Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:15:11 pm
Watched the Marvels over the weekend.

It is not bad. We're not talking Thor Dark World or anything DC has put out in the last few years. Totally watchable and the VFX are actually very well done.

The Ms Marvel family very funny and the comedy is good. More suited to those that watched and enjoyed Ms Marvel.

Its Marvel fatigue without any real roadmap. This one will not will not be any form of gateway into the next phase of the MCU.

Also no spoiler. There is no end of credits scene. There is an end of film scene but nothing at the end of the credits

Depends what you call it. There is a mid-credit scene thats an important sign of whats ahead.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:17:24 pm
I won't be troubling the box office on this one, not even just the fault of this movie, although reviewers I trust say its an incoherent mess, with the humour all over the place (so Thor: Love and Thunder then!).

But I've got bored giving Marvel movies the benefit of the doubt, just too much badly written forgettable nonsense recently, and the cinema isn't cheap.

I mean Quantumania allegedly got an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (not ruling out some manipulation of these numbers) and it was an awfully written movie that contained so many mystifying writing decisions. Thor Love And Thunder got 76% and it was absolute steaming dogshit.  ;D

Thor was a catastrophe.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:28:21 pm
Agreed. Was very good in latter part of it especially episode you refer to.

Think Sylvie was the star of this season.

I was still confused at the end of Loki. But I hope I got at least this much right:

Spoiler
1. He saved the timeline (or maybe the green parts are always in constant struggle with the black parts)
2. He's now Loki Who Remains
3. He's stuck there on his throne
4. We shouldn't be seeing him in other movies in a starring role - though I could see him doing a dead Jedi role
[close]
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:36:24 pm
I was still confused at the end of Loki. But I hope I got at least this much right:

Spoiler
1. He saved the timeline (or maybe the green parts are always in constant struggle with the black parts)
2. He's now Loki Who Remains
3. He's stuck there on his throne
4. We shouldn't be seeing him in other movies in a starring role - though I could see him doing a dead Jedi role
[close]

Spoiler

All correct, I believe except he saved the timelines (plural), which is where the difference is from the original state. Timelines are no longer pruned but allowed to diverge, which may lead to the multiversal war in Secret Wars.
[close]

I guess the big hope is Deadpool 3 that should hit the Billion mark.

If Deadpool flops then they are in trouble.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:30:56 am
I'm paying for Disney+ so happy to wait the few extra months.

Even those who aren't paying will be waiting only that long. Well, plus a few hours it takes for people to transfer it onto the digital high seas. It's not something that would pull me into the cinema but I'll definitely have it loaded up the first Saturday night after it's streamable. I really liked Ms Marvel so happy enough to see her & the family back.

I'm not massively surprised it had the lowest opening weekend in the MCU ever... there's a definite general malaise about the series since the end of phase 3 that's only getting worse with all the TV content, and there's probably still some incel rage against Brie Larson & Captain Marvel in general that keeps a chunk of the comic book nerds away. Seen some chat too about whether the fact promotion couldn't be done during the actors strike hurt it, though I don't know how much of an effect that would have on something like the MCU as everyone interested knows when this stuff is coming out and doesn't need the actors turning up on the intervie circuit to hear about it.
They've just lost the spark they had. There's no real drama or substance any more. Sadly

Still time to turn it around but they'd need a change of tone. We are getting films like marvels when we were getting civil war
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 08:12:47 pm
They've just lost the spark they had. There's no real drama or substance any more. Sadly

Still time to turn it around but they'd need a change of tone. We are getting films like marvels when we were getting civil war

Maybe there just needs to be an acceptance that it’s difficult, if not impossible to replicate what they had. They came across a combination of good characters, casting and something quite novel with practically a comic book series being played out on the big screen.

They are clearly trying to create a 2.0 version of that initial series. Even if they started to up the quality and produced a number of really good films, it’s still unlikely they will get close to the excitement that first series produced.
Lots of rumours floating about today that Disney are pulling the plug on Majors AND Kang. Avengers The Kang Dynasty to be either reworked or scrapped altogether.

