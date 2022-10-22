« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 12:55:59 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Did anyone else get past episode 1 of She Hulk and Mrs Marvel god it's so much cringe, I can't watch anymore, who finds this cringe humour funny?  :butt

How can this be the same people who made the 1st Guardians, the movie was actually funny.

Its not the same people who made the 1st Guardians. Different movies and TV shows often have different directors and writers, otherwise it can be a terrible strain.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:00:51 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Did anyone else get past episode 1 of She Hulk and Mrs Marvel god it's so much cringe, I can't watch anymore, who finds this cringe humour funny?  :butt

How can this be the same people who made the 1st Guardians, the movie was actually funny.

Dude, the amount of critics/TV people I've seen bang on about how good She-Hulk was is mind-blowing to me. Some of it was fine, easy watching but alot of it was down right terrible yet I've seen plenty of people in the media who's opinion I usually trust rank it as the best MCU show and one of the best things Marvel has done.

This is in complete contrast to the real world reaction I've seen from non-critics so there seems to be a bit of disconnect there.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:36:13 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:00:51 pm
Dude, the amount of critics/TV people I've seen bang on about how good She-Hulk was is mind-blowing to me. Some of it was fine, easy watching but alot of it was down right terrible yet I've seen plenty of people in the media who's opinion I usually trust rank it as the best MCU show and one of the best things Marvel has done.

This is in complete contrast to the real world reaction I've seen from non-critics so there seems to be a bit of disconnect there.

I take reviews with a fairly big pinch of politically driven salt these days.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:39:54 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:00:51 pm
Dude, the amount of critics/TV people I've seen bang on about how good She-Hulk was is mind-blowing to me. Some of it was fine, easy watching but alot of it was down right terrible yet I've seen plenty of people in the media who's opinion I usually trust rank it as the best MCU show and one of the best things Marvel has done.

This is in complete contrast to the real world reaction I've seen from non-critics so there seems to be a bit of disconnect there.
I hate to say it but I question how genuine the reviews are for these shows , I had a colleague at work call me sexist because I said the Ghostbusters all female movie sucked, just feels like some people are truly afraid to say what they really think due to backlash in these current times. I can't genuinely believe the critics deep down thought either of these shows was brilliant television with no flaws.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:46:24 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 12:24:30 pm

Marvel seem to have lost sight of a lot of what made their early world building so impressive. Because at core it wasn't the laughs, they were a bonus which grew as the characters/universe grew. It was their ability to tell good stories and appropriately convert heroes and villains to the big screen without them feeling out of sync in the real world.


The "Thor" films basically have the same arc as the whole Marvel Film Universe. Started great, now just budget joke central.

You need some humour in the films but the balance is key.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:54:51 pm
Well....Thor 1 was fairly decent, Thor 2 was a bit crap, Thor 3 was awesome and Thor 4 was a bit of a miss (but still at least better then Dark World)
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:11:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:54:51 pm
Well....Thor 1 was fairly decent, Thor 2 was a bit crap, Thor 3 was awesome and Thor 4 was a bit of a miss (but still at least better then Dark World)

I liked Thor 2! But agreed Thor 3 was the pinnacle!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:13:05 pm
I'd honestly put Thor 2 over 4.  Thought 4 was awful, just really bad throughout.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:04:25 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Did anyone else get past episode 1 of She Hulk and Mrs Marvel god it's so much cringe, I can't watch anymore, who finds this cringe humour funny?  :butt

How can this be the same people who made the 1st Guardians, the movie was actually funny.

Thought Ms Marvel was quite good in general though the ending/villains werent great. It was different and had some good visuals, plus I appreciate the look at a different culture.

She-hulk was all a bit meh, most episodes were ok but I wasnt a fan of the ending. Theres no real reason to have taken the breaking of the fourth wall past being a gimmick. Making it plot opens up massive implications. That might just be me being a nerd, but it means the MCU in canon is just a creation of some team in Hollywood, which is obviously true, but it wasnt in-universe true, if you know what I mean. Itll be fine as long as its not mentioned again, but it does kind of become an elephant in the room whenever she-hulk is on screen now, because she knows her universe is just content. The only place it should be referenced again is Deadpool 3, which should have deadpool kill K.E.V.I.N or something.

I think some of the moaning has been overdone, but there have definitely been some missteps. Part of that is just change and experimentation on their part. The multiverse was always going to be hard to sell. The death of iron man takes away some of the glue in the series. The new characters are not as popular either. But in general, I think its been okay, just not great like it was at the best of times during the first 3 phases. We should judge it all looking back after phase 6 concludes, as well be able to see it all coming together, hopefully, a bit more by then.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:29:06 pm
I also think the death of Chadwick Boseman has had huge implications on the MCU, he as Black Panther was going to be a major player going forward.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 06:47:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:13:05 pm
I'd honestly put Thor 2 over 4.  Thought 4 was awful, just really bad throughout.

100% with you. I don't think I'll ever willingly rewatch Thor 4. The movie is not only bad, but cringe-worthily bad. Absolutely love Taika Waititi and have seen all his films, but he lost the plot here. Thank God I didn't waste money seeing it in the cinema.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:29:06 pm
I also think the death of Chadwick Boseman has had huge implications on the MCU, he as Black Panther was going to be a major player going forward.

