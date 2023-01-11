« previous next »
Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 532762 times)

Offline El Lobo

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7720 on: January 11, 2023, 04:32:31 pm »
To be fair, its a tough character to make work in live action.....but yeah, amazingly bad!
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline John_P

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7721 on: January 11, 2023, 06:44:16 pm »
They should've used the stop motion model and had Patton Oswalt voice him.
Offline Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7722 on: January 12, 2023, 01:06:41 am »
they've been reporting on re-shoots as late as last week for antman (some say they've been doing them for weeks) - and being this late on aren't the normal 'booked in' reshoots of marvel films

apparently the original cut screened really well, with those privy to it saying it's the best marvel film for years

that wont be what we get to see, interference from above is the industry 'inside' take on the reason for the reshoots in that it was too sombre and lacking that marvel 'humour' - fuck me, fuck me, fuck me, if that is the case - and those at the top wanted reshoots to give it more light relief and fit into the marvel mode

the latest trailer is really sombre, there's not a lighthearted moment in it, which in itself is unusual (and fucking welcome imo), which kinda back up the inside take on the sombre nature of the movie

it's still meant to be good but not as good as the original cut

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7723 on: January 16, 2023, 02:49:23 pm »
Finished Ms Marvel and loved it.

Probably put it No3 in the MCU TV shows:


1) WandaVision
2) Moon Knight
3) Ms Marvel
4) Loki
5=) Hawkeye
5=) Falcon & Winter Soldier
6) What If

Not bothered with She Hulk.

Offline ianburns252

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7724 on: January 18, 2023, 08:42:08 am »
She-hulk is worth it overall I think - it has some nice ties to other productions, sets some stuff up, generally is easy watching.

If you expect it to be on the scale of WandaVision you will be disappointed but for something to watch and for its connections to future Marvel stuff it is perfectly entertaining
Offline ScottScott

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7725 on: January 18, 2023, 11:26:34 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on January 18, 2023, 08:42:08 am
She-hulk is worth it overall I think - it has some nice ties to other productions, sets some stuff up, generally is easy watching.

If you expect it to be on the scale of WandaVision you will be disappointed but for something to watch and for its connections to future Marvel stuff it is perfectly entertaining

She-Hulk was great but that final episode is one of the worst things I've ever seen and almost ruined it for me
Offline ianburns252

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7726 on: January 19, 2023, 04:20:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on January 18, 2023, 11:26:34 am
She-Hulk was great but that final episode is one of the worst things I've ever seen and almost ruined it for me

See, I loved the final episode for how ridiculous and fuck the 4th wall it was!
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7727 on: January 28, 2023, 11:04:08 pm »
Watched Thor tonight for the first time in years, didn't like it at the time. But compared with some of the recent ones, it is good. It doesn't get too complicated like they do now. Not too much humour either.

Think l might revisit the second one again soon,with a bit of trepidation.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7728 on: February 1, 2023, 02:13:36 pm »
Wakanda Forever on Disney+ from today.

Spoiler
Another huge disappointment for me. Was left thinking they probably should have just scrapped this after Boseman's death and waited longer to either reboot/recast/rethink it. It's overlong, got far too many things going on (seriously felt like I was watching a Black Panther film with a few back door pilots thrown in) and Letitia Wright just isn't a star capable of carrying a franchise. In fact I think she's pretty bad in this film.

The tributes were done really well, Angela Bassett was fantastic and THAT cameo stole the film, but yeah, aside from that a real let down.
[close]
Offline Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7729 on: February 1, 2023, 02:54:11 pm »
finally got to see Wakanda Forever and boy, was that that an utter mess.

I know losing a charismatic lead that carried the first movie (which i liked) and anything wakandan that was good put them in a difficult position with re-writes etc but that doesn't excuse what they ended up with. personally i think they'd done better recasting the role. the only thing i liked in the whole thing was the very final montage, which was moving and showed the stark contrast between what was lost and what replaced it. Literally seconds of a montage carried more weight than the whole fucking movie (and i dont mean cos of his death but because of his presence, a genuine character with presence, something the movie never had). Yes, Angela Bassett was great (she always is) but that's not a character of presence to carry a movie, which it sorely needed.

was a fitting end i guess to phase 4 which was garbage and it's aging worse across the board. The only exception is the Spiderman movie, which was good and gets better with age. Other than that in phase 4 the only merit i can find is a great costume in Moon Knight and the first half of Wandavision (before it fell apart when the real world kicked in).

however, they have greater problems than a shite phase as i see it. I've recently watched Dr Strange, Reed Richards, Charles Xavier, Wanda and more die and it means... utterly nothing. It doesn't matter who fucking dies now, they just go get another one. There's no real repurcussions that matter, no consequences that really impact, oh he's dead, no worry, here comes another one.

They have to shutdown the multiverse thing quicktime or work into it some rules that brings back a sense jeopardy cos as it is, it has none. It's become a parody of itself, almost everything looks and feels the same, continual use of 'humour' that isn't funny, with characters of little substance, including their A listers with Thor a joke and hulk whatever the fuck he is now, just a great green giant of blandness.

