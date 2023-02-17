« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 536809 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7800 on: Yesterday at 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:04:42 am
That's just mental to me.  Went to see it Friday with some friends, and we all thought it was enjoyable, didn't over stay it's welcome (unlike a lot of modern films in general), was fun, had a great performance from Majors.  A solid 7/10.  To then see it being rated lower than Thor 2, Iron Man 2 & 3, Incredible Hulk, etc is a little odd.

I always thought Iron Man 3 was pretty decent, and received very well at the time, as it was one of the first of that 2nd phase that really explored the characters personality (With Tony being anxious and alcoholic because he struggled with how he survived a nuke and fall from space, and was starting to get super paranoid about the great threat of Thanos, which lead to everything in Phase 2 and 3
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7801 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:01:15 am
Diagree - I enjoyed Dr Strange and Wakanda Forever, although both weren't as good as their originals (i'd guve them both  probably about a 6.5-7.5 our of 10).  Their TV shows have all been great, other than Moon Knight - Ms Marvel was fantastic fun (probably my 3rd favourite MCU tv thing behind Loki and Wandavision, a good 8.5/10), and I really enjoyed She-Hulk a lot (I'd guve it 8/10).  Hawkeye was a bit of a damp squib, I will give you that, but it wasn't awful (I enjoyed it enough for it to be worth a 6 or 7/10).
Moon Knight and Hawkeye are my favourite Marvel TV shows.  The only real dud was Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I thought Doctor Strange 2 was great but wasn't that sold on Wakanda Forever but they did the best they could given the circumstances.

Ant-Man 3 was fine. A silly mess that gets you from point A to point B.
Logged

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7802 on: Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm »
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7803 on: Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.

I've stopped listening to critics to be fair, if i want to see something, i'll generally watch it regardless of what somebody else thinks anyway.

Sometimes i read critiques and it seems likes they want to be upset about something.

Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,930
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 08:45:10 am »
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.

Same here, i'd read that it had some poor reviews etc but i thought it was a really good film! not quite marvel top top standards but still good! and a lot better than some of the poor stuff they've had out recently

one thing though...
Spoiler
Not sure how the different variants of Kang make any of them look stronger? Especially after what happened to Kang in this film...  will be interesting either way to see how it all pans out!
[close]
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 10:16:03 am »
Hard to trust alot of critics when it comes to Marvel stuff after many gave rave reviews to She-Hulk
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,349
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Fair play to those who enjoyed it but I've literally forgot everything that happened besides the ending and the post credits.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on February 17, 2023, 09:57:38 am
Agreed Marvel haven't made anything good apart from Spiderman No way home since Endgame, Guardians 3 should be good looking forward to that.

Their TV shows are terrible even though I was a massive fan of the Daredevil TV show and it's right up there along with The Boys as the best superhero show ever, I've got no faith in the reboot being anywhere near as good as the Netflix show and will probably be on the level of She-Hulk and Ms Marvel which we're both dreadful.


Daredevil was fantastic and the majority of the Netflix Marvel stuff was good.
God knows what they are going to do with Daredevil on Disney +. I'm guessing a bait and switch at some point though.
Either way I won't be watching. Cancelled my sub after Andor finished. Which was great but it remained an isolated beacon in a sea of Star Wars themed bilge.
No interest in their upcoming series based on comics that were cancelled due to being crap and not selling, or pointless side characters from WandaVision and Hawkeye.
Movie wise, Phase 5 looks to be going in the same direction as Phase 4 so I'll watch Guardians 3 but not wasting my money or time on any of the rest.
As for the critics, they either live in the same narrow Hollywood bubble or are paid Disney shills.
Like pundits praising Man City.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 11:48:15 am »
The problem(s) is there was nothing remotely inventive or creative.
Spoiler
There's this great moment in a Grant Morrison DC comic were they need to get through a force field but can't and someone realises that light can get through because they can see through it so the Atom shrinks to size of a photon and Green Arrow shoots him through it on an arrow. In Ant-Man the solution is...hit it really hard? Being small to be unseen and being big to be strong is the least imaginative things you can do with those abilities.

Also, Kang's plan was to leave the Quantum Realm. Shouldn't everyone in the Quantum Realm have been glad about this? Wouldn't that have created dramatic tension? I think Kang's plan should have been to expand the Quantum Realm to 'normal' size. You can then play with scale as you have absolute mayhem in the Quantum Realm and then you cut to the normal world and it's the size of a marble wobbling around.  That would give you an identifiable sense of scale which is sorely lacking in a movie were things can get big and small.
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 