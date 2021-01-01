« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 585323 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,193
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8320 on: Yesterday at 11:41:02 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:10:36 am
This is fair. Im there day one for Anyone But You  :D

Have to assume Sony will eventually try and bring Spidey into the fold in these films - although I dont think itd be Tom Holland. Maybe capitalise on the popularity of Andrew Garfield and bring him back? Or even just go down the Miles Morales route? Either Sony or Marvel must be desperate to get Miles into live action, between the Spiderverse films and the games hes one of the biggest characters going just now.

Caleb McLaughlin, the  kid from stranger things would be my first choice to play him, although dont know whether theyd hedge for someone with Latin American roots.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,656
  • Trada
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8321 on: Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm »
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,706
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 01:52:38 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.

So - word of mouth isn't helping.

It may not break 100m domestically. That's unheard of for a comic book movie in the last 10 years or so (minus a couple of outliers).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:52 am by newterp »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,117
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 02:48:08 am »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:19:03 pm
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.
Apparently close to matching what captain marvel took in its 9th weekend - they're really struggling to draw interest
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 