Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:10:36 am
This is fair. Im there day one for Anyone But You  :D

Have to assume Sony will eventually try and bring Spidey into the fold in these films - although I dont think itd be Tom Holland. Maybe capitalise on the popularity of Andrew Garfield and bring him back? Or even just go down the Miles Morales route? Either Sony or Marvel must be desperate to get Miles into live action, between the Spiderverse films and the games hes one of the biggest characters going just now.

Caleb McLaughlin, the  kid from stranger things would be my first choice to play him, although dont know whether theyd hedge for someone with Latin American roots.
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.

So - word of mouth isn't helping.

It may not break 100m domestically. That's unheard of for a comic book movie in the last 10 years or so (minus a couple of outliers).
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.
Apparently close to matching what captain marvel took in its 9th weekend - they're really struggling to draw interest
If Morbius makes more money than your super expensive MCU movie, you have a problem.
Just finished Loki and I'm none the wiser than I was 6 episodes ago.

Wish the shows were more like the old Netflix shows.
Loki S1 was a load of old Dr Who wannabe shite so I don't know why its so revered.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:52:38 am
So - word of mouth isn't helping.

It may not break 100m domestically. That's unheard of for a comic book movie in the last 10 years or so (minus a couple of outliers).

Everything seems to be struggling currently, wouldnt surprise me if a combination of the cost of living crisis and films rapidly appearing on Streaming services is beginning to bite. But I think Marvel will be grateful that their next film is bound to be a winner. In fact looking at whats coming next and the gaps between them, it wouldnt surprise me if theyre back on track with all of the films between now and the end of phase 6.

Theres a natural break now with just 1 film next year in Deadpool 3, with 4 set for the year after, and only 2 over the two years after that to bring the Saga to a close, and reset post 2027.

They might sprinkle some additional films in but wouldnt surprise me now if thats it between now and post 2027, with the potential for no films in 2028 and an X-Men led relaunch in 2029.

Of the remaining films, Thunderbolts is the riskiest, as like Marvels that will be mostly setup by TV shows.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:25:18 am
Everything seems to be struggling currently, wouldn’t surprise me if a combination of the cost of living crisis and films rapidly appearing on Streaming services is beginning to bite.
everything comic book related maybe, not sure it's been such a decline elsewhere. think the quality and the quantity of the films is playing a role too (although there's been lots worse in the run up to this that will end up having taken more money).
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:25:18 am
Everything seems to be struggling currently, wouldnt surprise me if a combination of the cost of living crisis and films rapidly appearing on Streaming services is beginning to bite. But I think Marvel will be grateful that their next film is bound to be a winner. In fact looking at whats coming next and the gaps between them, it wouldnt surprise me if theyre back on track with all of the films between now and the end of phase 6.

Theres a natural break now with just 1 film next year in Deadpool 3, with 4 set for the year after, and only 2 over the two years after that to bring the Saga to a close, and reset post 2027.

They might sprinkle some additional films in but wouldnt surprise me now if thats it between now and post 2027, with the potential for no films in 2028 and an X-Men led relaunch in 2029.

Of the remaining films, Thunderbolts is the riskiest, as like Marvels that will be mostly setup by TV shows.

Yeah, a proper dearth of content for a little while (largely due to the strikes). Deadpool the only movie, and Echo and Agatha seem to be the only Disney+ shows planned. Deadpool should be huge, but don't think either show will have much of an impact. Probably needs that gap to have a chance of getting people interested again.

In terms of what comes after Deadpool, not sure about Captain America. Just haven't clicked with this version, and the TV show doesn't have me looking forward to a film (although Harrison Ford in the MCU will be interesting to see). Fantastic Four really is huge for the future of the MCU... so much riding on it being a success.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:25:06 am
everything comic book related maybe, not sure it's been such a decline elsewhere. think the quality and the quantity of the films is playing a role too (although there's been lots worse in the run up to this that will end up having taken more money).

Marvel built up a lot of goodwill from everything up to and including End Game. I'd imagine we've reached a point where people have realised that Marvel movies not only aren't a sure thing, but they're more likely to be bad than good, which is something that didn't seem possible just a couple of years ago.

