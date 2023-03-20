« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 541253 times)

Offline Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7840 on: March 20, 2023, 10:40:51 pm »
all you say is on the money but she was much more than that, she's basically to disney marvel what Kathleen Kennedy is to disney star wars

im currently listening to a disney insider (he's well known for being one btw, he's not fake) who did a run down on her influence at disney marvel, ironically, today

and has just updated his shit on hearing of her leaving  ;D

as he points out in the latter vid, for someone to be gone on friday and not a peep to come out over the weekend is in itself pretty remarkable, just think about chapek, fired on sunday by text at an elton john gig and the masses were on to it that day, and he was the fucking CEO

all a bit weird atm but looks like her head rolled for this inexorable descent into mediocrity
Online Wolverine

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7841 on: March 21, 2023, 09:49:53 am »
God they are remaking Daredevil as well with mostly the same cast but it's going to be utter shit PG nonsense with cringe jokes.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7842 on: March 21, 2023, 10:04:19 am »
The actors that played Karen and Foggy haven't been recast I had heard, must admit though, I am dreading this more than any other project they have done so far. No way will they replicate the Netflix show.
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7843 on: March 21, 2023, 10:06:51 am »
Looking forward to it. Deadpool too. It'll be interesting to see what they do with Wolverine, as he was excellent in the last few movies (Logan especially) so hopefully they dont make Wolverine into a whiny, annoying twat.
Online Wolverine

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7844 on: March 21, 2023, 10:25:57 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 21, 2023, 10:04:19 am
The actors that played Karen and Foggy haven't been recast I had heard, must admit though, I am dreading this more than any other project they have done so far. No way will they replicate the Netflix show.
I can just imagine what they will do to the Punisher in this, will be brutal. I mean remember what they did to Kingpin in the Hawkeye series was so shit compared to Daredevil.  The Netflix show was almost perfect, this will just be a pale cheesy imitation.
Offline Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7845 on: March 21, 2023, 12:50:28 pm »
Daredevil should be a tap-in, a main cast that has already proved itself on netflix - their Daredevil is the best marvel character tv show i've seen

do i trust disney to get it right, fuck no, we already have had a glimpse of disney daredevil through She-hulk and King Pin through Hawkeye, you know, remember Daredevil and the 'walk of shame' (chicks dont get it, dudes dont have walks of shame, it's just meh, that happened) in the shite costume and King Pin struggling with a neophyte Hawkeye, do me a favour

great lead actors, great characters, great stories to draw from, all we need is decent writers...

best of luck with that one
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7846 on: March 21, 2023, 12:56:37 pm »
Dyou know what doesn't facilitate change? When people constantly watch things they know they're not going to enjoy ;) I just had a look at the Apprentice viewing figures, considering we all criticise what its become and how fucking stupid it is....and they're not going down. So why would they change anything? Because Disney really REALLY aren't fussed about you calling Daredevil stupid and She-Hulk stupid and Loki stupid and the new Antman stupid if you still watch it (which I assume you will).
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7847 on: March 21, 2023, 03:23:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 21, 2023, 12:56:37 pm
Dyou know what doesn't facilitate change? When people constantly watch things they know they're not going to enjoy ;) I just had a look at the Apprentice viewing figures, considering we all criticise what its become and how fucking stupid it is....and they're not going down. So why would they change anything? Because Disney really REALLY aren't fussed about you calling Daredevil stupid and She-Hulk stupid and Loki stupid and the new Antman stupid if you still watch it (which I assume you will).

Where have you seen the viewing figures? Per episode according to wiki there's a quite clear downward trend both over the series and compared to previous years - Ep 1 and 2 hit highs of 7.37-7.59 and then dropped to 6.01-6.22 in Eps 8 and 9. Last year figures never fell below 6.77 per episode. In fact, these are the lowest individual episode figures since Season 4, so perhaps not the best comparison.