A good start would be to get some writers in who know what the fuck they're doing and then let them do it.

Cos as i commented in the DC thread, i wholeheartedly agree with the sentiments of Gunn et al. It's not superhero fatigue, it's bad movie fatigue.
Offline Zee_26

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7730 on: February 1, 2023, 04:01:38 pm »
I wish I could say Spiderman No Way Home is aging well. It just feels like fan service dialled up to 11 and plot and character development files out the window at times.

But yeah, on the whole phase 4 is just a mess. Lots of it feels cliched and tired at this point.
Offline Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7731 on: Yesterday at 12:24:40 pm »
funnily enough, i had a similar experience at first

on first watch i didn't like it that much (pretty sure i posted that on here) and saw it as the ultimate fan service - not necessarily a bad thing in itself but yeah, i thought they'd gone over the top and relied on it

overtime i thought back and that maybe it wasn't so bad (i think part of this was because just how bad everything else was), so anyway i watch it again and sure there are bits that are meh but actually i've come to view it as a good movie and its aging fine in my eyes

if you only saw it once, i'd say give it another go if you have time to spare and see how it sits. im not saying someone has to see it twice if they cant fucking stand it  ;D but i rewatched it more out of curiousity and saw it differently, you might, you never know
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7732 on: Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm »
Phase 4 gets a bad rap, theres quite a lot to like, in my honest opinion. All the films have enjoyable sections, some are overall good whilst some are middling to okay, which is actually the case for quite a few marvel films with very few being genuinely great.

I quite enjoyed most of the tv shows, they each had their own charms and styles but admittedly they tended to have some flaws too, which is to be expected from a new venture.

Overall, the phase suffers from a number of issues, some avoidable and some unavoidable. The idea of phases itself is potentially part of the problem.

Going into phase 4, wed reach the end of a saga which made it seem like a fresh start except it was anything but. Whilst the first movies of the MCU had some of the biggest names in Marvel comics behind them with Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Thor, phase 4 could not tap into most these for various reasons with the characters either gone, subject to licensing issues or only shortly off the back of their previous movie. Many of the big hitters were basically gone from the universe, leaving the audience with a roster that they were less familiar with and less excited about to begin with.

Phase 1 also had a free rein over the world, starting out in a universe that was essentially are own, well known to the audience and yet to be impacted by in universe events. Phase 4 on the other hand is riddled with world changing events that not only make it a vastly different universe, but one that would have psychologically altered its inhabitants beyond recognition to the extent that each movie following would likely have to deal with these repercussions in order to truly intertwine with past movies as weve come to expect. This was my issue following end game and I believe it came to pass that it was too big of a hurdle to get over fully to allow the movies that came after to be appreciated. Rather than watching the movies and enjoying the interconnectivity as it arose, the interconnectivity became a large part of the focus. Just how was each film going to follow on from endgame and pick up so many pieces. I think if you had instead placed some of these movies within phase 1, they would be have greeted far more affectionately.

The other elephant in the room of the phase was what was to come. Whilst many of the A list superheroes were gone, everybody knew that a new group were on their way. Disneys acquisition of Fox left MCU followers with another big question for this post Infinity Saga era, not only were we waiting to see how they built a world back up from the ashes, we now wanted to see how theyd introduce the X-men, a story the typically starts long before the start of the setting of the first Iron Man, and yet apart from a post credit scene there had been no mention of them. How would they explain that? Not to mention the Fantastic Four.

These big questions are what I believe has been dealt with poorly with the decision seemingly being to mainly ignore them whilst apart from the odd vague reference. Theyd never had to deal with these issues prior to this with any situations being largely localised and therefore easily weaved in where necessary, and the slate of characters for the infinity saga was under their control from the start, for the most part, or they were individuals who could easily be added a later date without the seismic implications of a group as vast as the mutant population. The fact they hadnt dealt with the showed.

Infinity War was the pinnacle of the saga and in my opinion after wrapping up endgame the best decision would have been to start again from scratch. Have a second MCU launched without the legacy issues of the first with the X-Men in the script from the start allowing them to exist alongside Iron Man, Captain America and Johnny Storm rather than after them. It could even have been another universe in a multiverse with a crossover done at some later point.

We are where we are though, committed to this universe. Instead of a fresh start, we have doubled down on the complexity with endgame glossed over and left to truly be dealt with, mutants yet to be introduced in earnest, but a multiverse established, new lore added with Eternals, a fourth wall breaking that undermines everything, Kang lurking in the background and a whole host of new characters dotted across the universe heading on different paths (I dont mind the different paths to be honest, but it does make everything seem less essential but not enough to allow people to pick what to dip in and out of).

What comics do best is allow volume and variety. Theres enough to give people options whether they be diehards or casual readers. Theres an overall interconnected universe when there needs to be and side stories that can be explored separately, even if the side story comes with some crossover its not essential to know the full backstories of the characters in that particular stream, as long as you know the gist of what the character stands for.

