Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Chakan

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 19, 2023, 08:55:21 pm
Can't wait for another Fantastic Four movie. It's been literally weeks since we've had one.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 19, 2023, 09:14:21 pm
Chakan on April 19, 2023, 08:55:21 pm
Can't wait for another Fantastic Four movie. It's been literally weeks since we've had one.

To be fair the last movie they had can barely be described as Fantastic Four.

And can barely be described as movies either for that matter

Having said that, the only thing I am looking forward to in Fantastic Four is Doom, Galactus, and Silver Surfer - and two of them you don't even need the Fantastic Four for
tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 19, 2023, 10:26:01 pm
Driver is perfect for Doom wtf are they playing at.
thegoodfella

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 01:25:54 am
tubby on April 19, 2023, 10:26:01 pm
Driver is perfect for Doom wtf are they playing at.

Exactly what I had in mind when I read the news.
kaesarsosei

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 10:24:03 am
Driver would make a good Doom, but 100% the best possible choice is Michael Shannon.
BER

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 11:43:49 am
I'd be shocked if Driver ties himself to the MCU while he's still white hot and has every director in the world wanting to work with him.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 02:21:37 pm
Wonder who the new Kang will be.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 20, 2023, 02:39:52 pm
LiamG

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
April 22, 2023, 08:53:40 pm
Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and one of the Russo brothers both attended Wrexhams ground today and the pub next to it before the game! Crazy
killer-heels

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 4, 2023, 06:08:37 pm
Mixed reviews for Guardians 3.
John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 4, 2023, 10:16:56 pm
Saw it yesterday, enjoyed it and had some quite emotional bits. Slightly loses its way in the middle. Be interesting to see what happens next with some of the characters what with James Gunn now gone entirely.
Scottymuser

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 5, 2023, 09:29:32 am
John_P on May  4, 2023, 10:16:56 pm
Saw it yesterday, enjoyed it and had some quite emotional bits. Slightly loses its way in the middle. Be interesting to see what happens next with some of the characters what with James Gunn now gone entirely.

I saw it last night and loved it.  Maybe not as good as the original (which I think might be my favourite MCU film ever - certainly top 3) but pretty darned closed (and definitely better than the second, which I enjoyed more than most)
So Howard Philips

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 5, 2023, 10:14:07 am
Scottymuser on May  5, 2023, 09:29:32 am
I saw it last night and loved it.  Maybe not as good as the original (which I think might be my favourite MCU film ever - certainly top 3) but pretty darned closed (and definitely better than the second, which I enjoyed more than most)

Agree completely. Saw it yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed.

Wasnt that impressed with the mix tape though. ;D
mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 5, 2023, 02:06:18 pm
Very good finale to the trilogy, in keeping with the rest of them. Id put it above the second but below the first in terms of rating. Interesting to see where the characters go next.
redk84

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 5, 2023, 11:40:26 pm
Saw GotG3 tonight..

I'm a huge fan of the first, I loved the 2nd too tho not as much as the first...it definitely grew on me the more I saw it.

This one I'd put below the first two on first viewing.. But it's still very good imo
Soundtrack didn't enjoy as much as the other 2 films...

But I felt that I enjoyed the film the more it went on. It was different to the first 2, more emotional, bit darker at times but the comedy was still there and the feel of the film although different to its prequels was still very good.

Happy with all the character arcs throughout
An excellent trilogy that I will always go back to. This is how it should be done
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 9, 2023, 06:35:52 pm
Really good I thought. Not spectacular, but it makes such a difference when the director has an actual vision rather than just delivering a script whose main purpose is to build sequels.
AndyMuller

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 9, 2023, 08:57:22 pm
Spoiler
The best trilogy out of the MCU for me, although I think they should have kept either Rocket or Peter or even both dying and not being saved last minute but it is Marvel after all and every door has to be left open for spin offs etc.
[close]
John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 9, 2023, 11:52:37 pm
Spoiler
going in I thought if anyone was going to die it would be Rocket seeing how aligned with James Gunn he's become. But then during the film he spent the majority of the film dying, so once he was saved it seemed unlikely he'd then die.