I rewatched a few movies over the past week or two (Civil War, Homecoming, GotG 1/2/3, Ultron) and it's pretty stark the difference in quality. Even Doctor Strange 2, which I thought was decent on first viewing, isn't all that great in comparison to the previous phases. The acting, quality/charisma of the leads, writing, direction, everything other than probably the visual effects has been a step down in this phase. Spiderman and GotG have been the only bright spots and neither are returning soon as far as I'm aware? Will Spiderman even continue to be part of the MCU in any significant manner? The TV shows have been a disaster and yet they seem to be a core part of this phase, intertwining with the movies and bringing down both as a result.

The next few years of Marvel look wholly uninspiring too. Deadpool 3 is an obvious bright spot, and the hope will be that Marvel don't ruin it in an attempt to bring it into the MCU. I loved Daredevil but it's hard to imagine them not fucking it up considering they want everything to be kid friendly, and the news of major changes happening during production just lowers expectations even further.

In a way I think Disney's purchase of Fox has caused them problems in the short-term. Everyone's waiting for Fantastic Four and X-Men, everything before that just feels like filler, which hasn't been helped by the amount of low quality stuff they've been pumping out.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:29:15 am
In terms of what comes after Deadpool, not sure about Captain America. Just haven't clicked with this version, and the TV show doesn't have me looking forward to a film (although Harrison Ford in the MCU will be interesting to see). Fantastic Four really is huge for the future of the MCU... so much riding on it being a success.

I was going to say I think the next Captain America has bomb written all over it. Falcon and the Winter Soldier got extremely lukewarm response and that was in a period when Marvel still had a lot of trust from fans. The next film will have the same writers and the director of The Cloverfield Paradox! That does not give me much confidence. They are already doing extensive re-shoots for this as well. Which is why it's been pushed back a whole year in the schedule. Early test screenings were apparently very underwhelming.

I wouldn't call Blade a surefire hit either. It's another that will depend on Disney being willing to allow full R-rated content. It's also reportedly had a lot of problems with the script.

Deadpool 3 is the only safe bet they have right now.
I bet Disney will do the same with Dr who already talking of spins off and reboots and doing things like a series based on adventure of the 8th Doctor Paul McGann
Quote from: Trada on Today at 02:24:16 pm
I bet Disney will do the same with Dr who already talking of spins off and reboots and doing things like a series based on adventure of the 8th Doctor Paul McGann

The saving grace with Doctor Who is that it is still owned by the BBC . Disney+ only have the distribution rights outside the UK.

Doctor who have been doing spin offs for years. Most of what you are talking usually ends up being audio books and comics.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:10:23 pm
I was going to say I think the next Captain America has bomb written all over it. Falcon and the Winter Soldier got extremely lukewarm response and that was in a period when Marvel still had a lot of trust from fans. The next film will have the same writers and the director of The Cloverfield Paradox! That does not give me much confidence. They are already doing extensive re-shoots for this as well. Which is why it's been pushed back a whole year in the schedule. Early test screenings were apparently very underwhelming.

I wouldn't call Blade a surefire hit either. It's another that will depend on Disney being willing to allow full R-rated content. It's also reportedly had a lot of problems with the script.

Deadpool 3 is the only safe bet they have right now.

True, but then Captain Marvel was disliked by many Marvel fans even when everything else landed, so Id guess thats having an impact on the Marvels. Captain America is a bigger name draw than anything other than Spider-Man since Endgame, so should hit big numbers, precisely because not many will have watched the show too.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:37:07 pm
True, but then Captain Marvel was disliked by many Marvel fans even when everything else landed, so Id guess thats having an impact on the Marvels. Captain America is a bigger name draw than anything other than Spider-Man since Endgame, so should hit big numbers, precisely because not many will have watched the show too.

Depends, everyone knows the old Cap is gone so I'm not sure it's really the same draw any more. Sam's a good side character but he doesn't have the same presence and he also doesn't have powers, though I'm sure they'll show him doing a ton of superhuman stuff despite making a big deal of not taking the serum. I was hoping Bucky would get to be the next Cap as it'd be interesting for him to come full circle having been considered a criminal/terrorist for so long.
Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is a draw.

