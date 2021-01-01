« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Today at 01:30:12 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:15:11 pm
Watched the Marvels over the weekend.

It is not bad. We're not talking Thor Dark World or anything DC has put out in the last few years. Totally watchable and the VFX are actually very well done.

The Ms Marvel family very funny and the comedy is good. More suited to those that watched and enjoyed Ms Marvel.

Its Marvel fatigue without any real roadmap. This one will not will not be any form of gateway into the next phase of the MCU.

Also no spoiler. There is no end of credits scene. There is an end of film scene but nothing at the end of the credits

Depends what you call it. There is a mid-credit scene thats an important sign of whats ahead.
Today at 03:33:01 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:17:24 pm
I won't be troubling the box office on this one, not even just the fault of this movie, although reviewers I trust say its an incoherent mess, with the humour all over the place (so Thor: Love and Thunder then!).

But I've got bored giving Marvel movies the benefit of the doubt, just too much badly written forgettable nonsense recently, and the cinema isn't cheap.

I mean Quantumania allegedly got an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (not ruling out some manipulation of these numbers) and it was an awfully written movie that contained so many mystifying writing decisions. Thor Love And Thunder got 76% and it was absolute steaming dogshit.  ;D

Thor was a catastrophe.
Today at 03:36:24 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:28:21 pm
Agreed. Was very good in latter part of it especially episode you refer to.

Think Sylvie was the star of this season.

I was still confused at the end of Loki. But I hope I got at least this much right:

Spoiler
1. He saved the timeline (or maybe the green parts are always in constant struggle with the black parts)
2. He's now Loki Who Remains
3. He's stuck there on his throne
4. We shouldn't be seeing him in other movies in a starring role - though I could see him doing a dead Jedi role
[close]
Today at 03:45:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:36:24 pm
I was still confused at the end of Loki. But I hope I got at least this much right:

Spoiler
1. He saved the timeline (or maybe the green parts are always in constant struggle with the black parts)
2. He's now Loki Who Remains
3. He's stuck there on his throne
4. We shouldn't be seeing him in other movies in a starring role - though I could see him doing a dead Jedi role
[close]

Spoiler

All correct, I believe except he saved the timelines (plural), which is where the difference is from the original state. Timelines are no longer pruned but allowed to diverge, which may lead to the multiversal war in Secret Wars.
[close]

Today at 06:17:01 pm
I guess the big hope is Deadpool 3 that should hit the Billion mark.

If Deadpool flops then they are in trouble.
Today at 06:39:41 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:30:56 am
I'm paying for Disney+ so happy to wait the few extra months.

Even those who aren't paying will be waiting only that long. Well, plus a few hours it takes for people to transfer it onto the digital high seas. It's not something that would pull me into the cinema but I'll definitely have it loaded up the first Saturday night after it's streamable. I really liked Ms Marvel so happy enough to see her & the family back.

I'm not massively surprised it had the lowest opening weekend in the MCU ever... there's a definite general malaise about the series since the end of phase 3 that's only getting worse with all the TV content, and there's probably still some incel rage against Brie Larson & Captain Marvel in general that keeps a chunk of the comic book nerds away. Seen some chat too about whether the fact promotion couldn't be done during the actors strike hurt it, though I don't know how much of an effect that would have on something like the MCU as everyone interested knows when this stuff is coming out and doesn't need the actors turning up on the intervie circuit to hear about it.
Today at 08:12:47 pm
They've just lost the spark they had. There's no real drama or substance any more. Sadly

Still time to turn it around but they'd need a change of tone. We are getting films like marvels when we were getting civil war
