Watched Shang Chi with the kids last night having not seen it for some reason, but I've seen all the other stuff since the Thanos movies. It's a lot better than all the other guff that's come out of Marvel lately, with a few notable exceptions - Wanda and Dr Strange. Was pleasantly surprised by Shang Chi. Inventive action, good characters, links well into the wider MCU. Was a breath of fresh air.



The TV stuff has really diluted everything. It's too broad now and the quality has really dipped. Tonally it's all over the place now too. Wish they'd go back to it just being a bit tighter with less plates spinning.