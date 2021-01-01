« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

That's just mental to me.  Went to see it Friday with some friends, and we all thought it was enjoyable, didn't over stay it's welcome (unlike a lot of modern films in general), was fun, had a great performance from Majors.  A solid 7/10.  To then see it being rated lower than Thor 2, Iron Man 2 & 3, Incredible Hulk, etc is a little odd.

I always thought Iron Man 3 was pretty decent, and received very well at the time, as it was one of the first of that 2nd phase that really explored the characters personality (With Tony being anxious and alcoholic because he struggled with how he survived a nuke and fall from space, and was starting to get super paranoid about the great threat of Thanos, which lead to everything in Phase 2 and 3
Diagree - I enjoyed Dr Strange and Wakanda Forever, although both weren't as good as their originals (i'd guve them both  probably about a 6.5-7.5 our of 10).  Their TV shows have all been great, other than Moon Knight - Ms Marvel was fantastic fun (probably my 3rd favourite MCU tv thing behind Loki and Wandavision, a good 8.5/10), and I really enjoyed She-Hulk a lot (I'd guve it 8/10).  Hawkeye was a bit of a damp squib, I will give you that, but it wasn't awful (I enjoyed it enough for it to be worth a 6 or 7/10).
Moon Knight and Hawkeye are my favourite Marvel TV shows.  The only real dud was Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I thought Doctor Strange 2 was great but wasn't that sold on Wakanda Forever but they did the best they could given the circumstances.

Ant-Man 3 was fine. A silly mess that gets you from point A to point B.
