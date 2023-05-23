GotG3 was amazing. A great and fitting end to that trilogy. Making it more personal was the right choice and the story was great. Still had that right balance of humour and poignancy throughout and had me in absolute tears in some parts



On a side note, was on a bank of 4 seats in Speke watching this in one of the smaller screens. Me and my wife next to these 2 teenage lads. I've never seen anyone live a movie like these 2 did. Every reveal came with a gasp, they were laughing, crying, just absolutely loving the whole thing and it made my overall experience better. That is what films, and specifically, the cinema should be about