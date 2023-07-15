i dont think everyone who saw it thought it was dogshit, i thought it was decent but i will say that when i went to watch it a second time, i didn't bother getting past half an hour.



More forgettable than anything else.



It definitely wasn't dogshit, but very forgettable as you say and made very little sense the more you thought about it. But worst of all for me is it didn't feel like an Ant-Man film. I know that series hasn't been the most popular, but the appeal to me is it had a more grounded feel and didn't need to be world ending huge stakes like most of the other heroes films. They were fun light-hearted films with Paul Rudd doing what he does best. It felt like Quantamania was made by someone who didn't understand/like the previous films. To me the biggest tell was them throwing out Luis' character, who had been at the core of the last two in the series and epitomised that not taking itself too seriously.I wonder if this is a result of the TV shows now taking over the small stakes role in the MCU. I don't know. But Quantmania didn't work at all for me.