It's not viewing figures alone in any case. The backlash/disappointment towards The Apprentice and in turn the MCU's latest content is getting more and more vocal. It may not seem like a cause for alarm at present while money is still flowing, but at some point people will get off the train. For The Apprentice that is already happening and may prove worse at the end of the current series, for Marvel it may be at the end of this current Phase. We shall see, I guess. But Marvel/Disney appear to be having a rethink at present, so they seem to be attempting to arrest this. Which is a positive in my book. No company worth its salt should ignore downward trends of this kind.
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7848 on: March 21, 2023, 04:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on March 21, 2023, 03:23:00 pm
Where have you seen the viewing figures? Per episode according to wiki there's a quite clear downward trend both over the series and compared to previous years - Ep 1 and 2 hit highs of 7.37-7.59 and then dropped to 6.01-6.22 in Eps 8 and 9. Last year figures never fell below 6.77 per episode. In fact, these are the lowest individual episode figures since Season 4, so perhaps not the best comparison.

It's not viewing figures alone in any case. The backlash/disappointment towards The Apprentice and in turn the MCU's latest content is getting more and more vocal. It may not seem like a cause for alarm at present while money is still flowing, but at some point people will get off the train. For The Apprentice that is already happening and may prove worse at the end of the current series, for Marvel it may be at the end of this current Phase. We shall see, I guess. But Marvel/Disney appear to be having a rethink at present, so they seem to be attempting to arrest this. Which is a positive in my book. No company worth its salt should ignore downward trends of this kind.

Apprentice? Just Wikipedia. They're up and down but very consistent around 7-7.5 million on average. Doesn't go up or down enough remotely for it to be clear that people have stopped watching it (maybe it will this year but they certainly haven't previously).

Its vocal...and people keep watching, and going to the cinema. That's the point. Everyone in this thread who is vocally critical will still watch it all, so where's the necessity to get better? Someone spouting off on a forum who then consumes everything they make anyway. If it was one series, or movie, then cool. But its been years. They should have gotten off the train many, many moon(knight)s ago.

Poster A - Loki was rubbish from start to finish
Poster B - You still watched it all?
Poster A - Well yeah
Poster B - You see they're doing a Moonknight series?
Poster A - It'll be shit
.......
Poster B - You watch it?
Poster A - Yeah fucking dreadful right from the start
Poster B - You see all of them?
Poster A - Well yeah,  what was that ending all about?
Poster B - You seen the adverts for She-Hulk?
Poster A - Oh my god right? Looks like a train wreck
Poster B - You still gonna watch it?
Poster A - Well yeah
.....
Poster B - So?
Poster A - Oh my god mate, fucking dreadful. What the absolute fuck, that last episode right?! Appalling stuff. And what they did to Daredevil :(
Poster B - You seen they're doing Daredevil for Disney+?
Poster A - Oh my god it'll be so bad
Poster B - You still gonna watch it?
Poster A - Well yeah

And round and round we go. I'm not sure I'll ever understand people continuing to consume media they know they're going to hate...and then moaning about it. Not just Marvel. I bet there's people still watching Coronation Street *cough Nick* who think its shit but still watch it.
Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7849 on: March 21, 2023, 04:35:57 pm »
I think people are starting to drop off.  I didn't bother with She-Hulk after the first episode because it was so bad.  Didn't bother with Ms Marvel either and haven't been to the cinema to see a Marvel movie since Endgame.

It's not necessarily quality either, I think it just reached its apex with Endgame and anything after was going to be a tough sell.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7850 on: March 21, 2023, 05:19:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 21, 2023, 04:25:51 pm

Well, like I say Wiki is showing a ratings drop off across the season. Only two episodes hit above 7 million. All the rest are below 7 and dropping to low 6s in the latest episodes. The only consistency there is towards losing viewers. It may not look huge on paper, but these are their lowest ratings since 2008. So clearly people are switching off and likely it will get worse if they don't make a course correction. Let's leave it at that. This is not The Apprentice thread.

