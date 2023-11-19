« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 586129 times)

Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8320 on: November 19, 2023, 11:41:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 19, 2023, 11:10:36 am
This is fair. Im there day one for Anyone But You  :D

Have to assume Sony will eventually try and bring Spidey into the fold in these films - although I dont think itd be Tom Holland. Maybe capitalise on the popularity of Andrew Garfield and bring him back? Or even just go down the Miles Morales route? Either Sony or Marvel must be desperate to get Miles into live action, between the Spiderverse films and the games hes one of the biggest characters going just now.

Caleb McLaughlin, the  kid from stranger things would be my first choice to play him, although dont know whether theyd hedge for someone with Latin American roots.
Online Trada

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8321 on: November 19, 2023, 11:19:03 pm »
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.
Online newterp

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8322 on: November 20, 2023, 01:52:38 am »
Quote from: Trada on November 19, 2023, 11:19:03 pm
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.

So - word of mouth isn't helping.

It may not break 100m domestically. That's unheard of for a comic book movie in the last 10 years or so (minus a couple of outliers).
Offline classycarra

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8323 on: November 20, 2023, 02:48:08 am »
Quote from: Trada on November 19, 2023, 11:19:03 pm
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.
Apparently close to matching what captain marvel took in its 9th weekend - they're really struggling to draw interest
Offline CortexVortex

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8324 on: November 20, 2023, 09:21:11 am »
If Morbius makes more money than your super expensive MCU movie, you have a problem.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8325 on: November 20, 2023, 10:06:29 am »
Just finished Loki and I'm none the wiser than I was 6 episodes ago.

Wish the shows were more like the old Netflix shows.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8326 on: November 20, 2023, 10:16:48 am »
Loki S1 was a load of old Dr Who wannabe shite so I don't know why its so revered.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8327 on: November 20, 2023, 10:25:18 am »
Quote from: newterp on November 20, 2023, 01:52:38 am
So - word of mouth isn't helping.

It may not break 100m domestically. That's unheard of for a comic book movie in the last 10 years or so (minus a couple of outliers).

Everything seems to be struggling currently, wouldnt surprise me if a combination of the cost of living crisis and films rapidly appearing on Streaming services is beginning to bite. But I think Marvel will be grateful that their next film is bound to be a winner. In fact looking at whats coming next and the gaps between them, it wouldnt surprise me if theyre back on track with all of the films between now and the end of phase 6.

Theres a natural break now with just 1 film next year in Deadpool 3, with 4 set for the year after, and only 2 over the two years after that to bring the Saga to a close, and reset post 2027.

They might sprinkle some additional films in but wouldnt surprise me now if thats it between now and post 2027, with the potential for no films in 2028 and an X-Men led relaunch in 2029.

Of the remaining films, Thunderbolts is the riskiest, as like Marvels that will be mostly setup by TV shows.
Offline classycarra

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8328 on: November 20, 2023, 11:25:06 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 20, 2023, 10:25:18 am
Everything seems to be struggling currently, wouldn’t surprise me if a combination of the cost of living crisis and films rapidly appearing on Streaming services is beginning to bite.
everything comic book related maybe, not sure it's been such a decline elsewhere. think the quality and the quantity of the films is playing a role too (although there's been lots worse in the run up to this that will end up having taken more money).
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8329 on: November 20, 2023, 11:29:15 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 20, 2023, 10:25:18 am
Everything seems to be struggling currently, wouldnt surprise me if a combination of the cost of living crisis and films rapidly appearing on Streaming services is beginning to bite. But I think Marvel will be grateful that their next film is bound to be a winner. In fact looking at whats coming next and the gaps between them, it wouldnt surprise me if theyre back on track with all of the films between now and the end of phase 6.

Theres a natural break now with just 1 film next year in Deadpool 3, with 4 set for the year after, and only 2 over the two years after that to bring the Saga to a close, and reset post 2027.

They might sprinkle some additional films in but wouldnt surprise me now if thats it between now and post 2027, with the potential for no films in 2028 and an X-Men led relaunch in 2029.

Of the remaining films, Thunderbolts is the riskiest, as like Marvels that will be mostly setup by TV shows.

Yeah, a proper dearth of content for a little while (largely due to the strikes). Deadpool the only movie, and Echo and Agatha seem to be the only Disney+ shows planned. Deadpool should be huge, but don't think either show will have much of an impact. Probably needs that gap to have a chance of getting people interested again.

