Agreed Marvel haven't made anything good apart from Spiderman No way home since Endgame, Guardians 3 should be good looking forward to that.
Their TV shows are terrible even though I was a massive fan of the Daredevil TV show and it's right up there along with The Boys as the best superhero show ever, I've got no faith in the reboot being anywhere near as good as the Netflix show and will probably be on the level of She-Hulk and Ms Marvel which we're both dreadful.
Daredevil was fantastic and the majority of the Netflix Marvel stuff was good.
God knows what they are going to do with Daredevil on Disney +. I'm guessing a bait and switch at some point though.
Either way I won't be watching. Cancelled my sub after Andor finished. Which was great but it remained an isolated beacon in a sea of Star Wars themed bilge.
No interest in their upcoming series based on comics that were cancelled due to being crap and not selling, or pointless side characters from WandaVision and Hawkeye.
Movie wise, Phase 5 looks to be going in the same direction as Phase 4 so I'll watch Guardians 3 but not wasting my money or time on any of the rest.
As for the critics, they either live in the same narrow Hollywood bubble or are paid Disney shills.
Like pundits praising Man City.