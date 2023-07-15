« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 564660 times)

Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8080 on: July 15, 2023, 08:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2023, 01:37:33 pm
I am a little disappointed that they have rushed to bring super skrulls into this season, this one should have been focused on the whole paranoia aspect of a hidden foe and there's no need to power up that foe when they already have a major power while also being stronger and more resilient than the humans they are up against. It almost feels like they are trying to tie up everything skrull in these 6 eps, while having an excuse for a cgi-fest battle of a finale between Gravik and Giah when this show simply doesn't need that and you could have easily saved super skrulls for a subsequent appearance in a show/movie when they return after having been foiled by more mundane means in this one.

Its part of the Secret Invasion storyline though. I wonder if theyll destroy the technology or keep it open so theres always the question around whether an odd acting superhero is a skrull. I do agree it was quite rushed and could have been part of a longer episode run, or have it so the technology already existed so that wed have to look back through MCU canon and see where the skrulls may have been hiding, but only have that discovery made Kate in the series.

Theres still a lot more skrull stuff to come though as Kree vs Skrull could come about. My guess is The Marvels ties a lot of these things together.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Skeeve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8081 on: July 15, 2023, 09:01:13 pm »
Super skrulls were needed in the original storyline though because it involved heroes (and villains) with super powers, that isn't the case here and they are just in place for a finale battle.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8082 on: July 15, 2023, 09:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2023, 09:01:13 pm
Super skrulls were needed in the original storyline though because it involved heroes (and villains) with super powers, that isn't the case here and they are just in place for a finale battle.

Yeah, I do agree. This is more of a spy thriller.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline thegoodfella

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8083 on: July 18, 2023, 12:38:51 am »
Finally saw Antman Quantumania and it is not as bad as it was made out to be. There were hints of some interesting ideas but none of them were explored at any depth, just mere mentions of socialism, freedom/terror, colonizer/conqueror, among others. The problem is that everything has got to be quick and new characters introduced and cast away at beakneck pace.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8084 on: July 20, 2023, 02:57:22 pm »
Another good episode. Its all coming together nicely for the finale  next week.

Theyre definitely leaving the door open in future for more reveals with this technology in play and now the harvest too.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8085 on: July 22, 2023, 11:16:02 am »
The thing people are missing about Quantumania accounting is that yeah, OK it might have squeeked a profit but everyone who has seen it thinks it was dogshit and will be less likely to see the next movie. I know my days of trying to see the movies in cinemas are long gone now, or at least until something like F4 comes along.
Online stewil007

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8086 on: July 24, 2023, 01:13:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on July 22, 2023, 11:16:02 am
The thing people are missing about Quantumania accounting is that yeah, OK it might have squeeked a profit but everyone who has seen it thinks it was dogshit and will be less likely to see the next movie. I know my days of trying to see the movies in cinemas are long gone now, or at least until something like F4 comes along.

i dont think everyone who saw it thought it was dogshit, i thought it was decent but i will say that when i went to watch it a second time, i didn't bother getting past half an hour.

More forgettable than anything else.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8087 on: July 24, 2023, 01:50:11 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on July 24, 2023, 01:13:28 pm
i dont think everyone who saw it thought it was dogshit, i thought it was decent but i will say that when i went to watch it a second time, i didn't bother getting past half an hour.

More forgettable than anything else.

It definitely wasn't dogshit, but very forgettable as you say and made very little sense the more you thought about it. But worst of all for me is it didn't feel like an Ant-Man film. I know that series hasn't been the most popular, but the appeal to me is it had a more grounded feel and didn't need to be world ending huge stakes like most of the other heroes films. They were fun light-hearted films with Paul Rudd doing what he does best. It felt like Quantamania was made by someone who didn't understand/like the previous films. To me the biggest tell was them throwing out Luis' character, who had been at the core of the last two in the series and epitomised that not taking itself too seriously.

I wonder if this is a result of the TV shows now taking over the small stakes role in the MCU. I don't know. But Quantmania didn't work at all for me. 

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Riquende

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8088 on: July 24, 2023, 01:55:22 pm »
Finally catching up, saw Guardians 3 at the weekend. I've never been the biggest fan of them anyway, but it was too long at 2.5 hours and I felt the villain was a bit underexplained. Like, "Batch 89" was designed so they'd know what mistakes not to make. Like, whether or not it's a good idea to stick wheels on a walrus? Cut up a rabbit and see if it works better with a metal plate over its face?