That's an excellent point. He certainly looked the most likely to stand at the centre of Phases 4 and 5 in the way that Cap and Iron Man led Phases 1-3.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:35:38 am
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:47:48 am
She hulk was fucking awful.
Most of their TV stuff is dire and the films are going the same way.
Cancelled disney before christmas once Andor was done.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:56:29 am
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 02:39:54 pm
I hate to say it but I question how genuine the reviews are for these shows , I had a colleague at work call me sexist because I said the Ghostbusters all female movie sucked, just feels like some people are truly afraid to say what they really think due to backlash in these current times. I can't genuinely believe the critics deep down thought either of these shows was brilliant television with no flaws.

The all female ghostbusters wasnt shite because it was all female. It was shite because it was badly written, built up no suspense, had no character development and had really bad improv jokes. It lacked the craft and subtly found in the original.
Thats being objective not sexist.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 12:51:13 pm
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 02:39:54 pm
I hate to say it but I question how genuine the reviews are for these shows , I had a colleague at work call me sexist because I said the Ghostbusters all female movie sucked, just feels like some people are truly afraid to say what they really think due to backlash in these current times. I can't genuinely believe the critics deep down thought either of these shows was brilliant television with no flaws.


A big part of this comes from when a shitload of sad, incel c*nts review-bombed Captain Marvel for misogynistic/'culture war' reasons.

But yes, the rebooted Ghostbusters was awful.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 01:01:59 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:46:24 pm
The "Thor" films basically have the same arc as the whole Marvel Film Universe. Started great, now just budget joke central.

You need some humour in the films but the balance is key.
I feel like Thor 2 gets a let off because it was so instantly forgettable and bad, whereas 4 came out at a time of saturation where a lot more people are beginning to get fed up with the repetitive churn.

I didn't like 4, but I feel like even though it was a bit of a jumbled mess where lots didn't land it still tried some things (terminal illness, the greek gods are the baddies/bale antagonist almost had a point, thematic music even if i hate that genre, referencing A Trip to the Moon by Méliès).

Whereas my recollection of Thor 2 is that it was drab/not fun, and literally the only bit I can remember is when I think there was an explosion in London at one point.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 02:01:26 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:01:59 pm

Whereas my recollection of Thor 2 is that it was drab/not fun, and literally the only bit I can remember is when I think there was an explosion in London at one point.

And Thor taking the tube
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 04:20:58 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:01:59 pm
I feel like Thor 2 gets a let off because it was so instantly forgettable and bad, whereas 4 came out at a time of saturation where a lot more people are beginning to get fed up with the repetitive churn.

I didn't like 4, but I feel like even though it was a bit of a jumbled mess where lots didn't land it still tried some things (terminal illness, the greek gods are the baddies/bale antagonist almost had a point, thematic music even if i hate that genre, referencing A Trip to the Moon by Méliès).

Whereas my recollection of Thor 2 is that it was drab/not fun, and literally the only bit I can remember is when I think there was an explosion in London at one point.

It's a fair point, I think when the Marvel films first started to come out the wow factor probably carried average films higher in my estimations. As they became oversaturated the weakness started to show.

Still don't regret any of them till End Game! What a ride.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 06:51:26 pm
Only just realised that all of the Netflix Marvel stuff has now been removed from Netflix altogether. The explosion of streaming services has taken us back to what we had pre-Netflix now, where everything is so split across so many different platforms that the easiest thing to do is just pirate it all.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:51:26 pm
Only just realised that all of the Netflix Marvel stuff has now been removed from Netflix altogether. The explosion of streaming services has taken us back to what we had pre-Netflix now, where everything is so split across so many different platforms that the easiest thing to do is just pirate it all.


Real Debrid & one of the free apps is all you need.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 07:30:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:59:45 pm

Real Debrid & one of the free apps is all you need.

I have a reliable site I use already but I was happy to pay for streaming services as long as they offered enough content to justify it.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:01:43 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:30:19 pm
I was happy to pay for streaming services as long as they offered enough content to justify it.

I've ranted before about streaming services before on RAWK (chiefly fucking Spotify) but

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:51:26 pm
Only just realised that all of the Netflix Marvel stuff has now been removed from Netflix altogether.

This has prompted me to get annoyed about subscription services again.

The idea that they just remove shit at will infuriates me. Artificial scarcity, tightness on royalties (see HBO Max's recent residuals debacle where they're basically dodging paying actors by removing shows from the consumer's selection), the goddamned impermanence of it all. I like having stuff I know will be there when I come back to it. You could be halfway through watching a program, leave it for a few weeks/months as life gets in the way, and suddenly it's gone. Collaborative playlists I made on Spotify with mates had songs just disappear from it due to licencing issues (or 'Spotify not paying labels the right amount') so I jibbed it about a month after it started in 2006 or so.

The move towards a subscription culture is shite. They want you to endlessly dump money in, and then they tell you what to fucking watch and badly curate your experience. It's garbage. They want everything to be a subscription - from your food shopping (Hello Fresh etc.) to your telly and films (Netflix, Disney, Paramount, fucking all of it) music (Spotify and the other less popular ones) - it's a form of coercive control over every cultural/media aspect of your life. You're allowing THEM to make the choices. Instead of choosing from ALL of the available films to buy (or rent back in the day) or all the available music (any LP/CD/legal download you can find) games (PS Plus, Gamepass) you get what you're fucking given and you'll like it. It's giving up choice, and I don't think it's a progressive option, I think it's backwards as fuck. It also allows people to retro-edit stuff (replacing samples in music, removing episodes like the second D&D one from Community) and fuck around with the original intention.

I know nobody cares but I hate it, so there.
