Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 08:21:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 31, 2023, 08:20:40 pm
It seemed like a really blah series.

And Fury was a pansy.

He went from "This is my fight alone" to "You got this" pretty quickly.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 11:10:49 pm
Secret Wars was a mess, mad the final episode turned into the thing the She-Hulk finale was mocking.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 12:06:31 am
I know the series is part of a bigger picture, but when Talos was telling Fury how he and his other 19 skrulls made his career via them going undercover, I think that would have made a better miniseries. You even have them almost uncovering hydra.

But a nice bit of trivia for you. I thought I recognised SLJs wife, so looked her up. She played his characters mother in Unbreakable :)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 04:39:07 am
Quote from: tubby on July 31, 2023, 04:49:29 pm
I dunno, looks a lot like Dr Who to me.

That's what I thought when watching it
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 08:12:16 am
Just finished Secret Invasion over a 3 day period, after the first 2 episodes i thought 'this is getting interesting' then it just falls off a cliff.

I just don't know what it is but Marvel just cannot grasp the concept of a series. Whilst Loki is far and away the best of what theyve produced they just never have that grip factor, where you can't wait for the next episode or you have to watch 10 in a row.

Best Marvel series ever was Agents of Shield
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 08:18:17 am
Quote from: Red Viper on July 29, 2023, 09:14:24 am
I suspect that'll never get brought up again. Like the dead celestial sticking out of the ocean.

I heard that dead celestial was going to be a huge part of an upcoming plot. Made of adamantium allegedly.

Loki looks like it might be the end of the multiverse at last, hopefully.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 09:02:09 am
Quote from: redwillow on August  1, 2023, 08:12:16 am
Just finished Secret Invasion over a 3 day period, after the first 2 episodes i thought 'this is getting interesting' then it just falls off a cliff.

I just don't know what it is but Marvel just cannot grasp the concept of a series. Whilst Loki is far and away the best of what theyve produced they just never have that grip factor, where you can't wait for the next episode or you have to watch 10 in a row.

Best Marvel series ever was Agents of Shield

The problem is the TV shows are movies that have just been slowed down to fill six episodes. It's no surprise that the two shows generally regarded as the best of the D+ lot are Loki and Wandavision, both of which embrace the episodic format. Wandavision does it very explicitly, with each episode a different TV decade, but Loki does it to a lesser extend too and is all the better for it.

Secret Invasion is the first one I've binned off completely. Thought Falcon and WS was very dull but I stuck with it. Hawkeye was lightweight but fun. Moon Knight was at least entertaining because Ocar Isaac is a star. Ms Marvel started well then dropped off, but had enough going for it. She Hulk wasn't for me, but didn't hate it, and it at least knew what it was trying to be.

I'll probably watch Echo, since they're releasing it all in one go - not a good sign, but I want to see it for the Kingpin/Daredevil element. Beyond that, I'll probably watch the Agatha show because it's Kathryn Hahn, and I'm excited for the Daredevil series. Which I'm presuming will be proper adventure of the week stuff, since it's going to be a mammoth 18 episodes long.

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August  1, 2023, 08:18:17 am

Loki looks like it might be the end of the multiverse at last, hopefully.

No chance IMO. Deadpool is going to be multiverse mad, and there's no way the two Avengers films planned for later this year (Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars) won't all be about the multiverse.

But Marvel probably need to do a reset, like in the comics. It's unwieldy now, imagine what it'll be like in a few years when the Fantastic Four and X-Men are in play.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 2, 2023, 05:21:24 pm
Quote from: redwillow on August  1, 2023, 08:12:16 am


Best Marvel series ever was Agents of Shield

It was good but you can't have watched the Netflix Marvel series (worst being Iron Fist).
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 2, 2023, 05:24:07 pm
AoS just went on way too long, was really good when it started.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 2, 2023, 09:52:30 pm
Just watched Guardians 3. 15 minutes into it i realised why it would be better than the recent movies. Jeopardy. I loved it. So glad I watched it in the house though,  I was in bits at times. I am so invested in these movies.

