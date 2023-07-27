« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 27, 2023, 06:10:53 pm
Quote from: classycarra on July 27, 2023, 05:05:10 pm
if you chilled out a little, you'll see that I didn't apply them to the whole show - literally over two posts I was clear I was only talking about clips I'd seen. You just seemed to go from 0-100mph regardless

you mention a dislike of echo chambers (even though I shared my views based on literally 0 prior discussion with anyone about them!) but this sounds an awful lot like you're after an echo chamber in this quote here - in terms of only wanting to hear from people who've watched every second of it (which will have selection bias skewing to those matching your views)

Its not like youve only seen snippets, youve only seen snippets posted by people who didnt like it. Itd be amazing you if you thought anything other than it looked bad in that case. To go from that to commenting on the script, the effects, the acting and the soap opera end of episode reveals is quite impressive.

An echo chamber is being in a space where you only hear the same opinions, not with people who have the same level of information. I dont think its much to ask. Similar to how I wouldnt take someones view on a game or player seriously if theyd only seen the YouTube highlights.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 27, 2023, 06:41:49 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on July 27, 2023, 12:38:48 pm
What made the MCU so good was the fact that all roads lead to Thanos and the infinity stones and the fact that you had to wait 6 months each time to get an update, but you knew everything was leading to Thanos and the big movie at the end.

What i dont get right now is they have announced the Kang Dynasty film and the Secret films but literally nothing is leading up to it apart from a post cred scene in one movie and maybe Loki season 2. Literally every other film/TV show has its own story and doesnt really set up anything going fwd. What Marvel did brilliant in the infinity saga was tee up the next thing and make you feel like you couldnt wait for it, at the moment right now its more you actually would rather wait and maybe they need to slow down a bit.

Im assuming the Secret films will be linked into the Kang with Kang orchestrating it.

As for where everything else is heading, I think you got a few strands:

Armor Wars & Brave New World & Thunderbolts: Black Widow, Shang-chi, FATWS , Secret Invasion, Black Panther, Iron Heart

Midnight Suns: Moon Knight, Blade, Agatha, Eternals

The Marvels: Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel, Wandavision

Kang/Multiverse: Loki, Quantumania, Doctor Strange,

Grounded stuff: Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Echo,  Daredevil

Space stuff: Eternals, Thor, GOTG3

The Marvels and Space bits may well link together, as will the grounded bits and Armor war, which will all be brought together through Kang and the F4, in Secret Wars with some kind of Young Avengers and World War Hulk films as part of the build up.

It is a bit vague, but theres multiple properties coming now and the first phases werent all particularly linked until later in the series. One of the positives of Secret Invasion is it did cover a lot of these areas and Im far clearer now than I was prior to it. Im hoping in retrospect everything will be clearer as the saga moves towards its conclusion raising the way people view the previous films and series but Id agree that shouldnt have to be the case.

Also, I dont think the Midnight Suns part will link in as much with the rest, which may be to its benefit.

The next three properties are Loki Season 2, The Marvels and Echo all of which cover different areas and should help shed light on what the future holds for the Kang and the TVA in Loki, Kree/Skrulls, Mutants (and potentially some Eternals follow up) in the Marvels and the whole Hawkeye, Daredevil,  Kate Bishop, Kingpin lot in Echo, to be picked up quickly again in Daredevil which apparently drops early 2024. Come the end of all that, I think everything will be firmly pointed at the Brave New World and Thunderbolts back to back films at the end of 2024, which should lead us into Phase 6 with a clear path towards a conclusion.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 29, 2023, 08:04:04 am
That final episode was not the best was it?

Spoiler
Seriously, lets give two skulls the DNA of every single Avenger, what the hell?
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 29, 2023, 08:45:30 am
Quote from: LiamG on July 29, 2023, 08:04:04 am
That final episode was not the best was it?

Spoiler
Seriously, lets give two skulls the DNA of every single Avenger, what the hell?
[close]

Spoiler
The technology still exists too. Nobody destroyed it anyway so more Super Skrulls could be incoming if Gaia wants.

But then it is a thing in the comics too with Klrt, so maybe shell grow into being or developing the villain for the Fantastic Four film.
[close]
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 29, 2023, 09:14:24 am
I suspect that'll never get brought up again. Like the dead celestial sticking out of the ocean.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 29, 2023, 12:38:03 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on July 29, 2023, 09:14:24 am
I suspect that'll never get brought up again. Like the dead celestial sticking out of the ocean.

