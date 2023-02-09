« previous next »
Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 9, 2023, 11:45:59 pm
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 10, 2023, 08:42:15 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February  9, 2023, 08:41:36 pm
I have Groot, Rocket and Yondu tattoos,  it's fair to say they are my favourites Marvel movies.

I did just get a Jeff Goldblum Grandmaster one on Sunday though beside my Loki, so Ragnarock is catching up quickly.

Nice, Yondu is one of my favourite characters in the films, played so well. His ending was tear jerking.

Mother fucking Mary Poppins!
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 13, 2023, 09:54:31 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on February  9, 2023, 11:45:59 pm
Baby, teen, or adult Groot?

Baby Groot in his red suit.

So, what trailers dropped during the Super Bowl then?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 13, 2023, 10:06:32 am
Guardians 3 looks like it's going to be a very tough watch in parts.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 13, 2023, 10:54:24 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February 13, 2023, 09:54:31 am
So, what trailers dropped during the Super Bowl then?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqcncLPi9zw

Goose bumps! Another boss sound track..
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 13, 2023, 11:21:28 am
Quote from: tubby on February 13, 2023, 10:06:32 am
Guardians 3 looks like it's going to be a very tough watch in parts.


I'm preparing for it.

Rocket is one of my favouritest MCU characters and I have a suspicion he's for the chop.

(I think 4 characters stand out above all the others for me. They've already killed off Tony Stark and Black Widow, and turned Wanda into a deranged psychopath. If Rocket gets killed off, then that's all four dead or turned)

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 13, 2023, 11:43:48 am
I found this and the Flash trailer all very under whelming

I think just like Star wars Im starting to feel superhero fatigue

Saying that of course I will still watch them.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
February 15, 2023, 11:55:50 am
Seeing mixed reviews to Ant-Man 3, seems Majors is getting all the praise though.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 05:54:50 am
51% on Tomatoes. Really wasn't expecting Eternals, Love and Thunder levels of bad.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 09:58:01 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:54:50 am
51% on Tomatoes. Really wasn't expecting Eternals, Love and Thunder levels of bad.

Ouch, not good at all. A bit gutted I bought tickets for tomorrow now as sounds like it is a 'wait for it to land on Disney+' MCU movie.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 11:40:29 am
They're gonna have to consider breaking the emergency Ironman/Captain America button if they keep making shit movies.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Yesterday at 11:47:16 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:58:01 am
Ouch, not good at all. A bit gutted I bought tickets for tomorrow now as sounds like it is a 'wait for it to land on Disney+' MCU movie.


This was posted on the previous page:

Quote from: Armand9 on January 12, 2023, 01:06:41 am
they've been reporting on re-shoots as late as last week for antman (some say they've been doing them for weeks) - and being this late on aren't the normal 'booked in' reshoots of marvel films

apparently the original cut screened really well, with those privy to it saying it's the best marvel film for years

that wont be what we get to see, interference from above is the industry 'inside' take on the reason for the reshoots in that it was too sombre and lacking that marvel 'humour' - fuck me, fuck me, fuck me, if that is the case - and those at the top wanted reshoots to give it more light relief and fit into the marvel mode

the latest trailer is really sombre, there's not a lighthearted moment in it, which in itself is unusual (and fucking welcome imo), which kinda back up the inside take on the sombre nature of the movie

it's still meant to be good but not as good as the original cut
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:42:59 am
Watched Shang Chi with the kids last night having not seen it for some reason, but I've seen all the other stuff since the Thanos movies.  It's a lot better than all the other guff that's come out of Marvel lately, with a few notable exceptions - Wanda and Dr Strange. Was pleasantly surprised by Shang Chi. Inventive action, good characters, links well into the wider MCU. Was a breath of fresh air.   

The TV stuff has really diluted everything. It's too broad now and the quality has really dipped. Tonally it's all over the place now too.  Wish they'd go back to it just being a bit tighter with less plates spinning.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:47:55 am
They need to hurry up with the Fantastic four and X-men movies that's the only Marvel related thing I'm looking forward to.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:54:09 am
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 09:47:55 am
They need to hurry up with the Fantastic four and X-men movies that's the only Marvel related thing I'm looking forward to.

Username checks out ;D
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:54:24 am
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 09:47:55 am
They need to hurry up with the Fantastic four and X-men movies that's the only Marvel related thing I'm looking forward to.

Same here.


What Jean Girard said is on the money, they got greedy and got too many plates spinning now and they are dropping them all over the place, the TV stuff has ruined the MCU in many ways for me, the movies used to be so tight and something to really look forward to, now it's just something that is saturated.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 09:57:38 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:54:24 am
Same here.


What Jean Girard said is on the money, they got greedy and got too many plates spinning now and they are dropping them all over the place, the TV stuff has ruined the MCU in many ways for me, the movies used to be so tight and something to really look forward to, now it's just something that is saturated.
Agreed Marvel haven't made anything good apart from Spiderman No way home since Endgame, Guardians 3 should be good looking forward to that.

Their TV shows are terrible even though I was a massive fan of the Daredevil TV show and it's right up there along with The Boys as the best superhero show ever, I've got no faith in the reboot being anywhere near as good as the Netflix show and will probably be on the level of She-Hulk and Ms Marvel which we're both dreadful.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:15:16 am
Yeah I'm only really looking forward to Guardians 3 out of the Phase 5 slate now, that should finish off the best trilogy of the series.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:21:31 am
Is there not a Blade movie coming? Be interested in that. Probably won't have the hilarious levels of blood and gore of Snipes trilogy. 
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:23:27 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 10:21:31 am
Is there not a Blade movie coming? Be interested in that. Probably won't have the hilarious levels of blood and gore of Snipes trilogy. 

