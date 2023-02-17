Spoiler

There's this great moment in a Grant Morrison DC comic were they need to get through a force field but can't and someone realises that light can get through because they can see through it so the Atom shrinks to size of a photon and Green Arrow shoots him through it on an arrow. In Ant-Man the solution is...hit it really hard? Being small to be unseen and being big to be strong is the least imaginative things you can do with those abilities.



Also, Kang's plan was to leave the Quantum Realm. Shouldn't everyone in the Quantum Realm have been glad about this? Wouldn't that have created dramatic tension? I think Kang's plan should have been to expand the Quantum Realm to 'normal' size. You can then play with scale as you have absolute mayhem in the Quantum Realm and then you cut to the normal world and it's the size of a marble wobbling around. That would give you an identifiable sense of scale which is sorely lacking in a movie were things can get big and small.