Im still feeling the same as my previous in Aug, nothing really bringing me back to the MCU.
I watched Guardians 3 as I am a fan of James Gunns work but that was clearly a film to give Drax, Starlord etc
an escape route, which I think only adds to this MCU just needing a rethink or just not be interconnected anymore as I think they were the one part of the MCU after the OG avengers which was keeping people interested.
I suppose again the challenge for them is how do you top the infinity stones story arc and make it engaging. The Marvel universe obviously has lots of character source to do this but theyre failing in doing this so far in my opinion.
A big problem they have is that the first generation of the wider* 'Avengers' had a lot of characters who were really likeable, but also interesting. Tony Stark, Nat, Wanda, the GoG's, T'Challa, Steve Rogers.
Stark, Nat, T'Challa, Rogers are all dead. They've turned Wanda into a deranged super-villain. The GoG's have dispersed (and James Gunn departed the MCU)
The Ant Man films have got progressively worse with Scott Laing not seeming as really likeable as he was in the first. I don't take to the Dr Strange character at all. Thor has been all over the place - but never exactly likeable. Falcon, Winter Soldier, Hawkeye are all a bit 'meh'.
Ruffallo makes Hulk, but MCU haven't developed him that well. I liked Captain Marvel in her film, but the 'deus ex machina' aspect of her means the MCU sidelined her a lot so you don't build that affinity with her (and she can seem cold). Spiderman very likeable but he can't hold it all up
That's even before you get to the multiverse theme, which is just too massive and perplexing a concept.
* in terms of all the forces who combined to defeat Thanos