I'm paying for Disney+ so happy to wait the few extra months.



Even those who aren't paying will be waiting only that long. Well, plus a few hours it takes for people to transfer it onto the digital high seas. It's not something that would pull me into the cinema but I'll definitely have it loaded up the first Saturday night after it's streamable. I really liked Ms Marvel so happy enough to see her & the family back.I'm not massively surprised it had the lowest opening weekend in the MCU ever... there's a definite general malaise about the series since the end of phase 3 that's only getting worse with all the TV content, and there's probably still some incel rage against Brie Larson & Captain Marvel in general that keeps a chunk of the comic book nerds away. Seen some chat too about whether the fact promotion couldn't be done during the actors strike hurt it, though I don't know how much of an effect that would have on something like the MCU as everyone interested knows when this stuff is coming out and doesn't need the actors turning up on the intervie circuit to hear about it.