Anyway, I reckon I can get at least two tattoos out of that.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 11, 2023, 04:33:51 pm
Secret Invasion...just got to the end of S01...and like, WTF!

Granted I don't read the comics so don't know the details behind every big Marvel character's origin but.....

The idea that you can just recreate all of the most powerful heroes and villains, simply by collecting their DNA and sticking it in a microwave ::)

Why has no one in the MU ever thought of this ingenious plan before? ::)

Absolutely get fucked! Feel like it shat on everything that came before it....just for a 30 seconds fight (appreciate they are going to lean on this heavy in what's to come)

Feels cheap AF!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 12, 2023, 01:23:31 am
I don't know how you can have a spy show featuring shapeshifting aliens and not have a single surprise/reveal/double cross in the whole thing.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 13, 2023, 09:04:47 am
I think the MCU is on its last legs. Since the infinity stones story ended the MCU has been in limbo with its story arc. None of the films and tv shows in Phase 4 added much and other than Black Panther Wakanda forever which was obviously emotionally charged, the rest have been a bit meh.

They almost need a rethink about what they want from it and then go again but the issue is how do you top the infinity stones piece.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 13, 2023, 09:52:40 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on August 13, 2023, 09:04:47 am
I think the MCU is on its last legs. Since the infinity stones story ended the MCU has been in limbo with its story arc. None of the films and tv shows in Phase 4 added much and other than Black Panther Wakanda forever which was obviously emotionally charged, the rest have been a bit meh.

They almost need a rethink about what they want from it and then go again but the issue is how do you top the infinity stones piece.
Totally agree with this - it's going down the crapper fairly fast. It was those left field films like the original Guardians of the Galaxy and the first Waititi Thor outing which kept it fresh for me. It's very stale at the moment. Maybe its just had it's day in terms of full length features and they should go the Star Wars route.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 13, 2023, 12:00:28 pm
Quote from: RedKenWah on August 13, 2023, 09:04:47 am
I think the MCU is on its last legs. Since the infinity stones story ended the MCU has been in limbo with its story arc. None of the films and tv shows in Phase 4 added much and other than Black Panther Wakanda forever which was obviously emotionally charged, the rest have been a bit meh.

They almost need a rethink about what they want from it and then go again but the issue is how do you top the infinity stones piece.

Yep. Too much content, not enough quality, and none of it means anything or is connected to each other. And now they're even cheapening and undermining the earlier stuff that was good. After Endgame, instead of going bigger they should've dialled it down, and started on a small scale like they did right at the beginning - then build it up gradually. They could've used a combination of TV shows and films to tell a story that was all connected, but instead we've just got this mess.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 13, 2023, 12:17:12 pm
I'll get back into it once they introduce F4 and the X-Men.

Only thing I'll watch till then is Deadpool 3, which has now been moved indefinitely from May '24
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 15, 2023, 10:07:59 am
I'm very much with people on the criticism of recent Marvel, but on a more positive note Guardians 3 was good. Definitely not as good as GOTG1 but maybe just as good as 2. The best Marvel/Disney movie since Endgame for sure (Spiderman No Way Home was slightly better IMO, but that's not Disney).

Still think overall/big-picture, the recent Marvel stuff is a complete mess.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 15, 2023, 12:46:29 pm
Caught the latest Sony Animated Spiderverse at the weekend. It's good, I'm not a comic book guy at all but am vaguely aware of the different versions from different publications and enjoyed seeing them all living in Spiderville (although given how many of them seem to be hanging out there, who's keeping an eye on each of the New Yorks?).

It didn't seem as inventive art-wise as the 1st one (except the Punk guy) but that's not a huge deal. Like many modern movies though, it felt way too long. And I had no idea it was going to end on a "To be continued..." after all that anyway... I'm not sure it's good 'enough' to deserve that.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 31, 2023, 11:14:57 pm
Stuck at home and in bed after foot surgery and have decided to catch up on some of the Marvel stuff I've missed. Black Widow was a decent enough watch and Ant Man 3 was a bit crap.

