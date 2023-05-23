« previous next »
I really like Kang and think Majors suits the role perfectly. He obviously isnt going to come across as visually striking as Thanos but i think he portrays as being more evil than Thanos. Thanos thought he was saving half of life by killing the other half where as Kang just wants to kill or rule everything and everyone.

Only just watched Quantumania, was getting massive Star Wars prequel vibes right through it. Terrible.
Should've been a series.
I'm surprised it's had so much hate, i really enjoyed it!
i tried to watch it a second time the other night and struggled, the comedy vibe didn't land as well and i really enjoyed it watching it at the cinema. 

GotG hit the right comedy notes and i can watch those multiple times, this one not so much.

Just watching Guadians of the Galaxy 3 and John Murphys name pops up. Mad to think one of my older brothers best mates growing up is now doing fleem soundtracks for Marvel etc . Was mad when he did Lock Stock nevermind where hes at now
GotG3 was amazing. A great and fitting end to that trilogy. Making it more personal was the right choice and the story was great. Still had that right balance of humour and poignancy throughout and had me in absolute tears in some parts

On a side note, was on a bank of 4 seats in Speke watching this in one of the smaller screens. Me and my wife next to these 2 teenage lads. I've never seen anyone live a movie like these 2 did. Every reveal came with a gasp, they were laughing, crying, just absolutely loving the whole thing and it made my overall experience better. That is what films, and specifically, the cinema should be about
Thought Across the Spider-Verse was incredible. Adored the first one and this might be better, even if it suffers a little from being Part 1.
Wow. I think the first one was a masterpiece, so if you are saying this is better.

Hoping to take my sons to see it on Sunday. A little bit IMAX.
Across the Spider-Verse

10/10

My new favourite superhero movie of all time. My previous favourite comic book movie was The Dark Knight but I like this better.
Across The Spider-Verse is stunning, somehow better that the original. Deserves to be seen on the big screen.

Went to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Really enjoyed it, not as good as the first but certainly better than the second and easily the best Marvel movie Ive seen since Infinity War.

Rockets story had me as close to tears as nearly anything ive seen in the cinema.

Cant wait to see Across the Spider-verse.
Need to watch Guardian of Galaxy 3 and Spider verse asap.

When will GoG 3 stop being in cinemas?
Wakanda Forever is the best movie Ive seen since Endgame. In fact, I like it better than Endgame. I get why a lot of people dislike it but the movie spoke to me personally.

I rank the Guardians movies 1>2>3.
One is lighting in a bottle.
Two has a heartbreaking ending.
Three, I liked Rockets story but the comedy didnt work for me at all. Im not that big on comedy in general.

Across the Spider-Verse is the best comic book movie Ive ever seen.
Still in now, but with stuff like Transformers, The Flash, Elemental, and Indy 5 out over the next few weeks I doubt it'll last in most multi plexes for much longer.
If you enjoyed the animation of the first spider-verse, you are in for a treat.
Absolutely  stunning in every way
The Gwen Universe was the stand out for me. Other
than LEGO, which is a soft spot for me.

The best Variant was Peter ParkedCar
than LEGO, which is a soft spot for me.

The best Variant was Peter ParkedCar
It was a visual feast. Sometimes I tried to break my eyes away from the action to look at the periphery and it was just as stunning

Nice one. Thanks!
New Spiderman was a work of cinema art. Stunning to look at, funny and the story was ace too.

If we're cutting 0.5 out of the 10, it would be for the pacing which is kind of a Part I thing.
There are some ... interesting, angry people (one in particular on a YT "review" who ranted for 5 mins about it being a "scam" before I stopped watching) online claiming the ending being a cliff hanger ruined the entire film
Got to get those views.
Thought it was largely brilliant though it dipped off in the final third. Not a fan of films without a completed story arc. Something like Infinity War had a far better structure for what was essentially a first part. This one came across more as half a film then a first part in the end, which is fine as it was a great first half its just the definition of anti-climatic, especially since I wouldnt even suggest it ends on a cliff hanger, it more ends right before the final scene which might have been due to the running time too, as it felt like it went on for a long time. I kept expecting it to finish then there would be one more scene, not helped by the music building towards a finale several times.

Im mainly positive about it though, since it was stunningly beautiful, funny and dramatic, picking up at the level of the first. I think its the best anyones handled the multiverse including the use of Easter eggs and how its used as a plot point.
Apologies if already shared: the new Captain America film has been renamed Brave New World. Harrison Ford is cast as President Ross, replacing the late William Hurt.
the actor who played Namor in Black Panther 2 has been accused of sexual assault
Theres a lot of reasons behind the recent issues at Marvel, but it has to be said that they really havent had a lot of luck either.
Genuinely one of the best films i've seen (and I watch a lottttt of films). Slight bias due to my love of art and animation but I got to certain points and thought how tf did they even make this

Incredible film and a work of art
