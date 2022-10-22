I was happy to pay for streaming services as long as they offered enough content to justify it.



Only just realised that all of the Netflix Marvel stuff has now been removed from Netflix altogether.



I've ranted before about streaming services before on RAWK (chiefly fucking Spotify) butThis has prompted me to get annoyed about subscription services again.The idea that they just remove shit at will infuriates me. Artificial scarcity, tightness on royalties (see HBO Max's recent residuals debacle where they're basically dodging paying actors by removing shows from the consumer's selection), the goddamned impermanence of it all. I like having stuff I know will be there when I come back to it. You could be halfway through watching a program, leave it for a few weeks/months as life gets in the way, and suddenly it's gone. Collaborative playlists I made on Spotify with mates had songs just disappear from it due to licencing issues (or 'Spotify not paying labels the right amount') so I jibbed it about a month after it started in 2006 or so.The move towards a subscription culture is shite. They want you to endlessly dump money in, and then they tell you what to fucking watch and badly curate your experience. It's garbage. They want everything to be a subscription - from your food shopping (Hello Fresh etc.) to your telly and films (Netflix, Disney, Paramount, fucking all of it) music (Spotify and the other less popular ones) - it's a form of coercive control over every cultural/media aspect of your life. You're allowing THEM to make the choices. Instead of choosing from ALL of the available films to buy (or rent back in the day) or all the available music (any LP/CD/legal download you can find) games (PS Plus, Gamepass) you get what you're fucking given and you'll like it. It's giving up choice, and I don't think it's a progressive option, I think it's backwards as fuck. It also allows people to retro-edit stuff (replacing samples in music, removing episodes like the second D&D one from Community) and fuck around with the original intention.I know nobody cares but I hate it, so there.