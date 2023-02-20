« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 20, 2023, 10:32:42 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 20, 2023, 10:04:42 am
That's just mental to me.  Went to see it Friday with some friends, and we all thought it was enjoyable, didn't over stay it's welcome (unlike a lot of modern films in general), was fun, had a great performance from Majors.  A solid 7/10.  To then see it being rated lower than Thor 2, Iron Man 2 & 3, Incredible Hulk, etc is a little odd.

I always thought Iron Man 3 was pretty decent, and received very well at the time, as it was one of the first of that 2nd phase that really explored the characters personality (With Tony being anxious and alcoholic because he struggled with how he survived a nuke and fall from space, and was starting to get super paranoid about the great threat of Thanos, which lead to everything in Phase 2 and 3
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 20, 2023, 11:24:57 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 20, 2023, 10:01:15 am
Diagree - I enjoyed Dr Strange and Wakanda Forever, although both weren't as good as their originals (i'd guve them both  probably about a 6.5-7.5 our of 10).  Their TV shows have all been great, other than Moon Knight - Ms Marvel was fantastic fun (probably my 3rd favourite MCU tv thing behind Loki and Wandavision, a good 8.5/10), and I really enjoyed She-Hulk a lot (I'd guve it 8/10).  Hawkeye was a bit of a damp squib, I will give you that, but it wasn't awful (I enjoyed it enough for it to be worth a 6 or 7/10).
Moon Knight and Hawkeye are my favourite Marvel TV shows.  The only real dud was Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I thought Doctor Strange 2 was great but wasn't that sold on Wakanda Forever but they did the best they could given the circumstances.

Ant-Man 3 was fine. A silly mess that gets you from point A to point B.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 20, 2023, 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 20, 2023, 03:10:56 pm
Quote from: John_P on February 20, 2023, 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.

I've stopped listening to critics to be fair, if i want to see something, i'll generally watch it regardless of what somebody else thinks anyway.

Sometimes i read critiques and it seems likes they want to be upset about something.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 21, 2023, 08:45:10 am
Quote from: John_P on February 20, 2023, 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.

Same here, i'd read that it had some poor reviews etc but i thought it was a really good film! not quite marvel top top standards but still good! and a lot better than some of the poor stuff they've had out recently

one thing though...
Spoiler
Not sure how the different variants of Kang make any of them look stronger? Especially after what happened to Kang in this film...  will be interesting either way to see how it all pans out!
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 21, 2023, 10:16:03 am
Hard to trust alot of critics when it comes to Marvel stuff after many gave rave reviews to She-Hulk
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 21, 2023, 10:47:18 am
Fair play to those who enjoyed it but I've literally forgot everything that happened besides the ending and the post credits.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 21, 2023, 11:38:57 am
Quote from: Wolverine on February 17, 2023, 09:57:38 am
Agreed Marvel haven't made anything good apart from Spiderman No way home since Endgame, Guardians 3 should be good looking forward to that.

Their TV shows are terrible even though I was a massive fan of the Daredevil TV show and it's right up there along with The Boys as the best superhero show ever, I've got no faith in the reboot being anywhere near as good as the Netflix show and will probably be on the level of She-Hulk and Ms Marvel which we're both dreadful.


Daredevil was fantastic and the majority of the Netflix Marvel stuff was good.
God knows what they are going to do with Daredevil on Disney +. I'm guessing a bait and switch at some point though.
Either way I won't be watching. Cancelled my sub after Andor finished. Which was great but it remained an isolated beacon in a sea of Star Wars themed bilge.
No interest in their upcoming series based on comics that were cancelled due to being crap and not selling, or pointless side characters from WandaVision and Hawkeye.
Movie wise, Phase 5 looks to be going in the same direction as Phase 4 so I'll watch Guardians 3 but not wasting my money or time on any of the rest.
As for the critics, they either live in the same narrow Hollywood bubble or are paid Disney shills.
Like pundits praising Man City.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 21, 2023, 11:48:15 am
The problem(s) is there was nothing remotely inventive or creative.
Spoiler
There's this great moment in a Grant Morrison DC comic were they need to get through a force field but can't and someone realises that light can get through because they can see through it so the Atom shrinks to size of a photon and Green Arrow shoots him through it on an arrow. In Ant-Man the solution is...hit it really hard? Being small to be unseen and being big to be strong is the least imaginative things you can do with those abilities.