In terms of what comes after Deadpool, not sure about Captain America. Just haven't clicked with this version, and the TV show doesn't have me looking forward to a film (although Harrison Ford in the MCU will be interesting to see). Fantastic Four really is huge for the future of the MCU... so much riding on it being a success.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8330 on: November 20, 2023, 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on November 20, 2023, 11:25:06 am
everything comic book related maybe, not sure it's been such a decline elsewhere. think the quality and the quantity of the films is playing a role too (although there's been lots worse in the run up to this that will end up having taken more money).

Marvel built up a lot of goodwill from everything up to and including End Game. I'd imagine we've reached a point where people have realised that Marvel movies not only aren't a sure thing, but they're more likely to be bad than good, which is something that didn't seem possible just a couple of years ago.

I rewatched a few movies over the past week or two (Civil War, Homecoming, GotG 1/2/3, Ultron) and it's pretty stark the difference in quality. Even Doctor Strange 2, which I thought was decent on first viewing, isn't all that great in comparison to the previous phases. The acting, quality/charisma of the leads, writing, direction, everything other than probably the visual effects has been a step down in this phase. Spiderman and GotG have been the only bright spots and neither are returning soon as far as I'm aware? Will Spiderman even continue to be part of the MCU in any significant manner? The TV shows have been a disaster and yet they seem to be a core part of this phase, intertwining with the movies and bringing down both as a result.

The next few years of Marvel look wholly uninspiring too. Deadpool 3 is an obvious bright spot, and the hope will be that Marvel don't ruin it in an attempt to bring it into the MCU. I loved Daredevil but it's hard to imagine them not fucking it up considering they want everything to be kid friendly, and the news of major changes happening during production just lowers expectations even further.

In a way I think Disney's purchase of Fox has caused them problems in the short-term. Everyone's waiting for Fantastic Four and X-Men, everything before that just feels like filler, which hasn't been helped by the amount of low quality stuff they've been pumping out.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8331 on: November 20, 2023, 02:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 20, 2023, 11:29:15 am
In terms of what comes after Deadpool, not sure about Captain America. Just haven't clicked with this version, and the TV show doesn't have me looking forward to a film (although Harrison Ford in the MCU will be interesting to see). Fantastic Four really is huge for the future of the MCU... so much riding on it being a success.

I was going to say I think the next Captain America has bomb written all over it. Falcon and the Winter Soldier got extremely lukewarm response and that was in a period when Marvel still had a lot of trust from fans. The next film will have the same writers and the director of The Cloverfield Paradox! That does not give me much confidence. They are already doing extensive re-shoots for this as well. Which is why it's been pushed back a whole year in the schedule. Early test screenings were apparently very underwhelming.

I wouldn't call Blade a surefire hit either. It's another that will depend on Disney being willing to allow full R-rated content. It's also reportedly had a lot of problems with the script.

Deadpool 3 is the only safe bet they have right now.
Online Trada

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8332 on: November 20, 2023, 02:24:16 pm »
I bet Disney will do the same with Dr who already talking of spins off and reboots and doing things like a series based on adventure of the 8th Doctor Paul McGann
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8333 on: November 20, 2023, 03:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Trada on November 20, 2023, 02:24:16 pm
I bet Disney will do the same with Dr who already talking of spins off and reboots and doing things like a series based on adventure of the 8th Doctor Paul McGann

The saving grace with Doctor Who is that it is still owned by the BBC . Disney+ only have the distribution rights outside the UK.

Doctor who have been doing spin offs for years. Most of what you are talking usually ends up being audio books and comics.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8334 on: November 20, 2023, 06:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November 20, 2023, 02:10:23 pm
I was going to say I think the next Captain America has bomb written all over it. Falcon and the Winter Soldier got extremely lukewarm response and that was in a period when Marvel still had a lot of trust from fans. The next film will have the same writers and the director of The Cloverfield Paradox! That does not give me much confidence. They are already doing extensive re-shoots for this as well. Which is why it's been pushed back a whole year in the schedule. Early test screenings were apparently very underwhelming.

I wouldn't call Blade a surefire hit either. It's another that will depend on Disney being willing to allow full R-rated content. It's also reportedly had a lot of problems with the script.

