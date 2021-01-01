« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 10:32:42 am
Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:04:42 am
That's just mental to me.  Went to see it Friday with some friends, and we all thought it was enjoyable, didn't over stay it's welcome (unlike a lot of modern films in general), was fun, had a great performance from Majors.  A solid 7/10.  To then see it being rated lower than Thor 2, Iron Man 2 & 3, Incredible Hulk, etc is a little odd.

I always thought Iron Man 3 was pretty decent, and received very well at the time, as it was one of the first of that 2nd phase that really explored the characters personality (With Tony being anxious and alcoholic because he struggled with how he survived a nuke and fall from space, and was starting to get super paranoid about the great threat of Thanos, which lead to everything in Phase 2 and 3
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 11:24:57 am
Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:01:15 am
Diagree - I enjoyed Dr Strange and Wakanda Forever, although both weren't as good as their originals (i'd guve them both  probably about a 6.5-7.5 our of 10).  Their TV shows have all been great, other than Moon Knight - Ms Marvel was fantastic fun (probably my 3rd favourite MCU tv thing behind Loki and Wandavision, a good 8.5/10), and I really enjoyed She-Hulk a lot (I'd guve it 8/10).  Hawkeye was a bit of a damp squib, I will give you that, but it wasn't awful (I enjoyed it enough for it to be worth a 6 or 7/10).
Moon Knight and Hawkeye are my favourite Marvel TV shows.  The only real dud was Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I thought Doctor Strange 2 was great but wasn't that sold on Wakanda Forever but they did the best they could given the circumstances.

Ant-Man 3 was fine. A silly mess that gets you from point A to point B.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm
John_P on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.

I've stopped listening to critics to be fair, if i want to see something, i'll generally watch it regardless of what somebody else thinks anyway.

Sometimes i read critiques and it seems likes they want to be upset about something.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 08:45:10 am
John_P on Yesterday at 02:01:57 pm
Yeah was expecting it to be poor but I enjoyed it, and everyone else I've spoken to thought it was pretty good as well.

Same here, i'd read that it had some poor reviews etc but i thought it was a really good film! not quite marvel top top standards but still good! and a lot better than some of the poor stuff they've had out recently

one thing though...
Spoiler
Not sure how the different variants of Kang make any of them look stronger? Especially after what happened to Kang in this film...  will be interesting either way to see how it all pans out!
[close]