I personally have stopped automatically going to the cinema to see Marvel films. Previously I was consuming everything. Including all the series. I was a Marvel addict and always defended it to the hilt with friends. But for me there came a breaking point where I just felt like I wasn't getting the same enjoyment out of what they were putting out. In fact, some of it was actively pissing me off. She-Hulk the main culprit, which is the only Marvel series I couldn't finish. Still, I have liked other shows and movies along the way. I re-watched No Way Home the other night and still love it. So I don't think the MCU is in complete shambles. But it's clear that films are being less well received and that's also showing in the numbers. Phase 3's lowest grossing film (Ant Man and the Wasp) earned 600m+ worldwide and six more broke the 1B barrier. Phase 4 started with 3 films hitting 380-430m. Their bigger name heroes each achieved 800m+ figures, but only No Way Home hit the 1B mark Disney will be wanting and many of these still received fairly mixed reviews. Love and Thunder in particular was horribly received. In fact, most of the films in Phase 4 are amongst the lowest audience scores of any MCU films. The trend here is clear IMO. People are not enjoying the content as much as they did previously. They are still watching it, but for how much longer?

The attachment people have to the MCU and their unwillingness to completely walk away makes perfect sense though. For many of the fans here Marvel is not just the cinematic universe. Many of us have grown up reading the comics, watching the cartoons, playing with the action figures. We're all invested and we all want to see our childhood heroes realised on the screen. Just walking away from that isn't easy. So no, I don't expect the shift to be sudden with Marvel and I perfectly understand why many still watch despite not enjoying it. These are fans who are hoping for that course correction. So this is why they watch and they complain because it's something they want to love and want to be great again. But eventually these people will walk away too and it does appear that Marvel/Disney are concerned for that possibility going forward.
Offline John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7851 on: March 21, 2023, 05:58:09 pm »
The 2021 MCU films box offices were massively compromised by the Pandemic, and Disney deciding to have them as PPV on Disney+ and then giving them a shockingly short theatrical window before being added the Disney+ for everyone.
Also not helped by the films, a black widow film that was 5 years too late, and two films introducing new characters.

Spider-Man NWH definitely shows the big name characters still could draw an audience with the box office that pulled in.

Whilst Dr Strange 2 did better than the original, and Thor about $100 million less than Ragnorok. Though with those films you've now got the issue China seems to not be letting hardly any foreign films screen there and Russia isn't getting the films at all. Plus Disney still giving the films a ridiculously short cinematic window before it appears on Disney+, noticeably Spider-Man NWH is the only MCU film to go past $1 billion and that's the one that wasn't going to hit Disney+ 6 weeks later.

They definitely need to do something though what with all the noise you hear about SFX departments, issues with scripts, late re-shoots. I understand the idea that phase 4 was supposed to be resetting the world post endgame but it all feels so disconnected with regards to the time line of events (it used to be taken that the majority of films from Avengers onwards was basically chronological). Now you've had 7 films and about 6 TV series and I've not a clue how they all fit together time line wise (obviously all the films getting delayed 12 months didn't help this).
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7852 on: March 21, 2023, 06:42:57 pm »
Quote from: John_P on March 21, 2023, 05:58:09 pm

That's fair re Covid and Disney pushing their streaming service. Didn't know about the issues re China either. The numbers are definitely far from catastrophic and Marvel isn't suddenly going to collapse, but in combination with films (and shows) being received poorly more often than not. Plus the issues you mention. There is cause for concern that they've lost their footing and need to have a re-think (which it sounds like they already are by all reports).

All I really want is Gambit done right  :D
Offline markmywords

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7853 on: March 22, 2023, 02:38:52 pm »
From what I can gather the last 2 films (thor and black panther 2) lost money and antman is likely to be the biggest flop ( if you ignore films released during the pandemic ) since phase 1.

Alarms bells should be ringing
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7854 on: March 22, 2023, 02:43:25 pm »
They should've waited a while before starting Phase 4. Easy to say in hindsight of course

Endgame was the culmination of 11 years of storytelling. We were invested because it was like a TV show almost where everything led to the next one and the anticipation was great. But after that payoff and the major characters going away, you're suddenly asked to start caring about new ones again. Add to that the sheer volume of shows as well. And the movies were, other than No Way Home, not even-worthy.

So it's basically a perfect storm. Don't know how they'll get out of it
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7855 on: March 22, 2023, 03:36:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 22, 2023, 02:43:25 pm
They should've waited a while before starting Phase 4. Easy to say in hindsight of course

Endgame was the culmination of 11 years of storytelling. We were invested because it was like a TV show almost where everything led to the next one and the anticipation was great. But after that payoff and the major characters going away, you're suddenly asked to start caring about new ones again. Add to that the sheer volume of shows as well. And the movies were, other than No Way Home, not even-worthy.