Think it's a bit of a mess at the moment, isn't it?  Rewrites, arguments, delays, etc.  Don't think they ever got round to even starting filming.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:24:39 am
Starts filming in the spring I think Feige said in a recent interview.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 10:46:05 am
Marvel seem to be struggling with interference from on high, Doctor Strange 2 had similar issues to Ant-Man 3 IIRC. It's hard to see how a Blade movie that exists within the same MCEU won't end up a watered down version too.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:14:55 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 10:21:31 am
Is there not a Blade movie coming? Be interested in that. Probably won't have the hilarious levels of blood and gore of Snipes trilogy.


The Snipes movie worked as a stand-alone in its own universe.

How the hell do they introduce the whole vampire thing into an MCU where there's been zero mention of the existence of vampires ever.

Or is it going to be another convenient multiverse quirk?
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:17:32 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:46:05 am
Marvel seem to be struggling with interference from on high, Doctor Strange 2 had similar issues to Ant-Man 3 IIRC. It's hard to see how a Blade movie that exists within the same MCEU won't end up a watered down version too.


Disney are building major branding around the MCU - eg, their theme parks are getting more and more MCU theming (entire sections turned over to MCU)

They want to ensure that even quite young kids can watch everything, in order to sucker them in as well. Kids want MCU toys and shit.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:21:24 am
It really wouldnt be the worst thing in the world to keep stuff like that completely separate rather than trying to squeeze every single superhero into the MCU. Hopefully like Moon-Knight (I dont remember any other cameos or anything in that anyway, might be wrong).
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:24:52 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:17:32 am

Disney are building major branding around the MCU - eg, their theme parks are getting more and more MCU theming (entire sections turned over to MCU)

They want to ensure that even quite young kids can watch everything, in order to sucker them in as well. Kids want MCU toys and shit.

It's just huge levels of saturation, I much prefered Phase 1 and Phase. All the TV shows, which I'm sure some are decent, I just haven't got the time to watch any of them.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:30:49 am
Would like if they keep any supernatural/horror stuff as a separate thing too. Could be fun as it's own standalone part of the sandbox. But with the Agatha stuff coming etc - no chance.  Moon Knight will probably end up as an outlier and never be heard of again.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 11:34:11 am
They've already started down the supernatural path with Werewolf By Night. And bloody good it was as well. About the best thing they've done in a couple of years.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 01:26:30 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 10:21:31 am
Is there not a Blade movie coming? Be interested in that. Probably won't have the hilarious levels of blood and gore of Snipes trilogy. 

I think everyone forgot about this. To be fair though, it was about ten years ago when they announced it with Ali
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 02:10:43 pm
Ant Man 3 seems to be getting bad reviews and even worse word of mouth, with Majors seemingly the only decent thing about it.

Rumours of reshoots and interference making it a tonal mess.

I used to look forward to these films but last one I saw at cinema was Thor and that was pretty excruciating, so I just wait for them now in Disney+ and think Ill do same for this one.

All seems a bit of a mess at moment and nothing Marvel related has me as excited for next seasons of The Boys and Invincible, which with their roster of characters is mad.
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 02:57:51 pm
Where's Deadpool 3
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 03:26:04 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:57:51 pm
Where's Deadpool 3

Not in the FA Cup anymore anyway
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
Today at 04:22:52 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:10:43 pm
Ant Man 3 seems to be getting bad reviews and even worse word of mouth, with Majors seemingly the only decent thing about it.

Rumours of reshoots and interference making it a tonal mess.

I used to look forward to these films but last one I saw at cinema was Thor and that was pretty excruciating, so I just wait for them now in Disney+ and think Ill do same for this one.

All seems a bit of a mess at moment and nothing Marvel related has me as excited for next seasons of The Boys and Invincible, which with their roster of characters is mad.

I haven't seen a single one in the cinema since Endgame. Just felt like the end of an era and I haven't been as excited by anything since. Granted, Covid played a part, but Spiderman apart (I was away at the time) nothing has really pulled me in in the same way. Obviously as Disney's cash cow they could never have done this, but they really needed to hit pause and slow things down after Endgame. There was a finality to the ending and it felt cheap at some level that they just kept churning out movies and shows afterwards. Especially some that felt rather pointless - Black Widow is one of only two Marvel films I couldn't finish, the other being Eternals. I've enjoyed some of the series and I've watched all the films as they've hit streaming, but I just don't have the same desire post-Endgame. Maybe it's burnout? Maybe saturation? Maybe the quality has dipped too much?

Like others have said above, I've gone from believing everything Marvel touches turns to gold to thinking how are they going to fuck this next thing up. I should be excited for things like Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Secret Wars, and the like. But I'm not remotely. Maybe phases 1-3 was just as massive fluke? I don't know. But the goodwill that people have for Marvel is running out and they're not far off DC-ing their cinematic universe. Still, all the movies, the toys, the rides are probably making Disney millions, so they probably don't give a fuck what the core fans think.

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:57:51 pm
Where's Deadpool 3

This is literally the only thing I'm truly excited about. I have my doubts about Disney not interfering and wanting to water it down, but I also trust that Ryan Reynolds loves the character too much not to make their lives hell if they try anything like that.

Not sure if this was posted, but this small interview with Hugh Jackman got me intrigued -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nMfglCeZ0tc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nMfglCeZ0tc</a>