I do not believe the phase 4 content is itself terrible and if any of them were part of another phase I dont think people would see it as a dud amongst a series of gems. The problem is we are judging more than the individual movies because thats what they want us to engage with, which is another aspect that has changed over time.

Looking ahead toward phase 5, I dont see how any of these issues get resolved. So for the time-being Im going to do what Ive done for the past few parts of phase 4 and just enjoy the films for the blockbusters they are, without delving into the Easter eggs or the clues about what might lay ahead. Ive stopped watching breakdowns, discussions, panels and trailers allowing myself to simply consume the primary output.

Doing that allowed me to just sit back and enjoy the horror inspired, universe bending antics of Doctor Strange, the self-aware humour of Thor 4 with its fascinating fight scene on the mini moon, the immense cultural exploration of Wakanda Forever, the vibrant and modern Ms Marvel and the general silliness of She-Hulk.

Who knows, maybe theyll pull after a master stroke and tie it all together, but I cant see it, so instead I look forward to something akin to a reset whether that happens within the story or not. Whilst the MCU remains in its current form, I think its safe to say well never hit the heights of world building that we saw during the first 3 phases.

And worst comes to the worst, at least the DCEU looks like its getting a proper reboot with a structure behind that should stand it in good stead.
Offline Armand9

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7733 on: Today at 05:41:12 am »
i think you make fair points and while i see phase 4 as garbage and you see it as middling or better (taste is personal and all that), i think you make a fundamental assumption that isn't how i - or many, i imagine - view the shows. And it's pretty critical to your overall assessment, to quote

I do not believe the phase 4 content is itself terrible and if any of them were part of another phase I dont think people would see it as a dud amongst a series of gems. The problem is we are judging more than the individual movies because thats what they want us to engage with, which is another aspect that has changed over time.

I judge any show/movie, whatever the phase, on its own merits in isolation of anything - i liked it or i didn't (after the fact, sure, you can go into how it fits or doesn't fit but the spectacle stands on its merits before anything else). Which can lead to views such as 'i loved that but how the hell does that fit in' etc. I'm not gonna list all the tv shows but put any of them into any phase and they're absolute trash imo, with possibly one being ok and that's fucking hawkeye of all shows  ;D. And that's simply because it had a decent script and coherent story and decent cast - and Hawkeye is very low level superhero for me, never been into him, but it was the only show with half decent writing.

as regards viewing, i agree with you it's best to go in cold, something i normally do and avoid trailers etc usually (tho i have seen the new antman trailers)

also, something i think actually highlights the difference in quality between the previous phases and 4:

'Whilst the first movies of the MCU had some of the biggest names in Marvel comics behind them with Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Thor, phase 4 could not tap into most these for various reasons with the characters either gone'

Iron Man and Captain America were B listers at best before MCU catapulted them into major popularity. The fact they've become so big in the superhero universe is a huge compliment to how well Marvel did with those characters and their vision at the start. Hulk's been an A lister forever but even Thor was never that big, tho i'd say known. If you went back to post world war 2 (you know, the real one), Cap was maybe up there and tho visually known (like Iron Man, tho he was never major) not cared about for decades and more.

And that accentuates the point for me - originally Marvel didn't take the biggest superheros to kick it all off, they mainly took middling to lower level characters and made them hugely popular by the quality of their movies. The problem with the replacement characters coming in is that they've been written very poorly (character and story wise) and they're all obscure (maybe She-Hulk was known a little outside of comic buffs), so without that quality writing they'll suffer even more, as they have.

Just as a bit of fun, from this list, how many would non comic readers have even known before the MCU, let alone have some idea of their character?:-

Spider-man - everyone knows, most popular (tho didn't appear until phase 3)
Hulk - well known
Cap - maybe know his look and little else
Iron Man - ditto
Thor - know his look and little about him beyond as someone from norse mythology
Nick Fury - no clue
Antman - no clue
Guardians of the Galaxy characters - no clue
Dr Strange - maybe know his image, little clue otherwise
Black Panther - no clue
Captain Marvel - no clue (as an aside, i think im the only person on the planet that likes that movie  ;D)
Black Widow - no clue (tho the name would ring a bell, for obvious reasons)
Hawkeye - no clue
Wanda - no clue
Vision - no clue

so no, i wouldn't say that the first movies had some of the biggest names in Marvel comics - i venture they had 2, the hulk and only when it was already massive did spider-man come in. (and we've not even touched on the bad guys, they'd be known even less if possible, unlike DC with joker etc)

there were plenty of more major players they could have dipped into as you rightly point out, with X-men and Fantastic Four to name but two (tho many, kind of)

they relied on good writing/story/actors to build the MCU, some were duds sure but the whole was great and the majority of movies were good or at least decent. Phase 4 has more hours of content than the first 3 phases combined and is atrocious, and even moreso if you view it by comparison.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #7734 on: Today at 06:34:23 am »
I don't think Iron Man and Captain America and Thor were any higher than C-tier comic book heroes before the MCU started to be fair.

It was all about Spider-Man and the X-Men
