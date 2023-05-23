« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 551542 times)

Offline redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8000 on: May 23, 2023, 02:19:36 pm »
I really like Kang and think Majors suits the role perfectly. He obviously isnt going to come across as visually striking as Thanos but i think he portrays as being more evil than Thanos. Thanos thought he was saving half of life by killing the other half where as Kang just wants to kill or rule everything and everyone.

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8001 on: May 23, 2023, 03:36:57 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on May 23, 2023, 02:19:36 pm
Majors suits the role perfectly

suited*


He's done.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8002 on: May 23, 2023, 03:39:32 pm »
Only just watched Quantumania, was getting massive Star Wars prequel vibes right through it. Terrible.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8003 on: May 23, 2023, 11:04:02 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 23, 2023, 03:39:32 pm
Only just watched Quantumania, was getting massive Star Wars prequel vibes right through it. Terrible.

Should've been a series.
Offline LiamG

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8004 on: May 24, 2023, 08:16:25 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 23, 2023, 03:39:32 pm
Only just watched Quantumania, was getting massive Star Wars prequel vibes right through it. Terrible.

I'm surprised it's had so much hate, i really enjoyed it!
Offline stewil007

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8005 on: May 24, 2023, 01:53:08 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on May 24, 2023, 08:16:25 am
I'm surprised it's had so much hate, i really enjoyed it!

i tried to watch it a second time the other night and struggled, the comedy vibe didn't land as well and i really enjoyed it watching it at the cinema. 

GotG hit the right comedy notes and i can watch those multiple times, this one not so much.

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8006 on: May 25, 2023, 10:43:18 pm »
Just watching Guadians of the Galaxy 3 and John Murphys name pops up. Mad to think one of my older brothers best mates growing up is now doing fleem soundtracks for Marvel etc . Was mad when he did Lock Stock nevermind where hes at now
Online ScottScott

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 10:50:22 am »
GotG3 was amazing. A great and fitting end to that trilogy. Making it more personal was the right choice and the story was great. Still had that right balance of humour and poignancy throughout and had me in absolute tears in some parts

On a side note, was on a bank of 4 seats in Speke watching this in one of the smaller screens. Me and my wife next to these 2 teenage lads. I've never seen anyone live a movie like these 2 did. Every reveal came with a gasp, they were laughing, crying, just absolutely loving the whole thing and it made my overall experience better. That is what films, and specifically, the cinema should be about
