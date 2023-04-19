Yeah Quantumania was just another pointless, mediocre film that went nowhere. I just don't know what the plan is, where's it going? I don't care about Kang or the multiverse, it just makes everything that happens meaningless.
The lack of direction and connection between the films is obviously a problem, but as well as that the quality of the writing has nosedived too. Virtually every film up to Endgame was at a minimum decent and well-written, but most of the recent ones have been really mediocre or just plain bad.