I'm quite happy they've not killed people for the sake of it though, so the characters could reappear if the studio and the actors come to a deal.
[close]
spider-neil

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 13, 2023, 01:41:52 pm
The first Guardians movie is the best but the ending of the second gets you every time.
The third gives a satisfying end to the trilogy.
redwillow

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 15, 2023, 07:17:31 am
Thought GOTG3 was quality, it's the perfect example of how comedy should be used in the MCU
ScottScott

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
May 20, 2023, 11:36:17 am
Watched Quantumania now it's on Disney+. Was alright, was expecting a lot worse after reading about it but I thought it was decent
LiamG

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 08:24:10 am
Not looking good for Johnathon Majors is it
kaesarsosei

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:27:13 am
Watch Quantumania last night and to be honest I think its awful. If this didn't have the Marvel license it would have been a colossal bomb. It's a shame because Paul Rudd deserves better than this.

Marvel is all over the place and obviously the Majors stuff doesn't help but to be honest it could be a blessing in disguise for them. They need to completely change tack somehow.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:45:54 pm
kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:27:13 am
Watch Quantumania last night and to be honest I think its awful. If this didn't have the Marvel license it would have been a colossal bomb. It's a shame because Paul Rudd deserves better than this.

Marvel is all over the place and obviously the Majors stuff doesn't help but to be honest it could be a blessing in disguise for them. They need to completely change tack somehow.

They should've wiped the slate clean after Endgame.
Nitramdorf

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:45:02 pm
kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:27:13 am
Watch Quantumania last night and to be honest I think its awful. If this didn't have the Marvel license it would have been a colossal bomb. It's a shame because Paul Rudd deserves better than this.

Marvel is all over the place and obviously the Majors stuff doesn't help but to be honest it could be a blessing in disguise for them. They need to completely change tack somehow.

I wasnt that keen on it and I like practically anything Marvel has done. Just had it on while I was browsing on here. Best thing was maybe the pink blob thing with no holes.

Not that sold on Kang either.
So Howard Philips

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm
LiamG on Yesterday at 08:24:10 am
Not looking good for Johnathon Majors is it

Any reason?
Rob Dylan

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:57:35 pm
Yeah Quantumania was just another pointless, mediocre film that went nowhere. I just don't know what the plan is, where's it going? I don't care about Kang or the multiverse, it just makes everything that happens meaningless.

The lack of direction and connection between the films is obviously a problem, but as well as that the quality of the writing has nosedived too. Virtually every film up to Endgame was at a minimum decent and well-written, but most of the recent ones have been really mediocre or just plain bad.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:00:35 pm
Kang just doesn't look like as big a threat as Thanos right now so it's hard to care
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm
So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:53:48 pm
Any reason?

He got a bit handsy with a ladies neck.
So Howard Philips

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:33:36 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm
He got a bit handsy with a ladies neck.

Another career down the pan then.
Rob Dylan

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:34:05 pm
ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:00:35 pm
Kang just doesn't look like as big a threat as Thanos right now so it's hard to care

He's not a terrible character but it's hard to care when he is defeated, if there's a thousand other versions of him who are even more dangerous. This is the problem with the whole multiverse idea - these movies are based on the idea that we care about the world being saved and the heroes surviving, but why should we care about that happening in one particular universe when there are a thousand other ones where it doesn't? Two whole movies spent trying to defeat Thanos, but what was the point if there were other universes where he won and everyone got wiped out?
Agent99

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:34:38 pm
So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:33:36 pm
Another career down the pan then.
Just like Chris Brown.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7992 on: Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:34:38 pm
Just like Chris Brown.

He doesn't star in movies that cost hundreds of millions to produce though does he.
Offline classycarra

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7993 on: Today at 01:31:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm
He doesn't star in movies that cost hundreds of millions to produce though does he.
I'd have gone with Johnny Depp. Or Gary Oldman. Or Sean Penn.

Or on the topic of producing big budget films, Dr Dre