That could just be explained away as a geological incident to be fair, or such oddities are taken as less significant incidents by the general public given everything thats happened to them. Do we even know that it was stable and wasnt quickly washed away into the sea? Id imagine the massive celestial in the sky would more of a big talking point.

I did see a good point the other day on the MCU timeline though, whilst its been more than 4 years since endgame in our time, most of the series and films taking place since all take place within a year of each other in MCU timeline with the films and series often being out of chronological order and overlapping in a way that didnt seem to happen so much in the first saga given there was less content.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 04:46:16 pm
Loki Season 2 trailer - think it looks great. First one was excellent IMO, just something completely different for Marvel, and this looks in a similar vein. They need something decent after the recent run they've been on...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wfdcIlMptvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wfdcIlMptvA</a>
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 04:49:29 pm
I dunno, looks a lot like Dr Who to me.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 04:57:03 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2023, 04:46:16 pm
Loki Season 2 trailer - think it looks great. First one was excellent IMO, just something completely different for Marvel, and this looks in a similar vein. They need something decent after the recent run they've been on...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wfdcIlMptvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wfdcIlMptvA</a>

This looks good. That Secret Wars show was so bad I jumped out of my own window after about 15 mins.

Disney looks a shambolic shit show atm, in league with other streamers as they work hard to screw: the writer's industry, actors and in a stroke of rare genius; the cinema industry too.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 06:19:37 pm
Quote from: tubby on July 31, 2023, 04:49:29 pm
I dunno, looks a lot like Dr Who to me.

As long as it's Tennant-Smith era then I'm all for it.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 07:05:35 pm
I just finished secret invasion, and this could well be me not paying enough attention, but it seemed a bit of a mess?

A couple of examples. The attack on the motorcade, I think its was Rhoady that said there 37 dead Russians proving it was a Russian plot, but they would have all reverted to skrull form. I know there was a line later saying the Russians were in cahoots with the skrulls, but it seemed like an afterthought to try and fill in a plot hole.

Secondly, the superhero formula seemed to come out of no where in the last couple of episodes.

I did read there were four months of reshoots, which is a lot for something about three hours long, and never seems to be a good sign.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 08:20:40 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 31, 2023, 07:05:35 pm
I just finished secret invasion, and this could well be me not paying enough attention, but it seemed a bit of a mess?

A couple of examples. The attack on the motorcade, I think its was Rhoady that said there 37 dead Russians proving it was a Russian plot, but they would have all reverted to skrull form. I know there was a line later saying the Russians were in cahoots with the skrulls, but it seemed like an afterthought to try and fill in a plot hole.

Secondly, the superhero formula seemed to come out of no where in the last couple of episodes.

I did read there were four months of reshoots, which is a lot for something about three hours long, and never seems to be a good sign.

It seemed like a really blah series.

And Fury was a pansy.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 08:21:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 31, 2023, 08:20:40 pm
It seemed like a really blah series.

And Fury was a pansy.

He went from "This is my fight alone" to "You got this" pretty quickly.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
July 31, 2023, 11:10:49 pm
Secret Wars was a mess, mad the final episode turned into the thing the She-Hulk finale was mocking.

"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Gamertag: Chosen John

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 12:06:31 am
I know the series is part of a bigger picture, but when Talos was telling Fury how he and his other 19 skrulls made his career via them going undercover, I think that would have made a better miniseries. You even have them almost uncovering hydra.

But a nice bit of trivia for you. I thought I recognised SLJs wife, so looked her up. She played his characters mother in Unbreakable :)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 04:39:07 am
Quote from: tubby on July 31, 2023, 04:49:29 pm
I dunno, looks a lot like Dr Who to me.

That's what I thought when watching it
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 08:12:16 am
Just finished Secret Invasion over a 3 day period, after the first 2 episodes i thought 'this is getting interesting' then it just falls off a cliff.

I just don't know what it is but Marvel just cannot grasp the concept of a series. Whilst Loki is far and away the best of what theyve produced they just never have that grip factor, where you can't wait for the next episode or you have to watch 10 in a row.

Best Marvel series ever was Agents of Shield
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 08:18:17 am
Quote from: Red Viper on July 29, 2023, 09:14:24 am
I suspect that'll never get brought up again. Like the dead celestial sticking out of the ocean.

I heard that dead celestial was going to be a huge part of an upcoming plot. Made of adamantium allegedly.

