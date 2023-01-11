i think you make fair points and while i see phase 4 as garbage and you see it as middling or better (taste is personal and all that), i think you make a fundamental assumption that isn't how i - or many, i imagine - view the shows. And it's pretty critical to your overall assessment, to quoteI do not believe the phase 4 content is itself terrible and if any of them were part of another phase I dont think people would see it as a dud amongst a series of gems. The problem is we are judging more than the individual movies because thats what they want us to engage with, which is another aspect that has changed over time.
I judge any show/movie, whatever the phase, on its own merits in isolation of anything - i liked it or i didn't (after the fact, sure, you can go into how it fits or doesn't fit but the spectacle stands on its merits before anything else). Which can lead to views such as 'i loved that but how the hell does that fit in' etc. I'm not gonna list all the tv shows but put any of them into any phase and they're absolute trash imo, with possibly one being ok and that's fucking hawkeye of all shows
. And that's simply because it had a decent script and coherent story and decent cast - and Hawkeye is very low level superhero for me, never been into him, but it was the only show with half decent writing.
as regards viewing, i agree with you it's best to go in cold, something i normally do and avoid trailers etc usually (tho i have seen the new antman trailers)
also, something i think actually highlights the difference in quality between the previous phases and 4:'Whilst the first movies of the MCU had some of the biggest names in Marvel comics behind them with Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Thor, phase 4 could not tap into most these for various reasons with the characters either gone'
Iron Man and Captain America were B listers at best
before MCU catapulted them into major popularity. The fact they've become so big in the superhero universe is a huge compliment to how well Marvel did with those characters and their vision at the start. Hulk's been an A lister forever but even Thor was never that big, tho i'd say known. If you went back to post world war 2 (you know, the real one), Cap was maybe up there and tho visually known (like Iron Man, tho he was never major) not cared about for decades and more.
And that accentuates the point for me - originally Marvel didn't take the biggest superheros to kick it all off, they mainly took middling to lower level characters and made them hugely popular by the quality of their movies. The problem with the replacement characters coming in is that they've been written very poorly (character and story wise) and they're all obscure (maybe She-Hulk was known a little outside of comic buffs), so without that quality writing they'll suffer even more, as they have.
Just as a bit of fun, from this list, how many would non comic readers have even known before the MCU, let alone have some idea of their character?:-
Spider-man - everyone knows, most popular (tho didn't appear until phase 3)
Hulk - well known
Cap - maybe know his look and little else
Iron Man - ditto
Thor - know his look and little about him beyond as someone from norse mythology
Nick Fury - no clue
Antman - no clue
Guardians of the Galaxy characters - no clue
Dr Strange - maybe know his image, little clue otherwise
Black Panther - no clue
Captain Marvel - no clue (as an aside, i think im the only person on the planet that likes that movie
)
Black Widow - no clue (tho the name would ring a bell, for obvious reasons)
Hawkeye - no clue
Wanda - no clue
Vision - no clue
so no, i wouldn't say that the first movies had some of the biggest names in Marvel comics - i venture they had 2, the hulk and only when it was already massive did spider-man come in. (and we've not even touched on the bad guys, they'd be known even less if possible, unlike DC with joker etc)
there were plenty of more major players they could have dipped into as you rightly point out, with X-men and Fantastic Four to name but two (tho many, kind of)they relied on good writing/story/actors to build the MCU
, some were duds sure but the whole was great and the majority of movies were good or at least decent. Phase 4 has more hours of content than the first 3 phases combined and is atrocious, and even moreso if you view it by comparison.