Also, Kang's plan was to leave the Quantum Realm. Shouldn't everyone in the Quantum Realm have been glad about this? Wouldn't that have created dramatic tension? I think Kang's plan should have been to expand the Quantum Realm to 'normal' size. You can then play with scale as you have absolute mayhem in the Quantum Realm and then you cut to the normal world and it's the size of a marble wobbling around.  That would give you an identifiable sense of scale which is sorely lacking in a movie were things can get big and small.
[close]
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 21, 2023, 01:00:21 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on February 21, 2023, 11:48:15 am
The problem(s) is there was nothing remotely inventive or creative.
Spoiler
There's this great moment in a Grant Morrison DC comic were they need to get through a force field but can't and someone realises that light can get through because they can see through it so the Atom shrinks to size of a photon and Green Arrow shoots him through it on an arrow. In Ant-Man the solution is...hit it really hard? Being small to be unseen and being big to be strong is the least imaginative things you can do with those abilities.

Also, Kang's plan was to leave the Quantum Realm. Shouldn't everyone in the Quantum Realm have been glad about this? Wouldn't that have created dramatic tension? I think Kang's plan should have been to expand the Quantum Realm to 'normal' size. You can then play with scale as you have absolute mayhem in the Quantum Realm and then you cut to the normal world and it's the size of a marble wobbling around.  That would give you an identifiable sense of scale which is sorely lacking in a movie were things can get big and small.
[close]

Story comes a distant second after box ticking and usually written by a committee as well.
Ret-conning old characters to push agendas or denigrating them to elevate their new "heroes"
Its not working though, the audiences are voting with their wallets. people are fatigued with this stuff and with the narrow Hollywood view of the world which doesn't reflect theirs.
Disney are losing billions and even Grogu isn't selling now.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 23, 2023, 11:16:08 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on February 21, 2023, 10:16:03 am
Hard to trust alot of critics when it comes to Marvel stuff after many gave rave reviews to She-Hulk

She-Hulk was fantastic fun.  Especially the cameos from Wong and Madissyn and Daredevil.  Played for laughs, which is the right way of doing it - and the court room stuff I enjoyed a lot more than more "realistic" type depictions would have been (mainly as I hate legal drama type shows). 
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 23, 2023, 11:24:39 am
She-Hulk was a little bit like 'I'm not sure what this is meant to be, I'm not sure it knows what its meant to be, I'm not sure where it stands in the MCU, but I'm pretty sure its rubbish'.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 23, 2023, 11:44:13 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 21, 2023, 11:38:57 am
Daredevil was fantastic and the majority of the Netflix Marvel stuff was good.
God knows what they are going to do with Daredevil on Disney +. I'm guessing a bait and switch at some point though.
Either way I won't be watching. Cancelled my sub after Andor finished. Which was great but it remained an isolated beacon in a sea of Star Wars themed bilge.
No interest in their upcoming series based on comics that were cancelled due to being crap and not selling, or pointless side characters from WandaVision and Hawkeye.
Movie wise, Phase 5 looks to be going in the same direction as Phase 4 so I'll watch Guardians 3 but not wasting my money or time on any of the rest.
As for the critics, they either live in the same narrow Hollywood bubble or are paid Disney shills.
Like pundits praising Man City.

