise quality over quantity and lock things down before shooting begins. This will improve the writing and the effects. This 'fix it in post' attitude toward making movies and TV has to die.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8362 on: November 24, 2023, 09:02:08 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on November 24, 2023, 07:53:14 am
The problem with the current Marvel is there is too much of it. It now feels like homework to keep up. That said, I think people are looking at past Marvel movies through rose-tinted glasses. Phase 1 and 2 is very much a mixed bag with Marvel truly hitting their stride in Phase 3. The problem with Phases 4 and 5 is there have been too many movies and TV shows to keep up with it's too much. Also, there has been no Avengers movie to punctuate the Phase.


There's something they won't be able to recapture and that's freshness. The idea of all these films being interconnected in some way was genuinely novel, and helped to keep people hooked in those first few phases even when the films themselves weren't top tier. But now everyone expects all the crossovers and the excitement just isn't there.

People tire of things eventually, always. Marvel had an incredibly hot run spanning what, 2008 to the start of the pandemic? That's insane, quite frankly. The idea it could be this perpetual machine that nobody gets bored of was fanciful. There'll still be a big market for it, obviously, but I don't think they'll ever quite scale those heights again. Perhaps there'll be some big one off successes, but I don't think we'll get back to that stage where absolutely every Marvel film was a guaranteed hit.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8363 on: November 24, 2023, 09:11:16 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 23, 2023, 09:57:09 am
That's basically Soldier Boy in The Boys.

Think the Boys is genius with the 'what would they actually be like' take on stuff.

I think Solider Boy is actually more like Wolverine though.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,106
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8364 on: November 24, 2023, 10:11:20 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 24, 2023, 09:02:08 am
There's something they won't be able to recapture and that's freshness. The idea of all these films being interconnected in some way was genuinely novel, and helped to keep people hooked in those first few phases even when the films themselves weren't top tier. But now everyone expects all the crossovers and the excitement just isn't there.

People tire of things eventually, always. Marvel had an incredibly hot run spanning what, 2008 to the start of the pandemic? That's insane, quite frankly. The idea it could be this perpetual machine that nobody gets bored of was fanciful. There'll still be a big market for it, obviously, but I don't think they'll ever quite scale those heights again. Perhaps there'll be some big one off successes, but I don't think we'll get back to that stage where absolutely every Marvel film was a guaranteed hit.

I think people will crave it again once they are starved of it. I remember being done with Bond until the Craig era  brought me back. You cant miss something if there is literally the next iteration every 2 months.
« Last Edit: November 24, 2023, 10:28:34 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8365 on: November 24, 2023, 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 24, 2023, 09:02:08 am
There's something they won't be able to recapture and that's freshness. The idea of all these films being interconnected in some way was genuinely novel, and helped to keep people hooked in those first few phases even when the films themselves weren't top tier. But now everyone expects all the crossovers and the excitement just isn't there.

People tire of things eventually, always. Marvel had an incredibly hot run spanning what, 2008 to the start of the pandemic? That's insane, quite frankly. The idea it could be this perpetual machine that nobody gets bored of was fanciful. There'll still be a big market for it, obviously, but I don't think they'll ever quite scale those heights again. Perhaps there'll be some big one off successes, but I don't think we'll get back to that stage where absolutely every Marvel film was a guaranteed hit.

The difference is the movies were largely excellent in that period, there were some dips sure, but mostly they ranged from good to excellent.

The decline of Marvel is attributed to all kinds of factors and I'm sure they all do play a part, but ultimately I think if they focus on making good movies then they succeed, and if they don't then they don't.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8366 on: November 24, 2023, 10:58:34 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2023, 10:43:16 am
The difference is the movies were largely excellent in that period, there were some dips sure, but mostly they ranged from good to excellent.

The decline of Marvel is attributed to all kinds of factors and I'm sure they all do play a part, but ultimately I think if they focus on making good movies then they succeed, and if they don't then they don't.

Depends what you define as a good film though. I went to watch 'The Marvels' expecting it to be pure, unmitigated shite.

Instead, it was funny, engaging, actual fun, enjoyable and a good old romp through Marvel lore. Great sound track, great effects, great action sequences and a great introduction of more stuff that probably will get explored.

Just a great film all round. Some of the Marvel films are guilty of taking themselves far too seriously. This one was really fun. I think I said the word fun twenty times :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,543
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8367 on: November 24, 2023, 11:01:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 24, 2023, 09:11:16 am
Think the Boys is genius with the 'what would they actually be like' take on stuff.