I found the animal experimentation stuff disturbing and too much of a contrast to the "look at the funny panda-man mowing his lawn" etc.

Secret Invasion pretty boring too, but that sort of drama not really my thing anyway. Feels like the Skrulls should be far more infiltrat-y than they've been depicted given their abilities. Why bother duplicating the admiral giving the nuke-launch order and the comms guy relaying the order to the captain? Just become the captain, launch the nuke, surely?

Anyway, nearly up to speed and some more promising looking stuff on the horizon (and yes I include the Marvels in that).
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8089 on: July 24, 2023, 02:16:40 pm »
Guardians 3 on Disney+ from the middle of next week. Mad how quick they release things on streaming these days...
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8090 on: July 24, 2023, 02:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 24, 2023, 01:55:22 pm

Anyway, nearly up to speed and some more promising looking stuff on the horizon (and yes I include the Marvels in that).

I do think this is right. What I've liked about Secret Invasion is it has somehow made the direction of the MCU seem more understandable, especially with the Marvels round the corner, which I'm also very much looking forward to, partly because unlike a lot of what they've released I don't even know what the basis or premise will be.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8091 on: July 24, 2023, 03:18:25 pm »
Considering I bought tickets twice to go see Guardians and didn't actually make it to the cinema, I am glad for the quick turnaround on this one.

Started Secret Invasion last night, Olivia Coleman is great, the others not so much. Hopefully I get into it more as it goes on.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8092 on: July 24, 2023, 04:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 24, 2023, 03:18:25 pm
Considering I bought tickets twice to go see Guardians and didn't actually make it to the cinema, I am glad for the quick turnaround on this one.

Started Secret Invasion last night, Olivia Coleman is great, the others not so much. Hopefully I get into it more as it goes on.

Can't think of a roll she wouldn't nail.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8093 on: July 24, 2023, 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 24, 2023, 04:08:11 pm
Can't think of a roll she wouldn't nail.

"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 09:42:32 am »
Can't believe how bad Secret Invasion was. Step aside Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2. The crown for the worst thing the MCU have ever made has been claimed.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 10:20:45 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 09:42:32 am
Can't believe how bad Secret Invasion was. Step aside Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2. The crown for the worst thing the MCU have ever made has been claimed.

Is it that bad? I havent even bothered with it. MCU is suffering lately.
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 10:34:59 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:20:45 am
Is it that bad? I havent even bothered with it. MCU is suffering lately.

Honestly, I think the criticism of recent MCU stuff has been a bit over the top. Alot of it has been average at worst IMO, but this is seriously terrible.

The writing and direction is amateurish (no surprise really once you google the writers and director and see they've done absolutely nothing of note), the performances are bad (Colman aside) and it cost $200m to make and for the life of me I cannot see where this money went.
Online stewil007

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:34:59 am
Honestly, I think the criticism of recent MCU stuff has been a bit over the top. Alot of it has been average at worst IMO, but this is seriously terrible.

The writing and direction is amateurish (no surprise really once you google the writers and director and see they've done absolutely nothing of note), the performances are bad (Colman aside) and it cost $200m to make and for the life of me I cannot see where this money went.

is this based off the last episode? Because up to the 5th episode i would say its been of decent standard....but each to his own i guess
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 01:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 10:34:59 am
Honestly, I think the criticism of recent MCU stuff has been a bit over the top. Alot of it has been average at worst IMO, but this is seriously terrible.

The writing and direction is amateurish (no surprise really once you google the writers and director and see they've done absolutely nothing of note), the performances are bad (Colman aside) and it cost $200m to make and for the life of me I cannot see where this money went.

I thoroughly enjoyed it.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline classycarra

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 01:17:01 pm »
I've not watched it, but have caught the odd clip on social media from incredulous fans. It looks so bad to me, not even tempted to watch it in 'grimly fascinated how its so bad/ready to laugh at it' mode
Online stewil007

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 01:23:07 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:17:01 pm
I've not watched it, but have caught the odd clip on social media from incredulous fans. It looks so bad to me, not even tempted to watch it in 'grimly fascinated how its so bad/ready to laugh at it' mode

what looks so bad?  which bits?