Deadpool 3 is the only safe bet they have right now.

True, but then Captain Marvel was disliked by many Marvel fans even when everything else landed, so Id guess thats having an impact on the Marvels. Captain America is a bigger name draw than anything other than Spider-Man since Endgame, so should hit big numbers, precisely because not many will have watched the show too.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8335 on: November 20, 2023, 06:47:39 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 20, 2023, 06:37:07 pm
True, but then Captain Marvel was disliked by many Marvel fans even when everything else landed, so Id guess thats having an impact on the Marvels. Captain America is a bigger name draw than anything other than Spider-Man since Endgame, so should hit big numbers, precisely because not many will have watched the show too.

Depends, everyone knows the old Cap is gone so I'm not sure it's really the same draw any more. Sam's a good side character but he doesn't have the same presence and he also doesn't have powers, though I'm sure they'll show him doing a ton of superhuman stuff despite making a big deal of not taking the serum. I was hoping Bucky would get to be the next Cap as it'd be interesting for him to come full circle having been considered a criminal/terrorist for so long.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8336 on: November 20, 2023, 06:47:54 pm »
Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is a draw.

Don't think the Falcon as the new Captain America will have the same level of interest
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8337 on: November 20, 2023, 07:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 20, 2023, 06:47:39 pm
Depends, everyone knows the old Cap is gone so I'm not sure it's really the same draw any more. Sam's a good side character but he doesn't have the same presence and he also doesn't have powers, though I'm sure they'll show him doing a ton of superhuman stuff despite making a big deal of not taking the serum. I was hoping Bucky would get to be the next Cap as it'd be interesting for him to come full circle having been considered a criminal/terrorist for so long.

The name is a draw without an actors name to the paying public who will most likely see it as a reboot of sorts. Plus itll be the first film for a Black Captain America, which is a big deal.

Perhaps it wont be Id imagine Thunderbolts is riskiest, then maybe Cap and Blade are less predictable then dead certs, but the other four are Deadpool, Fantastic 4 and two Avengers films which will all be massive.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8338 on: November 20, 2023, 08:45:00 pm »
I thought the Marvels was pretty fun but its so utterly forgettable and actually looking back it was actually more like a kids daytime tv movie. Its no surprise its bombed.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8339 on: November 20, 2023, 09:13:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2023, 08:45:00 pm
I thought the Marvels was pretty fun but its so utterly forgettable and actually looking back it was actually more like a kids daytime tv movie. Its no surprise its bombed.

Just of curiosity more than anything, is there actually a link between a film being good and a film being successful? Like do their viewer ratings correlate with their box office takings, especially for franchise films?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8340 on: November 20, 2023, 09:16:11 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 20, 2023, 09:13:35 pm
Just of curiosity more than anything, is there actually a link between a film being good and a film being successful? Like do their viewer ratings correlate with their box office takings, especially for franchise films?

Viewer ratings do help. Not sure if thats what you meant or if you meant critic ratings? Viewing ratings are very important and its word of mouth that does a lot to help a movie.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8341 on: November 20, 2023, 09:37:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2023, 09:16:11 pm
Viewer ratings do help. Not sure if thats what you meant or if you meant critic ratings? Viewing ratings are very important and its word of mouth that does a lot to help a movie.

I assume both help somewhat but the highest rated films arent the highest grossing films so just wondered how much they correlated, and in this case how much its related because the viewer ratings are decent, which youd assume translates to word of mouth. Could be the promotion campaign or the concept itself didnt resonate, or it could point to a wider struggle.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8342 on: November 20, 2023, 10:33:28 pm »
I think a bunch of different factors affect how much each film ultimately makes, and The Marvels pretty much has everything going against it. Captain Marvel wasn't that well received, there's a lot of Marvel apathy post-Endgame, recent movies haven't been great so people are less likely to think it's guaranteed entertainment, Brie Larson doesn't seem that well liked, the other main characters presumably aren't known by many, and finally it went through significant reshoots which is a red flag for a lot of people.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8343 on: November 20, 2023, 10:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 20, 2023, 06:47:39 pm
Depends, everyone knows the old Cap is gone so I'm not sure it's really the same draw any more. Sam's a good side character but he doesn't have the same presence and he also doesn't have powers, though I'm sure they'll show him doing a ton of superhuman stuff despite making a big deal of not taking the serum. I was hoping Bucky would get to be the next Cap as it'd be interesting for him to come full circle having been considered a criminal/terrorist for so long.

