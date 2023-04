Yeah Fassbender was very good as Magneto, they'd do well to get him considering he's still not particularly old. Thanos isn't the only good villain though so far, if you go back to the first Spiderman movie Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Red Skull, Magneto, Mystique, Loki, Ronan, Kingpin, Baron Zemo and Kang have all been good.



Maybe they'll have a better crack at the Mandarin



Pretty sure that's the main villain of Shang Chi - the guy who is "The Mandarin" not the actor, who is obviously pissed off that they took someone so regal and strong and instead branded him after an Orange. And to be fair, he was a pretty good villain.I do get the point though in terms of Thanos and other villains for the Avengers. While a lot you posted are great, there's not a lot who are galactic or even earth level threats like Thanos was. Kingpin is a fantastic villain, and the Daredevil portrayal of him is excellent, but he's mainly just a guy who causes a problem for Spiderman and Daredevil, he wouldn't stand 5 minutes against the Avengers.I must say it does still disappoint me that Red Skull is dead, if anything just because it means we don't get the Red Skull and Magneto interaction which is it doesn't matter in Villains are teaming up, Magneto is going to kill that Nazi fuck on sight