Seems so strange to bin the character off. Surely theyd just recast the role. If its because the audience arent taking to the villain, its probably because they havent dived fully in yet.
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 08:30:43 pm
Lots of rumours floating about today that Disney are pulling the plug on Majors AND Kang. Avengers The Kang Dynasty to be either reworked or scrapped altogether.

Seems so strange to bin the character off. Surely theyd just recast the role. If its because the audience arent taking to the villain, its probably because they havent dived fully in yet.

Cant they just scrap the multiverse thing? Its just not interesting.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:31:51 pm
Cant they just scrap the multiverse thing? Its just not interesting.

It kind of undermines consequences as well, kill of a character?  Just bring them back from another universe!
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 03:45:08 pm
Spoiler

All correct, I believe except he saved the timelines (plural), which is where the difference is from the original state. Timelines are no longer pruned but allowed to diverge, which may lead to the multiversal war in Secret Wars.
[close]

Spoiler
I think they made it clear that he saved the multiverse. Sylvie was a variant and remained. Plus two Mobius variants as well as discussions about the variants of Kang that the TVA are tracking. It also shows Loki pulling on numerous threads as he who remains. 

I think this being a multiverse leaves us open to having more lokis too.
[close]
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:36:24 pm
I was still confused at the end of Loki. But I hope I got at least this much right:

Spoiler
1. He saved the timeline (or maybe the green parts are always in constant struggle with the black parts)
2. He's now Loki Who Remains
3. He's stuck there on his throne
4. We shouldn't be seeing him in other movies in a starring role - though I could see him doing a dead Jedi role
[close]

Spoiler
Answering 4 specifically, there are an infinite number of Loki's and in fact this Loki is not our original Loki. So unless it's coming from Tom's side that he wants to bow out now, I'll be amazed if he doesn't make another appearance. Probably in the next Avengers film. I could see him being the one who brings the Avengers together to fight Kang across the Multiverse. It wouldn't be hard to write him using enchantment on another Loki while he remains on the throne for example. It would make a nice piece of symmetry too, since as a villain he inadvertantly brought the Avengers together in the first place.

He's also now one of the biggest draws Marvel have at a time where they are faltering. With Loki (the show) getting praised so highly too, while nearly every other realese this year has failed, they won't want to lose him.
[close]
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
It kind of undermines consequences as well, kill of a character?  Just bring them back from another universe!

Its not that simple though is it? A variant of a character from a different timeline or universe is still an entirely different person with different memories and relationships. If the person you know dies, they are dead, and taking someone from another universe also renders them dead to that universe.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm
Spoiler
Answering 4 specifically, there are an infinite number of Loki's and in fact this Loki is not our original Loki. So unless it's coming from Tom's side that he wants to bow out now, I'll be amazed if he doesn't make another appearance. Probably in the next Avengers film. I could see him being the one who brings the Avengers together to fight Kang across the Multiverse. It wouldn't be hard to write him using enchantment on another Loki while he remains on the throne for example. It would make a nice piece of symmetry too, since as a villain he inadvertantly brought the Avengers together in the first place.

He's also now one of the biggest draws Marvel have at a time where they are faltering. With Loki (the show) getting praised so highly too, while nearly every other realese this year has failed, they won't want to lose him.
[close]


Spoiler
Wouldn't be surprised if they offer Loki RDJ levels of money to keep his role as Loki
[close]

I think there has been a few issues post End Game
  • They lost 2 of their best Characters, This would be a huge loss for any franchise
  • Kang just doesn't seem as big of threat as what Thanos was, Thanos was actually scary, Kang is just like your average villain
  • The Multiverse is just so much harder to keep track of than the simplicity of the infinity stones
  • There was just far too much  super hero content being put out and so the quality has been lost and people have super hero burn out , Only the two Loki series, Wandavision and MoonKnight have been decent series, Secret Wars had so much more potential but they absoultely ruined it with the ending
    • I'd say Tom Holland as Spider Man & Guardians are the only ones with a big draw movie wise