You read the comics?  Give them a go if not, they're probably heavier than the TV show and really different in parts but still an excellent read.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8368 on: November 24, 2023, 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: tubby on November 24, 2023, 11:01:03 am
You read the comics?  Give them a go if not, they're probably heavier than the TV show and really different in parts but still an excellent read.

No just seen the Series.

I'm working my way through every single Marvel Comic in Chronological Order : https://cmro.travis-starnes.com/reading-order.php

And also going through every Doctor Who in Chronological Order, every Star Trek and watching Several other shows, but I'll add it to the list.

Might get to it in 30 years :D
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,543
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8369 on: November 24, 2023, 11:07:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 24, 2023, 11:06:07 am
No just seen the Series.

I'm working my way through every single Marvel Comic in Chronological Order : https://cmro.travis-starnes.com/reading-order.php

And also going through every Doctor Who in Chronological Order, every Star Trek and watching Several other shows, but I'll add it to the list.

Might get to it in 30 years :D

Fucking hell, good luck with that.  35,000 comics.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8370 on: November 24, 2023, 11:17:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on November 24, 2023, 11:07:25 am
Fucking hell, good luck with that.  35,000 comics.

Yeah going to take me quite a while :D
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8371 on: November 24, 2023, 11:32:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 24, 2023, 10:58:34 am
Depends what you define as a good film though. I went to watch 'The Marvels' expecting it to be pure, unmitigated shite.

Instead, it was funny, engaging, actual fun, enjoyable and a good old romp through Marvel lore. Great sound track, great effects, great action sequences and a great introduction of more stuff that probably will get explored.

Just a great film all round. Some of the Marvel films are guilty of taking themselves far too seriously. This one was really fun. I think I said the word fun twenty times :)

I haven't watched The Marvels so I haven't given an opinion on it yet. When it comes to everything else, I don't think it's been disastrous but I think if you were to put all of the old and new movies on a scale, the best of the new stuff would be hovering just above the worst of the old stuff. The shows have genuinely been quite bad however, which I don't think has helped.

If I was looking to get Marvel back on track I'd be looking to tie up the multiverse stuff and get a fresh start with either Fantastic Four or X-Men, focus on maybe two movies per year, and try to build a core set of strong characters portrayed by some big screen presences.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8372 on: November 24, 2023, 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2023, 11:32:39 am
I haven't watched The Marvels so I haven't given an opinion on it yet. When it comes to everything else, I don't think it's been disastrous but I think if you were to put all of the old and new movies on a scale, the best of the new stuff would be hovering just above the worst of the old stuff. The shows have genuinely been quite bad however, which I don't think has helped.

If I was looking to get Marvel back on track I'd be looking to tie up the multiverse stuff and get a fresh start with either Fantastic Four or X-Men, focus on maybe two movies per year, and try to build a core set of strong characters portrayed by some big screen presences.

I'm not going to try and spoiler anything, but you might be interested at what happens in the Marvels post-credits.. :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,106
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8373 on: November 24, 2023, 01:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 24, 2023, 10:58:34 am
Depends what you define as a good film though. I went to watch 'The Marvels' expecting it to be pure, unmitigated shite.

Instead, it was funny, engaging, actual fun, enjoyable and a good old romp through Marvel lore. Great sound track, great effects, great action sequences and a great introduction of more stuff that probably will get explored.

Just a great film all round. Some of the Marvel films are guilty of taking themselves far too seriously. This one was really fun. I think I said the word fun twenty times :)

Right there with you. I was expecting a piece of shit going by the reaction and my family and I had a blast.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8374 on: November 24, 2023, 02:38:42 pm »
Thing is, we are still watching the films and most of the shows, even if we are saying they were better in the earlier phases.

Have they managed to pick up any new, younger and dare I say it, female viewers with the newer stuff, I think they probably have.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8375 on: November 24, 2023, 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on November 24, 2023, 02:38:42 pm
Thing is, we are still watching the films and most of the shows, even if we are saying they were better in the earlier phases.

Have they managed to pick up any new, younger and dare I say it, female viewers with the newer stuff, I think they probably have.

