Did anyone else get past episode 1 of She Hulk and Mrs Marvel god it's so much cringe, I can't watch anymore, who finds this cringe humour funny?



How can this be the same people who made the 1st Guardians, the movie was actually funny.



Thought Ms Marvel was quite good in general though the ending/villains werent great. It was different and had some good visuals, plus I appreciate the look at a different culture.She-hulk was all a bit meh, most episodes were ok but I wasnt a fan of the ending. Theres no real reason to have taken the breaking of the fourth wall past being a gimmick. Making it plot opens up massive implications. That might just be me being a nerd, but it means the MCU in canon is just a creation of some team in Hollywood, which is obviously true, but it wasnt in-universe true, if you know what I mean. Itll be fine as long as its not mentioned again, but it does kind of become an elephant in the room whenever she-hulk is on screen now, because she knows her universe is just content. The only place it should be referenced again is Deadpool 3, which should have deadpool kill K.E.V.I.N or something.I think some of the moaning has been overdone, but there have definitely been some missteps. Part of that is just change and experimentation on their part. The multiverse was always going to be hard to sell. The death of iron man takes away some of the glue in the series. The new characters are not as popular either. But in general, I think its been okay, just not great like it was at the best of times during the first 3 phases. We should judge it all looking back after phase 6 concludes, as well be able to see it all coming together, hopefully, a bit more by then.