Watched the Marvels over the weekend.
It is not bad. We're not talking Thor Dark World or anything DC has put out in the last few years. Totally watchable and the VFX are actually very well done.
The Ms Marvel family very funny and the comedy is good. More suited to those that watched and enjoyed Ms Marvel.
Its Marvel fatigue without any real roadmap. This one will not will not be any form of gateway into the next phase of the MCU.
Also no spoiler. There is no end of credits scene. There is an end of film scene but nothing at the end of the credits
Depends what you call it. There is a mid-credit scene thats an important sign of whats ahead.