So it's basically a perfect storm. Don't know how they'll get out of it

I don't know if I really buy that. Ant-man, Thor, GotG, Spiderman, Scarlet Witch, Dr Strange, they were all there in the previous phase and how they continue on and pick up the pieces after End Game should be interesting. There wasn't a lack of excitement for the new phase, just a lack of enjoyment of the actual films.

I don't think it helps that none of it has really felt like it's going anywhere, back when the MCU first started out we didn't really know or care about Thanos, but everyone seems to have been aware of Kang since day one. Everything just feels a bit disjointed and not particularly well made; some projects receive too much interference (Ant-Man) and some seemingly receive not enough (She-Hulk).
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7856 on: March 22, 2023, 03:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 22, 2023, 03:36:20 pm
I don't know if I really buy that. Ant-man, Thor, GotG, Spiderman, Scarlet Witch, Dr Strange, they were all there in the previous phase and how they continue on and pick up the pieces after End Game should be interesting.


They were side characters though, even Spidey, other than Thor of course.

You can't do away with the heart and soul of the MCU and expect the same level of involvement unless you have huge successes right from the start
Offline Schmidt

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7857 on: March 22, 2023, 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 22, 2023, 03:41:57 pm
They were side characters though, even Spidey, other than Thor of course.

You can't do away with the heart and soul of the MCU and expect the same level of involvement unless you have huge successes right from the start

Side characters that had their own successful movies already.
Online Draex

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7858 on: Yesterday at 07:15:08 am »
Guardians 3 will save them all! Not even watched Ant man yet, would have been unheard of 3-4 years ago, will certainly watch Guardians though, they have the perfect balance.
Offline LiamG

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7859 on: Yesterday at 07:43:48 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March 22, 2023, 02:43:25 pm
They should've waited a while before starting Phase 4. Easy to say in hindsight of course

Endgame was the culmination of 11 years of storytelling. We were invested because it was like a TV show almost where everything led to the next one and the anticipation was great. But after that payoff and the major characters going away, you're suddenly asked to start caring about new ones again. Add to that the sheer volume of shows as well. And the movies were, other than No Way Home, not even-worthy.

So it's basically a perfect storm. Don't know how they'll get out of it

Aren't the delaying/cancelling a load of projects?For example Loki season 2 has been pushed back

So they are trying to deal with it

Personally, even though i've watched every marvel film and tv series to date, i do feel like they were just simply churning out series and films, can understand why some people have got sick of it
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7860 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 am »
There is for sure too much going on. Feels like there's been about 15-20 different movies and TV shows since Falcon and Winter Soldier for example, and the storylines that was meant to start, and neither of them have been in any of them. Same with Shang Chi, same with the Eternals. There's so much content, but very little actual crossover so its pretty easy to forget about certain characters.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7861 on: Yesterday at 10:29:48 am »
There are too many characterers now to keep rotating the movies as quickly as they did in the first few years and I think that means they are losing the momentum that Iron Man and Captain America movies gained at the time.

Obviously the pandemic hasn't helped but Disney's greed is a major problem as they are spread far too thin now and the quality isn't the same.
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7862 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 am »
I agree, I thought SpiderMan and Dr Strange was going to be central to this Kang storyline. Those are the kind of superstar heroes we want in this new Avengers 2.0. Ant Man, Loki, She-hulk, Princess Shuri, America, Falcon, Hawkeye v2, winter soldier, possibly Thor, is just not enough. Scarlett Witch is now 100% a baddie now right? What happened to the clone of Vision in WanderVision?

Thing is, we dont actually know what the motivation of Kang is at this moment, given there are multiple versions of him. Maybe the comic book readers can shed some light on it.

Its just confusing and not clear what the objective is. Loki will clear up a lot of this though?
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7863 on: Yesterday at 11:12:28 am »
Scarlett Witch is either dead or a goodie again I think
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7864 on: Yesterday at 11:22:48 am »
Her powers are definitely useful!
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7865 on: Yesterday at 01:33:46 pm »
What alot of people are struggling with is it's now been 4 years since Endgame and despite Phase 4 having something like 8 movies and 28 TV shows, it's still not clear what it's building towards.

