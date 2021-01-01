This is fair. Im there day one for Anyone But You Have to assume Sony will eventually try and bring Spidey into the fold in these films - although I dont think itd be Tom Holland. Maybe capitalise on the popularity of Andrew Garfield and bring him back? Or even just go down the Miles Morales route? Either Sony or Marvel must be desperate to get Miles into live action, between the Spiderverse films and the games hes one of the biggest characters going just now.
The Marvels had a 78% drop in its 2nd weekend.