Don't think the Falcon as the new Captain America will have the same level of interest
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:47:39 pm
Depends, everyone knows the old Cap is gone so I'm not sure it's really the same draw any more. Sam's a good side character but he doesn't have the same presence and he also doesn't have powers, though I'm sure they'll show him doing a ton of superhuman stuff despite making a big deal of not taking the serum. I was hoping Bucky would get to be the next Cap as it'd be interesting for him to come full circle having been considered a criminal/terrorist for so long.

The name is a draw without an actors name to the paying public who will most likely see it as a reboot of sorts. Plus itll be the first film for a Black Captain America, which is a big deal.

Perhaps it wont be Id imagine Thunderbolts is riskiest, then maybe Cap and Blade are less predictable then dead certs, but the other four are Deadpool, Fantastic 4 and two Avengers films which will all be massive.
I thought the Marvels was pretty fun but its so utterly forgettable and actually looking back it was actually more like a kids daytime tv movie. Its no surprise its bombed.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:45:00 pm
I thought the Marvels was pretty fun but its so utterly forgettable and actually looking back it was actually more like a kids daytime tv movie. Its no surprise its bombed.

Just of curiosity more than anything, is there actually a link between a film being good and a film being successful? Like do their viewer ratings correlate with their box office takings, especially for franchise films?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:13:35 pm
Just of curiosity more than anything, is there actually a link between a film being good and a film being successful? Like do their viewer ratings correlate with their box office takings, especially for franchise films?

Viewer ratings do help. Not sure if thats what you meant or if you meant critic ratings? Viewing ratings are very important and its word of mouth that does a lot to help a movie.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:11 pm
Viewer ratings do help. Not sure if thats what you meant or if you meant critic ratings? Viewing ratings are very important and its word of mouth that does a lot to help a movie.

I assume both help somewhat but the highest rated films arent the highest grossing films so just wondered how much they correlated, and in this case how much its related because the viewer ratings are decent, which youd assume translates to word of mouth. Could be the promotion campaign or the concept itself didnt resonate, or it could point to a wider struggle.
I think a bunch of different factors affect how much each film ultimately makes, and The Marvels pretty much has everything going against it. Captain Marvel wasn't that well received, there's a lot of Marvel apathy post-Endgame, recent movies haven't been great so people are less likely to think it's guaranteed entertainment, Brie Larson doesn't seem that well liked, the other main characters presumably aren't known by many, and finally it went through significant reshoots which is a red flag for a lot of people.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:47:39 pm
Depends, everyone knows the old Cap is gone so I'm not sure it's really the same draw any more. Sam's a good side character but he doesn't have the same presence and he also doesn't have powers, though I'm sure they'll show him doing a ton of superhuman stuff despite making a big deal of not taking the serum. I was hoping Bucky would get to be the next Cap as it'd be interesting for him to come full circle having been considered a criminal/terrorist for so long.

I wonder if Chadwick dying played into it? They obviously want diversity, and a black actor as one of the main Avengers.

I think Dam is fine as Cap, but Bucky would certainly have been a more interesting choice for the reason you stated.

I also think has has to have the serum or a variant pretty quickly.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 10:41:16 pm
I wonder if Chadwick dying played into it? They obviously want diversity, and a black actor as one of the main Avengers.

I think Dam is fine as Cap, but Bucky would certainly have been a more interesting choice for the reason you stated.

Maybe, but they've got diversity everywhere at this point and so choosing the new Captain America based on something like that feels a bit of an odd choice. There's still a black Black Panther, and now a black Captain America, two black Iron People, a black Captain Marvel sidekick, a black main villain, and Blade (if that ever happens). It's also not like Sam was going to quit if he didn't get the shield. Maybe they felt they needed the winter soldier for Thunderbolts to work, but it seems like a waste of a very popular character/actor.

It feels like making the best movies is pretty low on their priority list at the moment.

Quote
I also think has has to have the serum or a variant pretty quickly

They made a fairly big deal of him not wanting the serum in the show so it'd be a surprise if he turned around and took it. They could maybe give him a big injury early on then inject him with it to heal him, but again it'd kind of go against the show.