I mean the likes of us are, I'm guessing, a bit more ITK than the average moviegoer, know that Kang is going to be the next big bad but if you haven't seen Antman (which most people don't seem to) and just breezed through Loki or skipped it, then you'd have no idea who Kang is.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7866 on: Yesterday at 02:17:38 pm »
I haven't seen the last 2 movies or the last two Disney shows either, and I had seen everything before that within a month of release.

If Marvel/Disney could have their time back, they would not have leaned into Thanos right from the start. Its 100% understandable why they did, because no one could ever have predicted how big it would become. But if they had a time-turner, they would go back and lead with a series of movies for 3-4 years into something like Ultron. Then another series perhaps around this current Kang story, or a lengthier Civil War series. And then, after 10-15 years, start building towards Thanos. But they have already done the Infinity story, literally the biggest event in the comics' history, and anything after that is going to be a step down in scope and a harder sell.

It doesn't help that they refuse to take chances and people are also fed up with the same generic shit. It will be very telling how they handle Deadpool in his movie and Punisher in the new DD series. And another thing that hinders them is that Cap/Iron Man are the tent-poles of the franchise but they are effectively gone now. In comic-world they would still be there and not aged a day.

Personally I see nothing wrong with them releasing a ton of stand-alone movies with no tie-ins, take a few risks, stuff like the recent Batman movie, but I reckon they make a lot of money from people just showing up so they can keep up and they will always pander to the pre-teens.
Online tubby

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7867 on: Yesterday at 02:19:58 pm »
That's a really good point about Thanos, it's going to be really difficult to match that level of threat.  It'd have to be something like Secret Wars or Battleworld.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7868 on: Yesterday at 03:34:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:19:58 pm
That's a really good point about Thanos, it's going to be really difficult to match that level of threat.  It'd have to be something like Secret Wars or Battleworld.

Indeed. That is definitely half the problem.

This is why I think how they handle X-Men and the Fantastic Four will be crucial. Because here you've got a whole roster of villains (and heroes) who were poorly executed on screen previously. Galactus is perhaps the one villain capable of matching the threat of Thanos, and within that is the potential to tell a proper Silver Surfer/Norinn Radd story. While Doctor Doom done right would make for a similarly compelling villain to Thanos, though not on the same threat level. Seeing non-botched versions of Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix would be huge for the franchise as well. One positive sign is they are taking their time with these and haven't rushed into any movies since acquiring the rights.

World War Hulk is another storyline must down the line. However, it's hard to see that happening with where Hulk has been left recently.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7869 on: Yesterday at 04:34:41 pm »
The things I'm looking forward to are Deadpool, X-Men, Fantastic Four
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 09:18:02 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 03:34:11 pm
Indeed. That is definitely half the problem.

This is why I think how they handle X-Men and the Fantastic Four will be crucial. Because here you've got a whole roster of villains (and heroes) who were poorly executed on screen previously. Galactus is perhaps the one villain capable of matching the threat of Thanos, and within that is the potential to tell a proper Silver Surfer/Norinn Radd story. While Doctor Doom done right would make for a similarly compelling villain to Thanos, though not on the same threat level. Seeing non-botched versions of Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix would be huge for the franchise as well. One positive sign is they are taking their time with these and haven't rushed into any movies since acquiring the rights.

World War Hulk is another storyline must down the line. However, it's hard to see that happening with where Hulk has been left recently.

Agree with all this, but they will have to spend quite a while buffing the Hulk (who has really been quite cretinous in all the movies after the first Avengers) to justify him turning into a planet-threatening force for WWH.

The thing I am most looking forward to is the Surfer, F4 and Galactus. And I really hope they just make Galactus a 28' tall guy in a purple suit.

I don't think they will touch Dark Phoenix/Apocalypse for at least a decade, and thats probably for the best to be honest.
Online El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7871 on: Today at 09:21:21 am »
Wasn't Galactus in Eternals...?
