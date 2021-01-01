« previous next »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:04:42 am
Lucky he didnt hold stereotypically backwards views of his time wasnt it! Could have been a funny watch though.

Would have changed the scene where he met Sam running. Instead of on your left it would have been to the back
The problem with the current Marvel is there is too much of it. It now feels like homework to keep up. That said, I think people are looking at past Marvel movies through rose-tinted glasses. Phase 1 and 2 is very much a mixed bag with Marvel truly hitting their stride in Phase 3. The problem with Phases 4 and 5 is there have been too many movies and TV shows to keep up with it's too much. Also, there has been no Avengers movie to punctuate the Phase.

But wisely Marvel is going to slow the output to a crawl and pretty much every movie for the next two years will build up to the Avengers saga. It's not looking great for Marvel but they can turn things around. They just need to prioritise quality over quantity and lock things down before shooting begins. This will improve the writing and the effects. This 'fix it in post' attitude toward making movies and TV has to die.
