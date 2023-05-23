Thought it was largely brilliant though it dipped off in the final third. Not a fan of films without a completed story arc. Something like Infinity War had a far better structure for what was essentially a first part. This one came across more as half a film then a first part in the end, which is fine as it was a great first half its just the definition of anti-climatic, especially since I wouldnt even suggest it ends on a cliff hanger, it more ends right before the final scene which might have been due to the running time too, as it felt like it went on for a long time. I kept expecting it to finish then there would be one more scene, not helped by the music building towards a finale several times.



Im mainly positive about it though, since it was stunningly beautiful, funny and dramatic, picking up at the level of the first. I think its the best anyones handled the multiverse including the use of Easter eggs and how its used as a plot point.