Star Wars tv stuff have been mostly really good - Mando, Bad Batch and Andor were all out and out great; Boba Fett and Kenobi were good fun (with some episodes that were great) - I haven't seen Visions yet but it looks interesting.  I am really looking forward to Ashoka too.  I am watching and looking forward to more stuff on Disney+ then netflix right now - or at least "original netflix"  - the last good thing Netflix put out was Big Mouth Season 6 in October  (I gave Only Murders ... a chance - about 3-4 episodes, but found it completely mediocre at best), and looking at all the upcoming new/recurring shows coming up, the only one I am interested in is Sex Education season 4.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:44:25 pm
I just rewatched The Incredible Hulk from phase one (Iron Man II as well for similar reasons)

it's a bad movie, we all know it's a bad movie, worst movie in the first 3 phases hands down, so i wondered how bad is it and after watching so many bad movies in phase 4, where would it sit

Spider-Man: No Way Home, is better than (easily, it's a good movie)

The Incredible Hulk is 'better' than

(levels of shite order)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (i rewatched it hoping it would get better, it got worse)
Black Widow (first half was going ok then turned to utter garbage)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (hot mess, tho i liked the father arc)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (can't blame acting, can blame script, dialogue and appalling action sequences, whoever did this has no clue on that aspect for sure)
Thor: Love and Thunder (almost couldn't finish it with the constant barrage of unfunny shite, Bale was the only good thing in it)
Eternals (so bad i wouldn't know where to start)

the ones below Hulk isn't an actor problem for the most part, it's just terrible writing in general, in most aspects of writing, constant unfunny 'marvel humour', action scenes are generally a hot mess, often difficult to even follow, with editing in the sewer

The Incredible Hulk is crap, as are the films below it. You could make an argument some are better than Hulk, for sure. But here was my cutoff point - sometime down the line i can imagine watching the Hulk again. None of the films below it will i ever watch again, not a chance, i know im never going back to them ever. I tried with Dr Strange and that got worse. The others aren't getting better and im done with them anyway.

I was trying to work out why i can go back and watch one crap movie over another crap movie. I think it came down to that with the Hulk i'll enjoy the moments in it i like and getting from A to B to get to those moments is bearable. With the others in the list below it, if there are moments i like (some have literally nothing i like, eg Eternals), getting from A to B is fucking unbearable with, apart from other things, the insufferable 'marvel humour' that drowns all their movies since thanos fucked off.

Another thing that occured to me, as an aside more than anything, is that while the Hulk was a bad movie it didn't really damage the Hulk as a character, it's just a bad movie. Not only did we get a slew of bad movies in phase 4, they damaged their characters, Thor is now a complete joke and the Hulk is pitiful, to name the two prime examples.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:19:18 pm
Expecting a drop of over 80% this weekend for Ant Man in the US box office. One of the biggest ever for a film grossing over $100 million in its first weekend. Not good when it's supposed to be the film setting up what's coming.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:46:29 pm
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 04:19:18 pm
Expecting a drop of over 80% this weekend for Ant Man in the US box office. One of the biggest ever for a film grossing over $100 million in its first weekend. Not good when it's supposed to be the film setting up what's coming.
The film has bad reviews or what reason is there for such a drop?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 04:59:59 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on February 23, 2023, 11:16:08 am
She-Hulk was fantastic fun.  Especially the cameos from Wong and Madissyn and Daredevil.  Played for laughs, which is the right way of doing it - and the court room stuff I enjoyed a lot more than more "realistic" type depictions would have been (mainly as I hate legal drama type shows).
Yeah, She-Hulk was great. My *only* gripe is that if you are doing a 'this ending is shit, let's do a better one' you need to actually show the better one and not just the aftermath.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:18:42 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:46:29 pm
The film has bad reviews or what reason is there for such a drop?

Think it's been the worse reviewed of all the MCU films on Rotten Tomatoes
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 08:59:36 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:44:25 pm


Have to say, at a certain point if youre just going to have to move on. To rank all those films below Incredible Hulk is mad and the level of contempt you have for some of them is just not healthy.

We are on a new phase now so either you can move on, you  can continue to hate every new Marvel movie or you can stop watching.

Id have six of the first three phase movies below Eternals (my least favourite of phase 4). But having said that, I wouldnt say there are any MCU films I havent enjoyed, even if some are worse than others. Id personally have none ranked below a 6/10.

Quantumania was very enjoyable. A nice move away from the main MCU for the most part as its essentially in a different universe. Nice references to the blip and a good foundation for going forward. Ragnarok vibes for a lot of it. Some excellent performances too and some good laughs. Was a big fan of MODOK haha.