Loki looks like it might be the end of the multiverse at last, hopefully.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 1, 2023, 09:02:09 am
Quote from: redwillow on August  1, 2023, 08:12:16 am
Just finished Secret Invasion over a 3 day period, after the first 2 episodes i thought 'this is getting interesting' then it just falls off a cliff.

I just don't know what it is but Marvel just cannot grasp the concept of a series. Whilst Loki is far and away the best of what theyve produced they just never have that grip factor, where you can't wait for the next episode or you have to watch 10 in a row.

Best Marvel series ever was Agents of Shield

The problem is the TV shows are movies that have just been slowed down to fill six episodes. It's no surprise that the two shows generally regarded as the best of the D+ lot are Loki and Wandavision, both of which embrace the episodic format. Wandavision does it very explicitly, with each episode a different TV decade, but Loki does it to a lesser extend too and is all the better for it.

Secret Invasion is the first one I've binned off completely. Thought Falcon and WS was very dull but I stuck with it. Hawkeye was lightweight but fun. Moon Knight was at least entertaining because Ocar Isaac is a star. Ms Marvel started well then dropped off, but had enough going for it. She Hulk wasn't for me, but didn't hate it, and it at least knew what it was trying to be.

I'll probably watch Echo, since they're releasing it all in one go - not a good sign, but I want to see it for the Kingpin/Daredevil element. Beyond that, I'll probably watch the Agatha show because it's Kathryn Hahn, and I'm excited for the Daredevil series. Which I'm presuming will be proper adventure of the week stuff, since it's going to be a mammoth 18 episodes long.

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August  1, 2023, 08:18:17 am

Loki looks like it might be the end of the multiverse at last, hopefully.

No chance IMO. Deadpool is going to be multiverse mad, and there's no way the two Avengers films planned for later this year (Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars) won't all be about the multiverse.

But Marvel probably need to do a reset, like in the comics. It's unwieldy now, imagine what it'll be like in a few years when the Fantastic Four and X-Men are in play.
« Last Edit: August 1, 2023, 09:07:32 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 2, 2023, 05:21:24 pm
Quote from: redwillow on August  1, 2023, 08:12:16 am


Best Marvel series ever was Agents of Shield

It was good but you can't have watched the Netflix Marvel series (worst being Iron Fist).
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 2, 2023, 05:24:07 pm
AoS just went on way too long, was really good when it started.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 2, 2023, 09:52:30 pm
Just watched Guardians 3. 15 minutes into it i realised why it would be better than the recent movies. Jeopardy. I loved it. So glad I watched it in the house though,  I was in bits at times. I am so invested in these movies.

Anyway, I reckon I can get at least two tattoos out of that.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
August 11, 2023, 04:33:51 pm
Secret Invasion...just got to the end of S01...and like, WTF!

Granted I don't read the comics so don't know the details behind every big Marvel character's origin but.....

Spoiler
The idea that you can just recreate all of the most powerful heroes and villains, simply by collecting their DNA and sticking it in a microwave ::)

Why has no one in the MU ever thought of this ingenious plan before? ::)

Absolutely get fucked! Feel like it shat on everything that came before it....just for a 30 seconds fight (appreciate they are going to lean on this heavy in what's to come)

Feels cheap AF!
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 01:23:31 am
I don't know how you can have a spy show featuring shapeshifting aliens and not have a single surprise/reveal/double cross in the whole thing.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:04:47 am
I think the MCU is on its last legs. Since the infinity stones story ended the MCU has been in limbo with its story arc. None of the films and tv shows in Phase 4 added much and other than Black Panther Wakanda forever which was obviously emotionally charged, the rest have been a bit meh.

They almost need a rethink about what they want from it and then go again but the issue is how do you top the infinity stones piece.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:52:40 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 09:04:47 am
I think the MCU is on its last legs. Since the infinity stones story ended the MCU has been in limbo with its story arc. None of the films and tv shows in Phase 4 added much and other than Black Panther Wakanda forever which was obviously emotionally charged, the rest have been a bit meh.

They almost need a rethink about what they want from it and then go again but the issue is how do you top the infinity stones piece.
Totally agree with this - it's going down the crapper fairly fast. It was those left field films like the original Guardians of the Galaxy and the first Waititi Thor outing which kept it fresh for me. It's very stale at the moment. Maybe its just had it's day in terms of full length features and they should go the Star Wars route.