The Marvels is on track to lose money while the first movie broke the $1 billion mark, so that's not really true. Maybe they're making enough from Disney+ to keep themselves happy, but I personally won't be buying a subscription to the crap they churn out, and I do pay for streaming services if I think they're worth it.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8376 on: November 24, 2023, 08:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 21, 2023, 11:22:24 am
They've caused a lot of their own issues.

They've been spread too thin trying to create a ton of shows, on top of the usual movies, as a way to push their streaming service. The result has not only been lower quality across the board, but also more difficulty for the average viewer to keep up with everything. I'm sure there are some people out there who were considering watching The Marvels but didn't because they haven't watched the 2-3 shows that introduce the other characters.

They also seem to be moving towards lesser known actors/directors/writers. A lot of the people who worked on their not so great TV shows seem to be working on more shows and movies, I get the impression they'd rather work with smaller creators who will tow the line and make the changes they demand, rather than bigger names who'll want more creative license.

I'm on the fence about this but I also think their forced diversity push has been problematic. You can be more diverse without shoving it in peoples faces, but they seem to have really gone all in on it. I think the Panderverse episode of South Park really blew up the volume of the grumblings about this, and as a result The Marvels was getting shit on long before it came out (not helped by a number of outbursts from Brie Larson in the past).

The multiverse has likely overcomplicated things quite a bit too, we're firmly in Doctor Who territory these days.

Agree with all of that
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8377 on: November 24, 2023, 10:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on November 24, 2023, 02:38:42 pm
Thing is, we are still watching the films and most of the shows, even if we are saying they were better in the earlier phases.

Have they managed to pick up any new, younger and dare I say it, female viewers with the newer stuff, I think they probably have.

I'd say they haven't and that's the problem, only middle aged "comic book nerds" care about Ms. Marvel. Just anecdotally, I've three nieces that were all into the MCU and Tom Holland/Spider-Man, all went to End Game, Infinity War and No Way Home.. multiple times. Blank stares if i ever bring up anything from the shows, no idea who Ms. Marvel is, completely dropped off.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8378 on: November 24, 2023, 10:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2023, 03:31:47 pm
The Marvels is on track to lose money while the first movie broke the $1 billion mark, so that's not really true. Maybe they're making enough from Disney+ to keep themselves happy, but I personally won't be buying a subscription to the crap they churn out, and I do pay for streaming services if I think they're worth it.

Just finished Secret Invasion. Thought it was cracking.

Going to give Ms. Marvel a go next.

Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,179
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8379 on: November 24, 2023, 10:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2023, 03:31:47 pm
The Marvels is on track to lose money while the first movie broke the $1 billion mark, so that's not really true. Maybe they're making enough from Disney+ to keep themselves happy, but I personally won't be buying a subscription to the crap they churn out, and I do pay for streaming services if I think they're worth it.
yeah that's more how i see it too

personally i have access to family members disney and despite that I've not gone near most of the tv series as they look like forgettable dross. seen wandavision and the first series of Thor - both were alright, sometimes good

oh actually watched Werewolf by night hoping they might be able to make something with some artistic merit outside the confines of the usual 'universe', or at least have some interesting/different production values  - alas it was pure shite
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8380 on: November 24, 2023, 10:55:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 24, 2023, 10:10:10 pm
yeah that's more how i see it too

personally i have access to family members disney and despite that I've not gone near most of the tv series as they look like forgettable dross. seen wandavision and the first series of Thor - both were alright, sometimes good

oh actually watched Werewolf by night hoping they might be able to make something with some artistic merit outside the confines of the usual 'universe', or at least have some interesting/different production values  - alas it was pure shite

I was hoping for the same from "What If?" but it was just quite boring, the episodes were so short and they seemed to think that the different setting was enough for it to be interesting.

Werewolf by Night is one of the few things I haven't seen actually, I might check it out at some point.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,179
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8381 on: November 24, 2023, 11:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2023, 10:55:41 pm
I was hoping for the same from "What If?" but it was just quite boring, the episodes were so short and they seemed to think that the different setting was enough for it to be interesting.

Werewolf by Night is one of the few things I haven't seen actually, I might check it out at some point.
one of the best things I can say about it is that it's under an hour ;D
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,217
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8382 on: November 24, 2023, 11:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 24, 2023, 10:02:39 pm
Just finished Secret Invasion. Thought it was cracking.

Going to give Ms. Marvel a go next.

