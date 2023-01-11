Phase 4 gets a bad rap, theres quite a lot to like, in my honest opinion. All the films have enjoyable sections, some are overall good whilst some are middling to okay, which is actually the case for quite a few marvel films with very few being genuinely great.



I quite enjoyed most of the tv shows, they each had their own charms and styles but admittedly they tended to have some flaws too, which is to be expected from a new venture.



Overall, the phase suffers from a number of issues, some avoidable and some unavoidable. The idea of phases itself is potentially part of the problem.



Going into phase 4, wed reach the end of a saga which made it seem like a fresh start except it was anything but. Whilst the first movies of the MCU had some of the biggest names in Marvel comics behind them with Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Thor, phase 4 could not tap into most these for various reasons with the characters either gone, subject to licensing issues or only shortly off the back of their previous movie. Many of the big hitters were basically gone from the universe, leaving the audience with a roster that they were less familiar with and less excited about to begin with.



Phase 1 also had a free rein over the world, starting out in a universe that was essentially are own, well known to the audience and yet to be impacted by in universe events. Phase 4 on the other hand is riddled with world changing events that not only make it a vastly different universe, but one that would have psychologically altered its inhabitants beyond recognition to the extent that each movie following would likely have to deal with these repercussions in order to truly intertwine with past movies as weve come to expect. This was my issue following end game and I believe it came to pass that it was too big of a hurdle to get over fully to allow the movies that came after to be appreciated. Rather than watching the movies and enjoying the interconnectivity as it arose, the interconnectivity became a large part of the focus. Just how was each film going to follow on from endgame and pick up so many pieces. I think if you had instead placed some of these movies within phase 1, they would be have greeted far more affectionately.



The other elephant in the room of the phase was what was to come. Whilst many of the A list superheroes were gone, everybody knew that a new group were on their way. Disneys acquisition of Fox left MCU followers with another big question for this post Infinity Saga era, not only were we waiting to see how they built a world back up from the ashes, we now wanted to see how theyd introduce the X-men, a story the typically starts long before the start of the setting of the first Iron Man, and yet apart from a post credit scene there had been no mention of them. How would they explain that? Not to mention the Fantastic Four.



These big questions are what I believe has been dealt with poorly with the decision seemingly being to mainly ignore them whilst apart from the odd vague reference. Theyd never had to deal with these issues prior to this with any situations being largely localised and therefore easily weaved in where necessary, and the slate of characters for the infinity saga was under their control from the start, for the most part, or they were individuals who could easily be added a later date without the seismic implications of a group as vast as the mutant population. The fact they hadnt dealt with the showed.



Infinity War was the pinnacle of the saga and in my opinion after wrapping up endgame the best decision would have been to start again from scratch. Have a second MCU launched without the legacy issues of the first with the X-Men in the script from the start allowing them to exist alongside Iron Man, Captain America and Johnny Storm rather than after them. It could even have been another universe in a multiverse with a crossover done at some later point.



We are where we are though, committed to this universe. Instead of a fresh start, we have doubled down on the complexity with endgame glossed over and left to truly be dealt with, mutants yet to be introduced in earnest, but a multiverse established, new lore added with Eternals, a fourth wall breaking that undermines everything, Kang lurking in the background and a whole host of new characters dotted across the universe heading on different paths (I dont mind the different paths to be honest, but it does make everything seem less essential but not enough to allow people to pick what to dip in and out of).



What comics do best is allow volume and variety. Theres enough to give people options whether they be diehards or casual readers. Theres an overall interconnected universe when there needs to be and side stories that can be explored separately, even if the side story comes with some crossover its not essential to know the full backstories of the characters in that particular stream, as long as you know the gist of what the character stands for.



I do not believe the phase 4 content is itself terrible and if any of them were part of another phase I dont think people would see it as a dud amongst a series of gems. The problem is we are judging more than the individual movies because thats what they want us to engage with, which is another aspect that has changed over time.



Looking ahead toward phase 5, I dont see how any of these issues get resolved. So for the time-being Im going to do what Ive done for the past few parts of phase 4 and just enjoy the films for the blockbusters they are, without delving into the Easter eggs or the clues about what might lay ahead. Ive stopped watching breakdowns, discussions, panels and trailers allowing myself to simply consume the primary output.



Doing that allowed me to just sit back and enjoy the horror inspired, universe bending antics of Doctor Strange, the self-aware humour of Thor 4 with its fascinating fight scene on the mini moon, the immense cultural exploration of Wakanda Forever, the vibrant and modern Ms Marvel and the general silliness of She-Hulk.



Who knows, maybe theyll pull after a master stroke and tie it all together, but I cant see it, so instead I look forward to something akin to a reset whether that happens within the story or not. Whilst the MCU remains in its current form, I think its safe to say well never hit the heights of world building that we saw during the first 3 phases.



And worst comes to the worst, at least the DCEU looks like its getting a proper reboot with a structure behind that should stand it in good stead.