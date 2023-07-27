What made the MCU so good was the fact that all roads lead to Thanos and the infinity stones and the fact that you had to wait 6 months each time to get an update, but you knew everything was leading to Thanos and the big movie at the end.



What i dont get right now is they have announced the Kang Dynasty film and the Secret films but literally nothing is leading up to it apart from a post cred scene in one movie and maybe Loki season 2. Literally every other film/TV show has its own story and doesnt really set up anything going fwd. What Marvel did brilliant in the infinity saga was tee up the next thing and make you feel like you couldnt wait for it, at the moment right now its more you actually would rather wait and maybe they need to slow down a bit.



Im assuming the Secret films will be linked into the Kang with Kang orchestrating it.As for where everything else is heading, I think you got a few strands:Armor Wars & Brave New World & Thunderbolts: Black Widow, Shang-chi, FATWS , Secret Invasion, Black Panther, Iron HeartMidnight Suns: Moon Knight, Blade, Agatha, EternalsThe Marvels: Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel, WandavisionKang/Multiverse: Loki, Quantumania, Doctor Strange,Grounded stuff: Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Echo, DaredevilSpace stuff: Eternals, Thor, GOTG3The Marvels and Space bits may well link together, as will the grounded bits and Armor war, which will all be brought together through Kang and the F4, in Secret Wars with some kind of Young Avengers and World War Hulk films as part of the build up.It is a bit vague, but theres multiple properties coming now and the first phases werent all particularly linked until later in the series. One of the positives of Secret Invasion is it did cover a lot of these areas and Im far clearer now than I was prior to it. Im hoping in retrospect everything will be clearer as the saga moves towards its conclusion raising the way people view the previous films and series but Id agree that shouldnt have to be the case.Also, I dont think the Midnight Suns part will link in as much with the rest, which may be to its benefit.The next three properties are Loki Season 2, The Marvels and Echo all of which cover different areas and should help shed light on what the future holds for the Kang and the TVA in Loki, Kree/Skrulls, Mutants (and potentially some Eternals follow up) in the Marvels and the whole Hawkeye, Daredevil, Kate Bishop, Kingpin lot in Echo, to be picked up quickly again in Daredevil which apparently drops early 2024. Come the end of all that, I think everything will be firmly pointed at the Brave New World and Thunderbolts back to back films at the end of 2024, which should lead us into Phase 6 with a clear path towards a conclusion.