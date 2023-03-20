Well, like I say Wiki is showing a ratings drop off across the season. Only two episodes hit above 7 million. All the rest are below 7 and dropping to low 6s in the latest episodes. The only consistency there is towards losing viewers. It may not look huge on paper, but these are their lowest ratings since 2008. So clearly people are switching off and likely it will get worse if they don't make a course correction. Let's leave it at that. This is not The Apprentice thread.I personally have stopped automatically going to the cinema to see Marvel films. Previously I was consuming everything. Including all the series. I was a Marvel addict and always defended it to the hilt with friends. But for me there came a breaking point where I just felt like I wasn't getting the same enjoyment out of what they were putting out. In fact, some of it was actively pissing me off. She-Hulk the main culprit, which is the only Marvel series I couldn't finish. Still, I have liked other shows and movies along the way. I re-watched No Way Home the other night and still love it. So I don't think the MCU is in complete shambles. But it's clear that films are being less well received and that's also showing in the numbers. Phase 3's lowest grossing film (Ant Man and the Wasp) earned 600m+ worldwide and six more broke the 1B barrier. Phase 4 started with 3 films hitting 380-430m. Their bigger name heroes each achieved 800m+ figures, but only No Way Home hit the 1B mark Disney will be wanting and many of these still received fairly mixed reviews. Love and Thunder in particular was horribly received. In fact, most of the films in Phase 4 are amongst the lowest audience scores of any MCU films. The trend here is clear IMO. People are not enjoying the content as much as they did previously. They are still watching it, but for how much longer?The attachment people have to the MCU and their unwillingness to completely walk away makes perfect sense though. For many of the fans here Marvel is not just the cinematic universe. Many of us have grown up reading the comics, watching the cartoons, playing with the action figures. We're all invested and we all want to see our childhood heroes realised on the screen. Just walking away from that isn't easy. So no, I don't expect the shift to be sudden with Marvel and I perfectly understand why many still watch despite not enjoying it. These are fans who are hoping for that course correction. So this is why they watch and they complain because it's something they want to love and want to be great again. But eventually these people will walk away too and it does appear that Marvel/Disney are concerned for that possibility going forward.