That's me all caught up with the films so I'm going to move onto a TV series. I've seen WandaVision and Loki. Was thinking either The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, or Secret Invasion. Thoughts between the 3? Or am I missing a better option?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8139 on: August 31, 2023, 11:47:36 pm »


I'd do the rest of the series in order & then go back and watch the Netflix series if you haven't already.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
September 1, 2023, 12:19:39 am
If youve got a lot of time on your hands then going through the 90s animated series is great for giving an overview of major plot lines across Marvel in a somewhat intersected, somewhat serialised universe. Theyre a little (okay a lot) goofy a times but at their heart theyre a good foundation for what a full Marvel universe could look like if it was just modernised correctly.

Found a running order online for watching all of the series together in a chronological order and have made my way through, with only a couple of Hulk and Spider-Mans to go. X-Men is problem the best of them, with Spoderman a closer second, but theres good moments and episodes in all of them. They dont take themselves seriously and theres no over the top stress on continuity, with the best sections being the multi-episode storylines.

Also, it could pay off as theres a X-Men 97 series coming out that will continue the story.

Looking to jump into the Netflix series next.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
September 5, 2023, 09:56:52 pm
And,  Jessica Jones is back for Daredevil. They better not fuck this up.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 7, 2023, 07:32:29 am
Silver Surfer 90s show was very good too, although unfortunately cancelled on a cliff hanger.


Good, intriguing opening to Loki series 2.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 7, 2023, 09:59:09 pm
Loki back with a bang. Its so good to have GOOD Marvel watching
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 8, 2023, 08:09:36 am
Saw Guardians 3 last night and wasn't impressed.  Really cheesy all the way through, felt like I was watching a proper Disney movie.  They tried to balance it out with the tough to watch bits but it felt like a movie too far for me.

Did enjoy them just battering the bad guy at the end though instead of him being able to take on the entire team.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 11, 2023, 07:48:38 am
Really enjoyed that first new episode of Loki

Got a quick question...

Am i right in that when sylvia killed Kang its caused all the Kang variants to be unleashed so to speak? or were they always there? i really can't remember that last episode of series 1
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 11, 2023, 09:25:09 am
Quote from: LiamG on October 11, 2023, 07:48:38 am
Really enjoyed that first new episode of Loki

Got a quick question...

Am i right in that when sylvia killed Kang its caused all the Kang variants to be unleashed so to speak? or were they always there? i really can't remember that last episode of series 1
yes, he who remains was the Kang who'd defeated the rest and then set himself up at the end of time to control the time lines via himself and the TVA to stop branches occurring and thus avoid any other Kang variants returning.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 11, 2023, 06:14:16 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September  5, 2023, 09:56:52 pm
And,  Jessica Jones is back for Daredevil. They better not fuck this up.

Looks like they have


The Hollywood Reporter
Daredevil Born Again! Marvel has let go of writers and directors of its #Daredevil show after being less than enthused by what had been shot so far. (The hero doesnt even show up in costume until the episode 4!) The show will now undergo a creative reboot


@DiscussingFilm
Marvel found that DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN wasnt working because it was more of a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix versions action & violence.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 11, 2023, 07:10:11 pm
Quote from: Trada on October 11, 2023, 06:14:16 pm
Looks like they have


The Hollywood Reporter
Daredevil Born Again! Marvel has let go of writers and directors of its #Daredevil show after being less than enthused by what had been shot so far. (The hero doesnt even show up in costume until the episode 4!) The show will now undergo a creative reboot


@DiscussingFilm
Marvel found that DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN wasnt working because it was more of a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix versions action & violence.

I don't trust Marvel to write a legal procedural drama but not going to lie the idea of that seems way more interesting than just another superhero show
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 12, 2023, 08:27:26 am
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
October 13, 2023, 03:46:14 pm
Enjoying Loki S2 so far. Usually I get annoyed when shows retcon stuff but in this case I'm actually glad they've undone a few things from S1.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
Not feeling Loki season 2 at all in the first couple of episodes all a bit predictable
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 12:43:37 am
I really wish they'd release it in one go or at least 2 episodes every week.
