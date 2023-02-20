I just rewatched The Incredible Hulk from phase one (Iron Man II as well for similar reasons)



it's a bad movie, we all know it's a bad movie, worst movie in the first 3 phases hands down, so i wondered how bad is it and after watching so many bad movies in phase 4, where would it sit



Spider-Man: No Way Home, is better than (easily, it's a good movie)



The Incredible Hulk is 'better' than



(levels of shite order)



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (i rewatched it hoping it would get better, it got worse)

Black Widow (first half was going ok then turned to utter garbage)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (hot mess, tho i liked the father arc)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (can't blame acting, can blame script, dialogue and appalling action sequences, whoever did this has no clue on that aspect for sure)

Thor: Love and Thunder (almost couldn't finish it with the constant barrage of unfunny shite, Bale was the only good thing in it)

Eternals (so bad i wouldn't know where to start)



the ones below Hulk isn't an actor problem for the most part, it's just terrible writing in general, in most aspects of writing, constant unfunny 'marvel humour', action scenes are generally a hot mess, often difficult to even follow, with editing in the sewer



The Incredible Hulk is crap, as are the films below it. You could make an argument some are better than Hulk, for sure. But here was my cutoff point - sometime down the line i can imagine watching the Hulk again. None of the films below it will i ever watch again, not a chance, i know im never going back to them ever. I tried with Dr Strange and that got worse. The others aren't getting better and im done with them anyway.



I was trying to work out why i can go back and watch one crap movie over another crap movie. I think it came down to that with the Hulk i'll enjoy the moments in it i like and getting from A to B to get to those moments is bearable. With the others in the list below it, if there are moments i like (some have literally nothing i like, eg Eternals), getting from A to B is fucking unbearable with, apart from other things, the insufferable 'marvel humour' that drowns all their movies since thanos fucked off.



Another thing that occured to me, as an aside more than anything, is that while the Hulk was a bad movie it didn't really damage the Hulk as a character, it's just a bad movie. Not only did we get a slew of bad movies in phase 4, they damaged their characters, Thor is now a complete joke and the Hulk is pitiful, to name the two prime examples.