I wonder if Chadwick dying played into it? They obviously want diversity, and a black actor as one of the main Avengers.

I think Dam is fine as Cap, but Bucky would certainly have been a more interesting choice for the reason you stated.

I also think has has to have the serum or a variant pretty quickly.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8344 on: November 20, 2023, 11:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on November 20, 2023, 10:41:16 pm
I wonder if Chadwick dying played into it? They obviously want diversity, and a black actor as one of the main Avengers.

I think Dam is fine as Cap, but Bucky would certainly have been a more interesting choice for the reason you stated.

Maybe, but they've got diversity everywhere at this point and so choosing the new Captain America based on something like that feels a bit of an odd choice. There's still a black Black Panther, and now a black Captain America, two black Iron People, a black Captain Marvel sidekick, a black main villain, and Blade (if that ever happens). It's also not like Sam was going to quit if he didn't get the shield. Maybe they felt they needed the winter soldier for Thunderbolts to work, but it seems like a waste of a very popular character/actor.

It feels like making the best movies is pretty low on their priority list at the moment.

Quote
I also think has has to have the serum or a variant pretty quickly

They made a fairly big deal of him not wanting the serum in the show so it'd be a surprise if he turned around and took it. They could maybe give him a big injury early on then inject him with it to heal him, but again it'd kind of go against the show.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8345 on: November 20, 2023, 11:27:28 pm »
Been watching Secret Invasion. Up to Episode 4 - really good stuff. Pretty brutal as well.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8346 on: November 20, 2023, 11:30:04 pm »
Not sure why the Marvels seems to be getting so much shit.

I went there expecting it to be crap and was entertained. Lots of humour, comic book fighting and an interesting story, plus a reveal twist at the end.

What's not to like? Good fun film.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8347 on: Yesterday at 08:12:41 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 20, 2023, 09:37:41 pm
I assume both help somewhat but the highest rated films aren’t the highest grossing films so just wondered how much they correlated, and in this case how much it’s related because the viewer ratings are decent, which you’d assume translates to word of mouth. Could be the promotion campaign or the concept itself didn’t resonate, or it could point to a wider struggle.

Its decent in that its fun and I did enjoy watching it, but its not good enough that I loved it and would recommend someone watching it. Plus I expected it to be shite and I think part of me liking it more was that I had so low expectations. So whilst its viewer ratings have been ok, I don't believe its a film which will have people clamouring to tell others to watch it.

Online Trada

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8348 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 am »
I think the reason Marvel films made a lot of money before is because people went to see the film's multiple times now it seems once is enough and one of the reasons the 2nd week drops off a cliff.

Offline killer-heels

« Reply #8349 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:29:54 am
I think the reason Marvel films made a lot of money before is because people went to see the film's multiple times now it seems once is enough and one of the reasons the 2nd week drops off a cliff.



I think I went to watch Lord of The Rings twice and thats because I only got a seat in the front row and it was practically unwatchable. Watching any marvel film twice is a bit mad.
Offline classycarra

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8350 on: Yesterday at 09:56:40 am »
i'm sure there could be some effect of fewer rewatches on the takings now the films have had that sustained dip in quality, but i don't think that's the main difference in audiences. i can think of two other potential bigger reasons.

one thing that's been lost is the sequential aspect to watching the films in order - where it was considered (or at least perceived) that most films contributed to the story of the upcoming films, so it's best to catch them ahead (including the ones you might not be as keen on)

the other thing lost has been the perception of whichever film it is being a safe bet. with the odd exception (like thor 2 dross), there was a run of films where you could be pretty assured you'd be seeing a solid 6.5/10 film (with edits and effects that look finished and not shuffled last minute).

i know i used to see a lot of marvel film this way - if i was under the weather, or had plans cancelled, or a bit stressed, two hours sitting in the dark watching mindless fun was always a very easy sell to me (regardless of which series it was).

for each time they put out a good film, the effect ramped up and drew people back in. but now there's been back to back bad (or at least messy) ones. there's also a surplus of tv series (also often bad) that can create a barrier - that feeling of 'i've not seen x series, so I'm out the loop and dont know if can see y film'.

