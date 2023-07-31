Just finished Secret Invasion over a 3 day period, after the first 2 episodes i thought 'this is getting interesting' then it just falls off a cliff.



I just don't know what it is but Marvel just cannot grasp the concept of a series. Whilst Loki is far and away the best of what theyve produced they just never have that grip factor, where you can't wait for the next episode or you have to watch 10 in a row.



Best Marvel series ever was Agents of Shield





Loki looks like it might be the end of the multiverse at last, hopefully.



The problem is the TV shows are movies that have just been slowed down to fill six episodes. It's no surprise that the two shows generally regarded as the best of the D+ lot are Loki and Wandavision, both of which embrace the episodic format. Wandavision does it very explicitly, with each episode a different TV decade, but Loki does it to a lesser extend too and is all the better for it.Secret Invasion is the first one I've binned off completely. Thought Falcon and WS was very dull but I stuck with it. Hawkeye was lightweight but fun. Moon Knight was at least entertaining because Ocar Isaac is a star. Ms Marvel started well then dropped off, but had enough going for it. She Hulk wasn't for me, but didn't hate it, and it at least knew what it was trying to be.I'll probably watch Echo, since they're releasing it all in one go - not a good sign, but I want to see it for the Kingpin/Daredevil element. Beyond that, I'll probably watch the Agatha show because it's Kathryn Hahn, and I'm excited for the Daredevil series. Which I'm presuming will be proper adventure of the week stuff, since it's going to be a mammoth 18 episodes long.No chance IMO. Deadpool is going to be multiverse mad, and there's no way the two Avengers films planned for later this year (Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars) won't all be about the multiverse.But Marvel probably need to do a reset, like in the comics. It's unwieldy now, imagine what it'll be like in a few years when the Fantastic Four and X-Men are in play.