Ant Man 3 seems to be getting bad reviews and even worse word of mouth, with Majors seemingly the only decent thing about it.



Rumours of reshoots and interference making it a tonal mess.



I used to look forward to these films but last one I saw at cinema was Thor and that was pretty excruciating, so I just wait for them now in Disney+ and think Ill do same for this one.



All seems a bit of a mess at moment and nothing Marvel related has me as excited for next seasons of The Boys and Invincible, which with their roster of characters is mad.



Where's Deadpool 3



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nMfglCeZ0tc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nMfglCeZ0tc</a>

I haven't seen a single one in the cinema since Endgame. Just felt like the end of an era and I haven't been as excited by anything since. Granted, Covid played a part, but Spiderman apart (I was away at the time) nothing has really pulled me in in the same way. Obviously as Disney's cash cow they could never have done this, but they really needed to hit pause and slow things down after Endgame. There was a finality to the ending and it felt cheap at some level that they just kept churning out movies and shows afterwards. Especially some that felt rather pointless - Black Widow is one of only two Marvel films I couldn't finish, the other being Eternals. I've enjoyed some of the series and I've watched all the films as they've hit streaming, but I just don't have the same desire post-Endgame. Maybe it's burnout? Maybe saturation? Maybe the quality has dipped too much?Like others have said above, I've gone from believing everything Marvel touches turns to gold to thinking how are they going to fuck this next thing up. I should be excited for things like Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars, and the like. But I'm not remotely. Maybe phases 1-3 was just as massive fluke? I don't know. But the goodwill that people have for Marvel is running out and they're not far off DC-ing their cinematic universe. Still, all the movies, the toys, the rides are probably making Disney millions, so they probably don't give a fuck what the core fans think.This is literally the only thing I'm truly excited about. I have my doubts about Disney not interfering and wanting to water it down, but I also trust that Ryan Reynolds loves the character too much not to make their lives hell if they try anything like that.Not sure if this was posted, but this small interview with Hugh Jackman got me intrigued -