Finally catching up, saw Guardians 3 at the weekend. I've never been the biggest fan of them anyway, but it was too long at 2.5 hours and I felt the villain was a bit underexplained. Like, "Batch 89" was designed so they'd know what mistakes not to make. Like, whether or not it's a good idea to stick wheels on a walrus? Cut up a rabbit and see if it works better with a metal plate over its face?
I found the animal experimentation stuff disturbing and too much of a contrast to the "look at the funny panda-man mowing his lawn" etc.
Secret Invasion pretty boring too, but that sort of drama not really my thing anyway. Feels like the Skrulls should be far more infiltrat-y than they've been depicted given their abilities. Why bother duplicating the admiral giving the nuke-launch order and the comms guy relaying the order to the captain? Just become the captain, launch the nuke, surely?
Anyway, nearly up to speed and some more promising looking stuff on the horizon (and yes I include the Marvels in that).