that positive build up has long gone away, and illusions on quality/continuity have been well and truly shattered. they were building up a house of cards successfully for a surprisingly long time (and far better than their competition), but it looks like they've fallen down now. not entirely convinced they'll be able to do it again (especially at that scale)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8351 on: Yesterday at 10:48:48 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:56:40 am
i'm sure there could be some effect of fewer rewatches on the takings now the films have had that sustained dip in quality, but i don't think that's the main difference in audiences. i can think of two other potential bigger reasons.

one thing that's been lost is the sequential aspect to watching the films in order - where it was considered (or at least perceived) that most films contributed to the story of the upcoming films, so it's best to catch them ahead (including the ones you might not be as keen on)

the other thing lost has been the perception of whichever film it is being a safe bet. with the odd exception (like thor 2 dross), there was a run of films where you could be pretty assured you'd be seeing a solid 6.5/10 film (with edits and effects that look finished and not shuffled last minute).

i know i used to see a lot of marvel film this way - if i was under the weather, or had plans cancelled, or a bit stressed, two hours sitting in the dark watching mindless fun was always a very easy sell to me (regardless of which series it was).

for each time they put out a good film, the effect ramped up and drew people back in. but now there's been back to back bad (or at least messy) ones. there's also a surplus of tv series (also often bad) that can create a barrier - that feeling of 'i've not seen x series, so I'm out the loop and dont know if can see y film'.

that positive build up has long gone away, and illusions on quality/continuity have been well and truly shattered. they were building up a house of cards successfully for a surprisingly long time (and far better than their competition), but it looks like they've fallen down now. not entirely convinced they'll be able to do it again (especially at that scale)

Its really, really difficult to build an engaging and successful film series, let alone multiple ones. This is where they on one hand should be cut some slack that they have a tough task if not impossible doing what they once did. But on the other hand they shouldnt get any sympathy because its their rampant consumerism/commercialisation which is putting pressure on themselves at Disney to recreate it.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8352 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:48:48 am
Its really, really difficult to build an engaging and successful film series, let alone multiple ones. This is where they on one hand should be cut some slack that they have a tough task if not impossible doing what they once did. But on the other hand they shouldnt get any sympathy because its their rampant consumerism/commercialisation which is putting pressure on themselves at Disney to recreate it.

They've caused a lot of their own issues.

They've been spread too thin trying to create a ton of shows, on top of the usual movies, as a way to push their streaming service. The result has not only been lower quality across the board, but also more difficulty for the average viewer to keep up with everything. I'm sure there are some people out there who were considering watching The Marvels but didn't because they haven't watched the 2-3 shows that introduce the other characters.

They also seem to be moving towards lesser known actors/directors/writers. A lot of the people who worked on their not so great TV shows seem to be working on more shows and movies, I get the impression they'd rather work with smaller creators who will tow the line and make the changes they demand, rather than bigger names who'll want more creative license.

I'm on the fence about this but I also think their forced diversity push has been problematic. You can be more diverse without shoving it in peoples faces, but they seem to have really gone all in on it. I think the Panderverse episode of South Park really blew up the volume of the grumblings about this, and as a result The Marvels was getting shit on long before it came out (not helped by a number of outbursts from Brie Larson in the past).

The multiverse has likely overcomplicated things quite a bit too, we're firmly in Doctor Who territory these days.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8353 on: Today at 08:37:41 pm »
A colour version of Werewolf by Night is currently up on Disney.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8354 on: Today at 08:47:03 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on November 20, 2023, 06:37:07 pm
True, but then Captain Marvel was disliked by many Marvel fans even when everything else landed, so Id guess thats having an impact on the Marvels. Captain America is a bigger name draw than anything other than Spider-Man since Endgame, so should hit big numbers, precisely because not many will have watched the show too.

I must be the only Marvel fan that thinks Captain America is a load of shite. Worst thing in the Marvel Universe, but I have to admit they did well with the films and casting.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8355 on: Today at 09:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:47:03 pm
I must be the only Marvel fan that thinks Captain America is a load of shite. Worst thing in the Marvel Universe, but I have to admit they did well with the films and casting.

Id agree to be fair. Not necessarily shite but hes quite a dull character really. Still a big name draw though.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8356 on: Today at 10:19:07 pm »
A product of his time and decades as a capsicle.
