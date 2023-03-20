Where have you seen the viewing figures? Per episode according to wiki there's a quite clear downward trend both over the series and compared to previous years - Ep 1 and 2 hit highs of 7.37-7.59 and then dropped to 6.01-6.22 in Eps 8 and 9. Last year figures never fell below 6.77 per episode. In fact, these are the lowest individual episode figures since Season 4, so perhaps not the best comparison.
It's not viewing figures alone in any case. The backlash/disappointment towards The Apprentice and in turn the MCU's latest content is getting more and more vocal. It may not seem like a cause for alarm at present while money is still flowing, but at some point people will get off the train. For The Apprentice that is already happening and may prove worse at the end of the current series, for Marvel it may be at the end of this current Phase. We shall see, I guess. But Marvel/Disney appear to be having a rethink at present, so they seem to be attempting to arrest this. Which is a positive in my book. No company worth its salt should ignore downward trends of this kind.
Apprentice? Just Wikipedia. They're up and down but very consistent around 7-7.5 million on average. Doesn't go up or down enough remotely for it to be clear that people have stopped watching it (maybe it will this year but they certainly haven't previously).
Its vocal...and people keep watching, and going to the cinema. That's the point. Everyone in this thread who is vocally critical will still watch it all, so where's the necessity to get better? Someone spouting off on a forum who then consumes everything they make anyway. If it was one series, or movie, then cool. But its been years. They should have gotten off the train many, many moon(knight)s ago.
Poster A - Loki was rubbish from start to finish
Poster B - You still watched it all?
Poster A - Well yeah
Poster B - You see they're doing a Moonknight series?
Poster A - It'll be shit
.......
Poster B - You watch it?
Poster A - Yeah fucking dreadful right from the start
Poster B - You see all of them?
Poster A - Well yeah, what was that ending all about?
Poster B - You seen the adverts for She-Hulk?
Poster A - Oh my god right? Looks like a train wreck
Poster B - You still gonna watch it?
Poster A - Well yeah
.....
Poster B - So?
Poster A - Oh my god mate, fucking dreadful. What the absolute fuck, that last episode right?! Appalling stuff. And what they did to Daredevil
Poster B - You seen they're doing Daredevil for Disney+?
Poster A - Oh my god it'll be so bad
Poster B - You still gonna watch it?
Poster A - Well yeah
And round and round we go. I'm not sure I'll ever understand people continuing to consume media they know they're going to hate...and then moaning about it. Not just Marvel. I bet there's people still watching Coronation Street *cough Nick* who think its shit but still watch it.