Glad to hear it. Ms Marvel is great, aimed at a young audience Id say, but its presentation is unique and if you liked the Marvels then I think youll love the feel of that series.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8383 on: November 24, 2023, 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 24, 2023, 11:22:17 pm
Glad to hear it. Ms Marvel is great, aimed at a young audience Id say, but its presentation is unique and if you liked the Marvels then I think youll love the feel of that series.

Yeah completely passed me by :)   I had been buying Disney+ but the missus is always looking for deals with stuff, so we get Netflix and Disney+ free with insurance or something.

Never heard of it** but the Marvels made me think it looks quite fun to watch

**I play pinball and on Steam there is Pinball FX3 that had stuff relating to (I think) Ms. Marvel and others, but apart from playing it a couple of times, didn't really notice

Also trying to get into Loki. I enjoy it, but the missus gets bored easily, so maybe another one I'll have to finish on my own :D
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8384 on: November 25, 2023, 08:04:15 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 24, 2023, 10:02:39 pm
Just finished Secret Invasion. Thought it was cracking.




Really? Even that ending to the series?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,106
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8385 on: November 25, 2023, 09:25:55 am »
Marvel is unquestionably in a slump but with Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers they can get the general audience on board again. Concentrate on these three projects and make sure the quality of the writing and effects are on point and the excitement for Marvel projects will return.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,101
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8386 on: November 25, 2023, 09:56:35 am »
Depends on who the Avengers are though. I don't think that's as certain a hit as the other two
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8387 on: November 25, 2023, 04:45:39 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on November 25, 2023, 08:04:15 am
Really? Even that ending to the series?

Yeah. What was wrong with it?
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8388 on: November 25, 2023, 05:07:16 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 25, 2023, 09:56:35 am
Depends on who the Avengers are though. I don't think that's as certain a hit as the other two

Any avengers film would likely crack a billion, the assumption of seeing banner, dr strange, spiderman, thor , new black panther et al would ensure a hit, It would act like a big act releasing a greatest hits album back in the olden days

It would help establish who the core avengers actually are going forward. 
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8389 on: November 26, 2023, 01:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 25, 2023, 04:45:39 pm
Yeah. What was wrong with it?

Everything you can imagine, Why give a skrull that many superpowers and expect everything to be normal
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8390 on: November 26, 2023, 04:05:19 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on November 26, 2023, 01:28:09 pm
Everything you can imagine, Why give a skrull that many superpowers and expect everything to be normal

I still don't understand why they even brought superpowers into it. Skrulls are already super strong and can shapeshift, that was more than enough to make a great show. I don't think there was a single instance of the bad guys pulling something interesting by shapeshifting after the first episode. Instead it became some big vfx blow out, only without the budget to pull it off.

Ms Marvel was an okay show to be fair, though again it suffered when it went down the usual path of a big bad and the fate of whatever.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8391 on: Yesterday at 02:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2023, 11:32:39 am
I haven't watched The Marvels so I haven't given an opinion on it yet. When it comes to everything else, I don't think it's been disastrous but I think if you were to put all of the old and new movies on a scale, the best of the new stuff would be hovering just above the worst of the old stuff. The shows have genuinely been quite bad however, which I don't think has helped.

If I was looking to get Marvel back on track I'd be looking to tie up the multiverse stuff and get a fresh start with either Fantastic Four or X-Men, focus on maybe two movies per year, and try to build a core set of strong characters portrayed by some big screen presences.

I think the "best" of the new stuff is GOTG3, which came out this year; it is *easily* in the top 10 of any MCU film, and arguably top 5 (definitely better than any film in Phase 1, other than maybe the Avengers (I think it might actually be better, but can see the other side), and better than anything in Phase 2 other than the original GOTG and Winter Soldier. 

Other than that, in Phase 4 we've had Shang Chi which I'd also put up there in the top 10-15ish films - so way better than "hovering just above the worst of the old stuff"; and equally the Spider-man: No Way Home is a great Spider-man film (I might actually put it the best of the 3 MCU Spideys).   And as I said earlier in this thread, I really loved the Marvels.

I'd say the only film which is in the bottom 5ish from the Phase 4/5 era is the Eternals; Thor Love and Thunder whilst not good, was still much (much) better than IM2/3, Thor 2 and that. 

