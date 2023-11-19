i'm sure there could be some effect of fewer rewatches on the takings now the films have had that sustained dip in quality, but i don't think that's the main difference in audiences. i can think of two other potential bigger reasons.



one thing that's been lost is the sequential aspect to watching the films in order - where it was considered (or at least perceived) that most films contributed to the story of the upcoming films, so it's best to catch them ahead (including the ones you might not be as keen on)



the other thing lost has been the perception of whichever film it is being a safe bet. with the odd exception (like thor 2 dross), there was a run of films where you could be pretty assured you'd be seeing a solid 6.5/10 film (with edits and effects that look finished and not shuffled last minute).



i know i used to see a lot of marvel film this way - if i was under the weather, or had plans cancelled, or a bit stressed, two hours sitting in the dark watching mindless fun was always a very easy sell to me (regardless of which series it was).



for each time they put out a good film, the effect ramped up and drew people back in. but now there's been back to back bad (or at least messy) ones. there's also a surplus of tv series (also often bad) that can create a barrier - that feeling of 'i've not seen x series, so I'm out the loop and dont know if can see y film'.



that positive build up has long gone away, and illusions on quality/continuity have been well and truly shattered. they were building up a house of cards successfully for a surprisingly long time (and far better than their competition), but it looks like they've fallen down now. not entirely convinced they'll be able to do it again (especially at that scale)