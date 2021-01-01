everything comic book related maybe, not sure it's been such a decline elsewhere. think the quality and the quantity of the films is playing a role too (although there's been lots worse in the run up to this that will end up having taken more money).



Marvel built up a lot of goodwill from everything up to and including End Game. I'd imagine we've reached a point where people have realised that Marvel movies not only aren't a sure thing, but they're more likely to be bad than good, which is something that didn't seem possible just a couple of years ago.I rewatched a few movies over the past week or two (Civil War, Homecoming, GotG 1/2/3, Ultron) and it's pretty stark the difference in quality. Even Doctor Strange 2, which I thought was decent on first viewing, isn't all that great in comparison to the previous phases. The acting, quality/charisma of the leads, writing, direction, everything other than probably the visual effects has been a step down in this phase. Spiderman and GotG have been the only bright spots and neither are returning soon as far as I'm aware? Will Spiderman even continue to be part of the MCU in any significant manner? The TV shows have been a disaster and yet they seem to be a core part of this phase, intertwining with the movies and bringing down both as a result.The next few years of Marvel look wholly uninspiring too. Deadpool 3 is an obvious bright spot, and the hope will be that Marvel don't ruin it in an attempt to bring it into the MCU. I loved Daredevil but it's hard to imagine them not fucking it up considering they want everything to be kid friendly, and the news of major changes happening during production just lowers expectations even further.In a way I think Disney's purchase of Fox has caused them problems in the short-term. Everyone's waiting for Fantastic Four and X-Men, everything before that just feels like filler, which hasn't been helped by the amount of low quality stuff they've been pumping out.