If I compare it to Phase 2, in that phase you had 2 actively *terrible* movies which nothing in Phase 4 is as bad as (Iron Man 3, Thor 2), 1 average (Avengers 2), 1 really good (Ant Man 1), and 2 brilliant (Winter Soldier, GOTG).  So in that phase, *including* a below average Avengers film, you only had 6 films - and 3 were average or bad.  In phase 4, we've had 7 films, and 8 tv shows - and I didn't even realise that we are now technically 3 movies into "phase 5" - and there will be 7 more seasons of tv shows.   So the quality declining slightly (but not by as much as many seem to believe) could be more dilution, and more satiation, then anything.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8392 on: Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 24, 2023, 10:10:10 pm
yeah that's more how i see it too

personally i have access to family members disney and despite that I've not gone near most of the tv series as they look like forgettable dross. seen wandavision and the first series of Thor - both were alright, sometimes good

oh actually watched Werewolf by night hoping they might be able to make something with some artistic merit outside the confines of the usual 'universe', or at least have some interesting/different production values  - alas it was pure shite

You thought Wandavision was merely "alright, sometimes good"?  That is an opinion, I suppose, but not one  I'd even remotely agree with - Wandavision, and Loki, are up there with the best tv from the last 5 years, period.  By Thor - what are you talking about?  There hasn't been a Thor "series" ever, not even animated.  If you mean Loki, then good god, thinking both Wandavision *and* Loki (especially season 1) was merely alright is utterly bizarre to me.
 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,179
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8393 on: Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm
You thought Wandavision was merely "alright, sometimes good"?  That is an opinion, I suppose, but not one  I'd even remotely agree with - Wandavision, and Loki, are up there with the best tv from the last 5 years, period.  By Thor - what are you talking about?  There hasn't been a Thor "series" ever, not even animated.  If you mean Loki, then good god, thinking both Wandavision *and* Loki (especially season 1) was merely alright is utterly bizarre to me.
 
Oops yeah Loki

Neither would be getting anywhere near my 'best tv of the last x years' for any criteria aside from within marvels. Neither are even the best disney tv, which is Andor by a long way (a sea of something good in amongst just as much crap and/or non-entities in the star wars area as marvel)
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8394 on: Yesterday at 02:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:30:13 pm
I think the "best" of the new stuff is GOTG3, which came out this year; it is *easily* in the top 10 of any MCU film, and arguably top 5 (definitely better than any film in Phase 1, other than maybe the Avengers (I think it might actually be better, but can see the other side), and better than anything in Phase 2 other than the original GOTG and Winter Soldier. 

Other than that, in Phase 4 we've had Shang Chi which I'd also put up there in the top 10-15ish films - so way better than "hovering just above the worst of the old stuff"; and equally the Spider-man: No Way Home is a great Spider-man film (I might actually put it the best of the 3 MCU Spideys).   And as I said earlier in this thread, I really loved the Marvels.

I'd say the only film which is in the bottom 5ish from the Phase 4/5 era is the Eternals; Thor Love and Thunder whilst not good, was still much (much) better than IM2/3, Thor 2 and that. 

If I compare it to Phase 2, in that phase you had 2 actively *terrible* movies which nothing in Phase 4 is as bad as (Iron Man 3, Thor 2), 1 average (Avengers 2), 1 really good (Ant Man 1), and 2 brilliant (Winter Soldier, GOTG).  So in that phase, *including* a below average Avengers film, you only had 6 films - and 3 were average or bad.  In phase 4, we've had 7 films, and 8 tv shows - and I didn't even realise that we are now technically 3 movies into "phase 5" - and there will be 7 more seasons of tv shows.   So the quality declining slightly (but not by as much as many seem to believe) could be more dilution, and more satiation, then anything.

GOTG3 was really good to be fair, that's the one stand out since Endgame, Shang Chi was half a good movie that eventually devolved into a questionable VFX-fest. I haven't been counting No Way Home, I thought Sony were largely behind the Spiderman movies still?

Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm
You thought Wandavision was merely "alright, sometimes good"?  That is an opinion, I suppose, but not one  I'd even remotely agree with - Wandavision, and Loki, are up there with the best tv from the last 5 years, period.  By Thor - what are you talking about?  There hasn't been a Thor "series" ever, not even animated.  If you mean Loki, then good god, thinking both Wandavision *and* Loki (especially season 1) was merely alright is utterly bizarre to me.

Loki/WandaVision were okay, but don't come close to touching the heights of the Netflix shows.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,767
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8395 on: Today at 03:16:37 am »
Thor love and thunder was steaming pile of shit. So so so bad.

Iron Man 2 and 3 were better it without trying despite being ok.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 